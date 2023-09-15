The significance of traditions in sports can’t be understated for the pageantry and history they add.

What may be even more important though is how those ceremonial practices came to be. To this day I don’t know why the rivalry trophy between my alma mater, Janesville Craig, and crosstown Parker is a rock, but that small painted mass dubbed the Monterrey Rock is precious material between the Cougars and Vikings.

Similarly, I never understood why Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur forced us to play a mid-season game on Thursday night both during my sophomore and junior years. It wasn’t until years later that I found out the Jewish New Year, which begins on the first day of a lunar month, and subsequent Day of Atonement both prohibit any type of productive work.

The Big Eight Conference as a whole officially adopted a religious observances policy that member schools won’t compete in events on those established dates 10 years ago, according to Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz. Prior to that however, MMSD schools had solely observed the holidays since at least 2002, according to WisSports.

“It’s an evolution over time that I think is so respectful and so important,” said Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, of Madison’s Temple Beth El. “Regardless of the numbers of people who observe these holidays, it’s sort of saying to the people of any religion that, ‘We’re going to take some time and respect what you do.’”

Biatch, who came to Madison in 2005 after previously presiding over synagogues across Virginia, as well as Glendale, California said the practice wasn’t common in those cities. And while it’s relatively new still to the Madison area as a whole, he’s grateful the league has taken the steps to recognize the Jewish faith.

“I think it’s a really important opportunity to say thank you for recognizing not just the players, but the staff, the spectators and all of those who would otherwise be impacted on some level by having it coincide,” he said.

Along with Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the conference also observes the Jewish Passover; Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha celebrated by those of the Muslim faith; as well as Christmas, Easter and Orthodox Easter.

While the observances may not always affect those on the field personally — Biatch estimates roughly 4,500 Jews live in the greater Madison area — it has a major effect on the teams. With the school year now in full swing, a condensed week during the middle of the season can be a lot for teams to prepare for on the fly, especially in football.

That was the case Thursday night as conference foes faced off in Week 5 high school football games that could be critical to the Big Eight title race, though it extends to all sports.

Trying to game plan for potentially stark offensive and defensive changes, install new plays and account for any injuries sustained the week prior, all with one fewer day of practice, is a tall task for any team.

For coaches, the key is adapting to that fluid slate of players.

“We’re always trying to scale back because now you’re starting to get banged up; football takes a toll,” Middleton interim co-coach Joe Poehls said.

Poehls and interim co-coach Tim Simon also said the Cardinals shifted their typical Monday film sessions up to Sunday night in order to accommodate for things.

Health is also chief concern for Madison Memorial coach Mike Harris.

“The hard part about it is trying to take care of your recovery on the Saturday from the week before, and making sure that you’re also getting some walkthroughs which is what we went through (last week),” Harris said. “We require the players to do some ice bath work on Saturday, obviously with our film session, and then we walked through our original game prep, so the coaches are up late.”

Academics are also in the front of coaches minds, with mandatory attendance Friday for the Spartans, according to Harris.

From a player standpoint, the extra day can help aid their college choice. Middleton senior tackle Carter Kadow, a Rutgers football commit, said the earlier game day allows for recruits to enjoy a game day experience they may not be rushed into following a Friday night game.

“To be able to go and see those colleges and see those teams perform, and not have to wake up on Saturday at like 4 a.m. to go, it’s really helpful in that aspect,” Kadow said.

For as many hurdles as the shortened week creates, there are some positives as well. A typical Friday night for players that would be spent on the field can be utilized as a time to watch friends from another school.

Coaches can utilize it scouting potential future opponents, or spend much-needed time with family ahead of four more grinding weeks trying to push for a spot in the postseason.

