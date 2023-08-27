Sun Prairie West coach Josh O'Connor said quarterback Brady Rhoads is a general on the field and his control over the offense leads to big plays.

This was evident during the Wolves' 41-13 win over Madison West on Friday as Rhoads had 124 passing yards and two touchdowns on just four completions.

The highlight of the game occurred just before halftime, when Rhoads found Caden Updike for a 36-yard touchdown after eluding the Regents' pass rush.

"I was just thinking it's third and long and we need a big play, so I'm going to buy as much time as I can," said Rhoads, whose team improved to 2-0. "My line gave me a pretty good pocket, but then I started to move around as I was looking, then I saw him open and was like I just got to hit him."

The senior also connected with his teammate Ean Ackley for two big plays in the first half. In the first quarter, they hooked up on a wheel route down the right sideline that went for 44 yards and led to a field goal.

In the second quarter, when it seemed liked the Wolves wouldn't capitalize on a Madison West (0-2) fumble due to a penalty, Rhoads found Ackley on a seam route down the middle for 39 yards. This allowed Keion Kauppinen to score the first of his two rushing touchdowns a few plays later.

"That was huge, I think it was a real momentum-changer, especially 'cause those big shots downfield makes us go," Rhoads said.

Rhoads' second touchdown pass came with 31 seconds left as he floated the ball to Daniel Wilson, who ran a fade route in the end zone.

Wilson also had a 90-yard kick return, giving Sun Prairie West a two-score lead moments after Madison West cut the deficit to single digits with nine minutes remaining.

The Wolves have scored over 40 points in both games this season, showcasing their new "modernized Wing-T offense," Rhoads said.

"We have a system with a lot of stuff that builds off the family of plays that we have, so offensively it's figuring out what we run well and building off of those," O'Connor said.

Clemens runs wild against Lakeside Lutheran

Lodi coach Dave Puls said it’s always good to get that first win at home and get things rolling. A big part of why the Blue Devils (2-0) scored a 49-3 victory over McFarland (0-2) was because of Kylar Clemens.

The senior running back had just five carries but made the most of them, producing 121 yards and a touchdown.

“I got to give a lot of credit to my offensive line,” Clemens said. “They did a great job tonight, opening some big holes and making me look very good out there.”

Clemens broke loose for 50 yards on his touchdown, giving Lodi a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

“It was good to get back on track,” Puls said. “We had gone down the field pretty good and scored the first time. We were getting things going again and had a few little mistakes here and there. We didn’t gain the yards we expected to gain, and had some miscues. Once we got our heads straight we got back on track.”

Hablewitz has déjà vu against Madison La Follette

After losing a shootout to Sun Prairie East in Week 1, Monona Grove (1-1) had an impressive 42-7 win over Madison La Follette (0-2) on Thursday night.

Senior running back Gavin Hablewitz was the Silver Eagles' offensive catalyst, rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, according to MaxPreps.

The 5-foot-8 Hablewitz averaged 13.7 yards per attempt and his run of 49 yards was the team's biggest play of the game.

This was similar to the outing Hablewitz had against the Lancers last season, when he rushed for a career-high 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Schultz gets Sauk Prairie in the win column

Sauk Prairie junior Landon Schultz looked like a true dual-threat quarterback in the home opener for the Eagles (1-1) during their 34-0 victory over Reedsburg (1-1).

The 6-foot-1 Schultz threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while running for 36 yards and a score.

Junior wide receiver Boden Frosch was Schultz's main target, starting in the first quarter when they connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass.

Schultz's arm strength was on display again in the third quarter, when he found Frosch for a 81-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0.

Lagomasino leads Verona to road victory

Verona (1-1) played its first road game of the season Friday and came away with a 42-14 win over Kenosha Indian Trail (1-1).

Quarterback Elijah Lagomasino had 108 passing yards and 72 rushing yards.

The senior completed 15 of 20 passes while also scoring three rushing touchdowns, according to WisSports.

Lagomasino's play helped Verona score 42 unanswered points after falling behind 14-0.

