Verona wide receiver Mike Valitchka was nonchalant about his performance after one of the Madison area's hottest high school football rivalries.

He simply wanted to do his best and see what he could get. He caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats past Middleton 28-21.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior was happy that his team, ranked seventh in the Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings, past the No. 3 Cardinals.

“It’s just a great feeling,” he said. “We don’t like to talk about it, but it’s that game circled on the calendar. There’s an old rivalry, old hatred. You’ve got to love to win that one.”

Verona coach Andrew Riley said Valitchka’s night was “wild.” But it’s not out of the blue because he said Valitchka is quarterback Elijah Lagomasino’s “security blanket.” Valitchka helped his quarterback throw for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 9 of 16 passing Friday.

The two connected on the offense’s second play of the game for a 64-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0 just 49 seconds into the game.

“We had watched film on them from all their games and we knew we had an opportunity with what we call our ‘shock play’ for the week,” Lagomasino said. “When he came in, I saw exactly what I wanted to see and I knew right away after I made the play-action, if I had the time I was going to make that throw.”

The two connected for a 6-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, where Valitchka had to go up for it and got a foot inbounds to go up 14-0 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

“He’s been my guy for forever,” Lagomasino said. “He really has. I’ve been waiting three years for this opportunity to go throw him the football. I know every single time I give him a throw, he’s going to make the catch — every time.”

Max Mitchell finds the end zone multiple times

DeForest quarterback Max Mitchell got over early mistakes in Friday’s Badger Small Conference game against Portage to lead the Norskies to a 47-35 victory.

Mitchell threw a pick-six that allowed the Warriors to go up 14-7 in the first quarter.

“First half was ugly. I can’t lie, big mistakes, I made a couple. Second half we put it together and played great,” Mitchell said.

From there, Mitchell took over as the Norskies seemingly answering every Portage lead. He threw and 18-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Accuardi to tie the game at 14 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. He also hit Nick Hermansen on deep ball down the right sideline for a 48-yard touchdown with 11:07 left to tie the game at 21.

Mitchell had 1-yard touchdown runs with 4:55 left in the third to tie it at 28, but his second one had a missed extra point to allow Portage to keep a 35-34 advantage with 10:41 left in the fourth quarter.

He then found Tucker Grundahl for an 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with about 4 minutes to play and no timeouts left. After a failed 2-point conversion, the Norskies led 40-35.

Braylan Roder leads McFarland to first win

Quarterback Braylan Roder completed 10 of 19 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns to lead McFarland past Jefferson 41-21 in Rock Valley Conference action.

His favorite target seemed to be Hayden Harrison with three catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Roder found Andrew Kelley for a 64 yard touchdown to go up 7-0 just 17 seconds into the game. Roder connected with Harrison on 9- and 26-yard scores and also hit Blake Bernhardt for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Luke Damm on point for Sun Prairie East

Wide receivers will often convert to defensive back because of an inability to catch the ball.

Luke Damm didn’t have a problem doing so on either side of the ball for Sun Prairie East in the Cardinals’ 34-19 win over Beaver Dam for their first Badger Large Conference win. The senior had three of Sun Prairie East’s four interceptions and also had a team-high seven catches for 96 yards.

“Sometimes with a DB you can’t catch the ball, but I’m glad he could tonight and make those plays," Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said. "He does a great job playing the ball in the air. Anytime we needed a big play, he came and rose to the occasion and made it tonight.”

The first of those big plays came early as Damm had an over-the-shoulder interception of Beaver Dam quarterback Eli Bryant on a potential touchdown to preserve a 10-0 lead. Damm later hauled in a crucial third-down catch in the second quarter to set up the Cardinals' third score for a 24-13 lead.

Damm picked off Bryant again to start the second half and snared a 2-point conversion attempt when the Golden Beavers cut the deficit to 27-19 in the fourth quarter.

“He played unbelievable tonight, and I thought our whole defense played well,” Kaminski said. “We challenge him all the time and we expect him to be great, and he knows that, but his work ethic is what makes him special.”

Short night for Waunakee’s Ben Lindley

Running back Ben Lindley didn’t need much time to make an impact when Waunakee met Monona Grove in a Badger Large Conference game Friday night.

In fact, he only had seven carries, and didn’t play much in a 63-0 victory over the Silver Eagles. Lindley finished with seven carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first quarter.

Lindley had a 2-yard run, bulldozing into the end zone. He then broke free on a 38-yard scamper. His highlight reel of the night was a 90-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left to raise the lead to 21-0.

“Ben’s been great,” Waunakee football coach Pat Rice said. “I am really proud of him.”

Lindley has played on varsity the past few years, but he’s been hampered with injuries the past two seasons.

“He’s been nicked up a little bit,” Rice said. “He’s been a lot healthier. He’s worked hard in the offseason. I’m really happy for him because he’s had a couple frustrating years.”

Vote for the Week 4 football supernova Which of the Week 4 stars had the most impressive performance? You voted: Mike Valitchka, Verona Max Mitchell, DeForest Braylan Roder, McFarland Luke Damm, Sun Prairie East Ben Lindley, Waunakee Vote View Results Back

Photos: Verona hangs on to defeat Middleton in Friday's Big Eight Conference football game