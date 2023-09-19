Waunakee and Columbus continue to hold the top 2 spots in the fifth week of the Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings.

The Warriors continue to be the top-ranked team following a convincing 69-7 win over Watertown Friday while the No. 2 Cardinals shutout Beloit Turner 53-0. Verona and Lodi moved up one spot each while nine of the top 10 teams remain unchanged.

The rankings, which will be released each Tuesday morning during the season, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for our high school sports coverage. They are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Here is this week’s poll:

Week 5 Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings

1. Waunakee (49 points, 4 first-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Warriors scored early and often in downing the Goslings. Waunakee scored five first-quarter touchdowns and led 55-0 at halftime. Vance Johnson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing, while 10 running backs combined for 220 yards and seven TDs on 28 carries. Waunakee’s defense held the Goslings to 120 total yards of offense but saw its scoreless quarter streak end at 11.

Last week’s result: Beat Watertown 69-7

This week’s game: Vs. Sun Prairie West, Friday

2. Columbus (46, 1)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference

What to know: The Cardinals pitched their first shutout of the year in rolling past the Trojans. Columbus led 40-0 at halftime and never looked back behind a balanced offensive attack. Colton Brunell rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries, while Peyton Powers had 120 yards and a score on 6-of-6 passing. Jefferson Mobry had a sack and an interception, and Conner Roche had a sack and a forced fumble to pace the Cardinals defense.

Last week’s result: Beat Beloit Turner 53-0

This week’s game: At Madison Edgewood, Friday

3. Verona (36)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Record: 4-1, 3-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wildcats rallied twice to stay unbeaten in Big Eight Conference play against the Vikings. Elijah Lagomasino rushed for two scores while Chase Bredeson had 71 yards on 19 carries, including the game-winning touchdown late in the third quarter. Tre Poteat had a team-best seven tackles and added 74 rushing yards.

Last week’s result: Beat Janesville Parker 20-17

This week’s game: At Madison Memorial, Friday

T-4. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (34)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Badger Small

What to know: The Vikings survived another scare, riding their high-powered offense past the Silver Eagles to stay unbeaten. Trenton Owens rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries while the Mount Horeb/Barneveld passing attack produced 296 yards and three scores. Tucker Shipman, Landon Ellestad and Landon Bomkamp all had interceptions, and Brooks Pernot had 13 tackles to pace the defense.

Last week’s result: Beat Monona Grove 42-33

This week’s game: At Fort Atkinson, Friday

T-4. Lodi (34)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Capitol

What to know: The Blue Devils remained unbeaten grinding out the Crusaders. Mason Lane had 255 yards of total offense and three scores, including 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 rushing attempts, and Kylar Clemens added 82 yards on the ground. Henry Koeppen had a sack and five tackles to help fuel Lodi’s third shutout of the season.

This week’s game: Vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, Friday

6. Middleton (25 points)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Record: 4-1, 2-1 Big Eight

What to know: The Cardinals came back from an early deficit to top the Spartans and score a big bounce-back win. Gabe Passini helped account for all four Middleton touchdowns, rushing for 198 yards and three scores while throwing for 115 yards and another. Oliver Wenning had eight tackles and an interception, while Rutgers football commit Sam Pilof tallied 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks to fuel the Cardinals' defense.

Last week’s result: Beat Madison Memorial 31-20

This week’s game: Vs. Janesville Craig, Friday

7. Sun Prairie East (19)

Last week’s ranking: T-7

Record: 3-2, 2-1 Badger Large

What to know: The Cardinals won the second meeting against the crosstown Wolves behind an all-around effort. Drew Kavanaugh threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, adding 60 yards and a score on the ground. Defensively, Jace Stolte had a team-high 10 tackles with 3.0 sacks while Sun Prairie East forced a pair of turnovers and held Sun Prairie West to just 79 rushing yards on 34 attempts.

Last week’s result: Beat Sun Prairie West 40-7

This week’s game: Vs. Oregon, Friday

8. Beaver Dam (14)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Record: 4-1, 2-1 Badger Large

What to know: The Golden Beavers bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating the Red Hawks. Josiah Barnes helped fill the void on the ground without running back Gabe Klatt, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Bryant completed 8 of 11 passes for 114 yards and a score while Broc Mullenbach had 17 tackles, including 7 solo and a sack.

Last week’s result: Beat Milton 20-12

This week’s game: Vs. Watertown, Friday

9. Madison Memorial (7)

Last week’s ranking: NR

Record: 3-2, 2-1 Big Eight

What to know: The Spartans dropped their first conference game against the Cardinals. An early 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter wasn’t enough for Madison Memorial to hold off Middleton. Owen Fiedler threw for two touchdowns, including a 41-yard strike to Marion Moore in the fourth quarter, while Steve Young had a 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Last week’s result: Lost to Middleton 31-20

This week’s game: Vs. Verona, Friday

10. Pardeeville (4)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Record: 4-1, 2-1 Trailways

What to know: The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season against the league-leading Red Knights. Pardeeville trailed 24-14 at halftime and saw a second-half comeback attempt peter out. Logan Young threw for 175 yards and three scores, adding a team-high 99 yards rushing and a TD on 16 carries. Bryce Pulvermacher, Bradyn Bezzi and Caleb Gard all had double-digit tackles in the loss.

Last week’s result: Lost to Oshkosh Lourdes 45-32

This week’s game: Vs. Fall River/Rio, Friday

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 2, Sauk Prairie 2, Cambria-Friesland 2.

Statistics from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews and from WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

