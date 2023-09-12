A big win over rival Middleton vaulted Verona up three spots in the fourth week of the Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings.

The Wildcats jumped to No. 4 after holding off the Cardinals in Friday’s marquee Big Eight Conference game. Waunakee held onto its top spot for the fourth consecutive week while Columbus and Mount Horeb/Barneveld round out an unchanged top 3.

The rankings, which will be released each Tuesday morning during the season, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for our high school sports coverage. They are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Here is this week’s poll:

Week 4 Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings

1. Waunakee (48 points, 4 first-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Record: 4-0, 1-0 Badger Large

What to know: The Warriors posted a second consecutive shutout, rolling past the Silver Eagles. Ben Lindley rushed for 143 yards and three first-quarter touchdowns on seven carries, while Vance Johnson and Gunnar McFadden fueled a passing attack that combined for 319 yards and four scores on 14-of-17 passing. The Warriors' defense had three interceptions and held Monona Grove to 87 yards of total offense.

Last week’s result: Beat Monona Grove 63-0

This week’s game: vs. Watertown (1-3, 1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

2. Columbus (46 points, 1 first-place vote)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Record: 4-0, 2-0 Capitol Conference

What to know: Columbus clicked on all cylinders to down Lake Mills Thursday. The Cardinals scored the game’s final 35 points after the L-Cats cut the lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter. Colton Brunell rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns and had a team-high 10 tackles. Brady Link had a pair of interceptions on defense and four separate receivers caught touchdown passes from Peyton Powers.

Last week’s result: Beat Lake Mills 49-7

This week’s game: vs. Beloit Turner (0-4, 0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

3. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (37 points)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Record: 4-0, 2-0 Badger Small

What to know: The Vikings trailed for the first time all season but owned the second half against Sauk Prairie. Mount Horeb/Barneveld scored 35 unanswered points including four total touchdowns by Kasey Helgeson. The Vikings quarterback threw for 194 yards and three scores while adding 120 yards and two TDs on the ground. LJ Ellestad caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week’s result: Beat Sauk Prairie 41-7

This week’s game: vs. Monona Grove (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m., Friday

4. Verona (35 points)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Record: 3-1, 2-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wildcats' defense rose to the occasion late to seal their rivalry win over Middleton Friday. Verona forced a pair of turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter, including a goal line stand, to cage the Cardinals. Mike Valitchka caught five passes for 174 yards and two scores. Chace Bredeson had 105 yards rushing and a score and Jaden Waller had 2½ sacks on defense.

Last week’s result: Beat Middleton 28-21

This week’s game: vs. Janesville Parker (3-1, 1-1), 7 p.m., Thursday

5. Lodi (31 points)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Record: 4-0, 2-0 Capitol

What to know: The Blue Devils made easy work on the road against Beloit Turner. Lodi shut out the Trojans and never looked back after leading 36-0 at halftime. Mason Lane threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns, connecting twice each to Gavin Sargent and Aiden Groskopf. Four separate players had interceptions for the Lodi defense that held Turner to 28 total yards.

Last week’s result: Beat Beloit Turner 43-0

This week’s game: vs. Madison Edgewood (1-3, 0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

6. Middleton (25 points)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Record: 3-1, 1-1 Big Eight

What to know: Middleton couldn’t rally from a 21-0 hole in suffering its first loss of the season against Verona. Gabe Passini threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on just 8-of-15 passing, while adding a team-high 99 yards rushing on 16 carries. The running back duo of Bryce Falk and Kaivion Whitelow were held to 68 yards on 18 carries.

Last week’s result: Lost to Verona 28-21

This week’s game: at Madison Memorial (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m., Thursday

T-7. Sun Prairie West (14 points)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Record: 4-0, 2-0 Badger Large

What to know: Paul Franks provided the game-winning field goal in the Wolves’ one-point win over the Red Hawks. The senior booted a 29-yarder with 1 minute, 34 seconds left to take the lead while the Sun Prairie West defense cemented the win. Ean Ackley had a team-high 59 yards rushing while Brady Rhoads threw for 67 yards. The Wolves' defense combined for five sacks while Oliver Pooch had an interception.

Last week’s result: Defeated Milton 10-9

This week’s game: vs. Sun Prairie East (2-2, 1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

T-7. Sun Prairie East (14 points)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Record: 2-2, 1-1 Badger Large

What to know: The Cardinals got a much-needed win over previously unbeaten Beaver Dam. Brady Kaufman rushed for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Luke Damm had seven catches for 97 yards to go along with three interceptions. North Dakota commit Sam Ostrenga added an interception with a team-high 13 tackles defensively, while also recording a 94-yard punt return touchdown.

Last week’s result: Beat Beaver Dam 34-19

This week’s game: at Sun Prairie West (4-0, 2-0), 7 p.m., Friday

9. Pardeeville (11 points)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Record: 4-0, 2-0 Trailways

What to know: The Bulldogs grinded out a second straight one-score win on the road. Logan Young had 152 total yards and three total touchdowns, including 71 yards and two scores on the ground, to pace the Pardeeville offense. The Bulldogs allowed Neenah St. Mary Catholic quarterback Garrett Weninger to throw for 271 yards and three scores, but also had three interceptions and five sacks, including two each by Caleb Gard and Bradyn Bezzi.

Last week’s result: Beat Neenah St. Mary Catholic 21-18

This week’s game: vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (3-1, 2-0) 7 p.m., Friday

10. Beaver Dam (7 points)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Record: 3-1, 1-1 Badger Large

What to know: The Golden Beavers' perfect start came to an end against Sun Prairie East. Beaver Dam failed to overcome a 17-0 first-quarter deficit thanks in part to four turnovers. Eli Bryant threw for 145 yards and a score with three interceptions, while Gabe Klatt rushed for 110 yards and a score on 18 carries before exiting the game midway through the second quarter.

Last week’s result: Lost to Sun Prairie East 34-19

This week’s game: vs. Milton (2-2, 1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Madison Memorial 6, Baraboo 1.

Statistics from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews and from WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

