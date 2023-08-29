The machine that is the Waunakee football team kept rolling in Week 2 with a convincing win over Green Bay Notre Dame Friday.

The Warriors hit the road and rolled to a 30-7 victory over the Tritons, the No. 1 ranked team in the initial WisSports coaches poll. It also solidified them as the top team in the second week of the Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings.

The rankings, which will be released each Tuesday morning during the season, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for our high school sports coverage. They are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Here is this week’s poll:

Week 2 Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings

1, Waunakee (49 points, 4 first-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Record: 2-0

What to know: Ben Lindley rushed for 125 yards on just six carries with three touchdowns, including a 59-yard scamper to open the scoring and two more in the second quarter of the Warriors' win over Green Bay Notre Dame. Waunakee’s defense meanwhile held the Tritons to just 69 rushing yards on 29 carries after they piled up 407 yards and five TDs in Week 1. The Warriors also had a safety off a blocked punt.

Last week’s result: Beat Green Bay Notre Dame 30-7

This week’s game: vs. Sun Prairie East (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

2, Columbus (41 points, 1 first-place vote)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Record: 2-0

What to know: Colton Brunell rushed for a team-high 171 yards and three touchdowns while Peyton Powers threw for 78 yards and two scores in the Cardinals’ win over River Valley. Columbus’ defense more than held its own as well, limiting the Blackhawks to just 126 total yards in its 16th consecutive win.

Last week’s result: Beat River Valley 42-7

This week’s game: at Walworth Big Foot (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

3, Middleton (37 points)

Last week’s ranking: T-3

Record: 2-0

What to know: Gabe Passini threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-18 passing as the Cardinals rolled past Waterford. The senior hit Troy Teff four times for 111 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and found Damien Hansbro twice for 83 yards and a score. Bryce Falk and Kaivion Whitelow each rushed for a touchdown.

Last week’s result: Beat Waterford 35-0

This week’s game: at Madison La Follette (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

4, tie, Mount Horeb/Barneveld (33 points)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Record: 2-0

What to know: Kasey Helgeson threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-23 passing, adding another score and 71 yards on 15 carries to help fuel the Vikings past Monroe. Trenton Owens added 109 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts, while Chris Kiel and LJ Ellestad combined for 156 yards and three scores on 10 catches.

Last week’s result: Beat Monroe 36-13

This week’s game: at DeForest (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

4, tie, Lodi (33 points)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Record: 2-0

What to know: The Blue Devils defense held McFarland to just 72 total yards while Paxton Krugman had an interception and both Kylar Clemens and Tony Omosebi each forced fumbles. Clemens had a team-high 121 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while Mason Lane had 115 total yards and three scores.

Last week’s result: Beat McFarland 49-3

This week’s game: at Lakeside Lutheran (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

6, Beaver Dam (22 points)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Record: 2-0

What to know: Beaver Dam’s three-headed rushing attack of Gabe Klatt (179 yards, 2 touchdowns), Josiah Barnes (102, 1) and Camron Mendoza (96, 1) combined for 377 yards and four scores in its win over Baraboo. Eli Bryant also threw for 160 yards and three scores with an interception on 3-of-6 passing, including a school-record-tying 93-yard strike to Kyler Keel.

Last week’s result: Beat Baraboo 47-8

This week’s game: vs. Fort Atkinson (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

7, Verona (16 points)

Last week’s ranking: T-9

Record: 1-1

What to know: Elijah Lagomasino rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and also threw for 108 yards on 15-of-20 passing in Verona's win over Kenosha Indian Trail. Brett Burns led the Wildcats defense with 13 tackles, a sack and a 30-yard interception return touchdown.

Last week’s result: Beat Kenosha Indian Trail 42-14

This week’s game: vs. Madison East (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

8, Cambria-Friesland (14 points)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Record: 2-0

What to know: The Hilltoppers didn’t have a rusher with more than 65 yards, but combined to pile up 226 yards and five touchdowns on 41 attempts in their win over Kenosha Christian Life. Carter Drews starred with a 48-yard touchdown run, threw for 99 yards and a touchdown on 2-of-4 passing while adding a sack and 13 tackles on defense.

Last week’s result: Beat Kenosha Christian Life 52-6

This week’s game: at Oshkosh Lourdes (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday

9, Sun Prairie East (12 points)

Last week’s ranking: T-3

Record: 1-1

What to know: Brady Kaufman rushed for 140 yards on 11 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run, in the Cardinals' loss to Mukwonago. The reigning WIAA Division 1 state runners-up were too much for Sun Prairie East, especially on the ground, as the Indians rushed for 428 yards and five scores on 36 carries for an average of 11.9 yards per attempt.

Last week’s result: Lost to Mukwonago 41-13

This week’s game: at Waunakee (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday

10, Sun Prairie West (9 points)

Last week’s ranking: NR

Record: 2-0

What to know: The Wolves rallied from an early hole to run away from Madison West last Friday. Sun Prairie West’s passing game fueled things as Brady Rhoads threw for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Daniel Wilson Jr., who caught a 1-yard pitch-and-catch from Rhodes, delivered a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown early in the third quarter after the Regents made it a one-score game.

Last week’s result: Beat Madison West 41-13

This week’s game: vs. Watertown (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Portage 5, Fall River/Rio 3, Pardeeville 1.

Statistics from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com and from WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.

