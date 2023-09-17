SUN PRAIRIE — Sun Prairie East senior Drew Kavanaugh was a quarterback his freshman and sophomore seasons.

But he played H-back as a junior because he wanted to get on the field last season, understanding All-State quarterback Jerry Kaminski was entrenched as the Cardinals’ quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Kavanaugh has stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Sun Prairie East football team this season after the graduation of Kaminski, who is playing football at the University of North Dakota.

Kavanaugh scored the game’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run and threw for three scores as Sun Prairie East defeated crosstown foe and previously undefeated Sun Prairie West 40-7 in a Badger Large Conference game Friday night at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

“He did a great job,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “We came out with some things we thought we could attack. We told him, 'If they give us the run, let’s run it. If they give us the pass, let’s take advantage of that.’ He did a good job of managing that. Very impressive.”

Sun Prairie East's Drew Kavanaugh Sun Prairie East quarterback Drew Kavanaugh, a senior in the 2023 season.

Kavanaugh completed 9 of his first 10 passes and finished 16 for 24 for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 59 yards on eight carries, including a score.

He completed nine passes to senior receiver Connor Stauff, including a 5-yard, second-quarter touchdown toss that gave the Cardinals a 27-0 lead. Senior receiver Luke Damm had two touchdown receptions.

“When you have guys out here where you can drop it off for a couple yards and let them run the rest, it makes my job a whole lot easier,” Kavanaugh said. “I have some of the best offensive linemen in the state. They gave me time.

“I just have to get it to the playmakers and it makes it so much easier on me, for sure. Everything was connecting. I felt this was one of the first times since Week 1 that we had everything going as a total offense.”

The game was part of the national “Great American Rivalry Series,” and Kavanaugh was named the game’s MVP.

“He’s doing unbelievable,” coach Kaminski said. “He’s getting better every week. … He stepped into this role. It’s not an easy role to fill. A quarterback at Sun Prairie has a lot on his shoulders. But he’s improving every week.”

Trenton Owens helps Mount Horeb/Barneveld pull away

Senior Trenton Owens helped Mount Horeb/Barneveld remain undefeated through five games as the Vikings outlasted Monona Grove 44-32 in a wild Badger Small shootout in Mount Horeb.

Owens rushed for 113 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns.

His first touchdown, a 9-yard run, gave the Vikings a 14-6 lead in the second quarter, and his 2-yard scoring run boosted the lead to 21-6.

After the Silver Eagles pulled within 37-32, Owens sealed the victory with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Sauk Prairie cruises behind Landon Schultz

Sauk Prairie coach Randy Wallace likes the dual-threat abilities junior quarterback Landon Schultz provides for the Eagles’ offense.

Schultz completed 20 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Sauk Prairie defeated host Oregon 34-7 in a Badger Small game.

Eagles junior receiver Boden Frosch had two touchdown receptions and caught 10 passes for 101 yards.

With the victory Sauk Prairie improved to 3-2 overall, topping last season’s two victories.

Gabe Passini sparks Middleton

Middleton relied on senior quarterback Gabe Passini’s legs and arm in a 31-20 victory over host Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday at Mansfield Stadium.

Passini ran for 198 yards on 19 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns as the Cardinals stayed in pursuit of Big Eight leader Verona, which edged Janesville Parker 20-17 on Thursday.

He also completed 12 passes, including a 15-yard scoring strike to Troy Teff that gave the Cardinals a 10-7 lead.

Passini scored on 14-yard and 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter, which boosted Middleton’s lead to 24-14 at halftime. He scored on another 14-yard run to increase Middleton’s lead to 31-14 in the fourth quarter.

Max Mitchell directs DeForest’s victory

DeForest senior quarterback Max Mitchell ran for a touchdown and completed 14 of 20 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in the host Norskies’ 31-21 victory over Stoughton.

His 33-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Accuardi and his 9-yard touchdown run gave DeForest an early 14-6 lead.

Vote for the Week 5 football supernova Which of the Week 5 stars had the most impressive performance? You voted: Drew Kavanaugh, Sun Prairie East Trenton Owens, Mount Horeb/Barneveld Landon Schultz, Sauk Prairie Gabe Passini, Middleton Max Mitchell, DeForest Vote View Results Back

Sun Prairie East topples Sun Prairie West in high school football showdown