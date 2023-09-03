Waunakee's defense has allowed 21 points in three weeks and just secured its first shutout behind the play of senior linebacker Sam Hogland.

“He’s the heart of our defense for sure,” coach Pat Rice said.

Eight of Hogland's 12 tackles came in the first half of a 31-0 win over Sun Prairie East in the teams' Badger Large Conference opener. It was punctuated by a goalline stand on the game's final play to secure the shutout.

“Just to get that stop with one second left, that was amazing,” the 6-foot-1, 183-pound Hogland said.

He combined for a sack on Sun Prairie East quarterback Drew Kavanaugh and seemed to be wherever the ball was all night.

“Just playing with your head off, man,” Hogland said of his ball-hunting abilities. “Just see the ball and go get it. Play aggressive, play physical and keep going.”

That’s a little easier way of putting things than how Rice described his two-year starter, who earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region last season.

“He’s very smart, he’s extremely physical; he runs well, he plays behind his pads and he’s kind of a complete linebacker,” Rice said. “There’s a lot of high school backers that can’t cover in space, but he can. He can play inside, he loves contact and he’s very high IQ kid.”

Kamarion Parker steady for Madison Memorial

As exciting as big explosive runs are, a steady hand can be equally as effective.

That was on the mind of Kamarion Parker as the Madison Memorial junior was rock solid in the Spartans’ 21-9 road win over Janesville Parker. The Spartans' workhorse carried the ball a team-high 25 times for 89 yards and all three touchdowns as Memorial bounced back from its loss last week to open Big Eight Conference play on a high note.

Despite taking an early 7-0 lead on Parker's 1-yard touchdown plunge midway through the second quarter, Memorial trailed 9-7 at halftime. The Spartans owned the second half however, grinding down the Vikings thanks in part to Parker.

His 10-yard touchdown run with 8:28 left in the third quarter put the Spartans back in front for good and he finished off the scoring with a 7-yard scamper to the end zone with 10:20 left to play. Parker and Steve Young helped the Spartans rack up 237 yards on the ground, while the Memorial defense held the Vikings to just 43 rushing yards while forcing three turnovers.

Cal Moreau spreads love in Monona Grove win

A deep pool of receivers to throw can be a quarterback’s best friend.

Cal Moreau had plenty Friday night as the signal caller shined in Monona Grove’s 49-14 win over Stoughton. The first-year starter threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions on 17-of-32 passing as the Silver Eagles opened Badger Small Conference play.

Moreau connected with five different receivers, including three for touchdowns as Monona Grove racked up 451 total yards of offense. The 6-3 sophomore had an early favorite however, connecting with Joe Otto on touchdown passes of 14 and 29 yards to give the Silver Eagles an early 14-0 lead.

He closed the third quarter with a 37-yard completion to Gavin Hablewitz, who rushed for 163 yards and a score, and ended the night with a 26-yard scoring strike to Kaden Connor. Morreau also rushed for 14 yards and a score and caught a pass for 34 yards.

Chris Kiel rises to occasion for Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Mount Horeb/Barneveld possesses one of the area’s most explosive offenses with plenty of firepower on the ground and through the air, and potential for a highlight real play on every snap.

Chris Kiel held up his end of the bargain Friday night during the Vikings’ 42-22 win over DeForest in the teams’ Badger Small Conference opener. The junior wide receiver made a trio of catches for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns as part of an aerial assault that racked up 329 yards.

The 5-11, 185-pounder set the table for himself late in the second quarter when he stayed in-bounds along the near sideline to reel in a 32-yard catch with under 20 seconds remaining. On the very next play, Kiel outleapt a pair of Norskies defenders on a 42-yard Hail Mary from Kasey Helgeson on the final play of the half to stretch the Vikings' lead to 30-14 at halftime.

Earlier in the Vikings’ 30-point second quarter, Kiel showed off his hops to extend the Vikings lead as he again skied over a Norskies defender before shaking off another en route to a 53-yard touchdown catch for a 14-0 lead with 9 minutes left in the half.

Cole Krueger key to Oregon's near-comeback

As deflating as a comeback petering out can be, the effort to get there, especially when atoning for mistakes, shouldn’t go unnoticed.

A pair of interceptions didn’t deter Cole Krueger from trying to lead Oregon to a comeback win over Milton. Despite rallying from a 21-0 hole late in the second quarter, the Panthers ultimately fell to the Red Hawks in overtime, 28-27.

Oregon wouldn’t have gone past regulation had it not been for Krueger however. After the Panthers defense turned away Milton following a Kreuger pick, the senior signal caller executed a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Hermsdorf to cut the lead to 21-19. Krueger proceeded to run in the ensuing 2-point conversion to force overtime, before a failed 2-point try for the win came up short.

After his first interception helped Milton seize a 21-0 lead, Kreuger connected with Peter Nowka on a 5-yard touchdown pass for the Panthers' opening score of the night. He finished the night with 179 yards on 20-of-29 passing.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Photos: Waunakee, Sun Prairie East football meet in crucial conference opener