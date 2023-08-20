Every high school football player dreams of making that one big play in their first game. If only it was that simple.

Sully Scadden made it look like a breeze Friday night.

The Waunakee junior wasted little time shining on the varsity stage against rival DeForest, returning the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in the Warriors' 51-14 romp over the Norskies.

"I thought it was really energizing," Scadden said. "The whole team got hyped up, the crowd was going crazy, too, and it just set the tone for the rest of the game."

"We actually thought it might happen if they kick it to him," Waunakee coach Pat Rice added. "He's a very good return guy and he's got a lot of change of direction, great acceleration, and we saw it last year with the JV."

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound speedster showed that in the electric start. Scadden caught the opening kick on the right hash of the Warriors' 16-yard line, cut infield, dodged a diving Norskies defender and was off to the races.

He put his skills to use on offense, too, rushing for 80 yards on 10 carries, including a 19-yard scamper to the end zone to cap the Warriors' scoring.

"He's quick, but he's got a lot of lateral moves and he's got lot of shake and he really finishes, too. He's a tough kid," Rice said.

Ackley does it all for Wolves

Even on the deepest teams, some players don't leave the field. For Sun Prairie West, one of those is Ean Ackley.

The senior wing back/linebacker made huge plays on both sides of the ball for the Wolves in their 43-7 season-opening win over Madison East on Thursday.

"He doesn't leave the field because he's such a good athlete, and his versatility is just off the charts," coach Josh O'Connor said.

That adaptability showed on offense as the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder played a key role in the Wolves' debut of their new Wing T scheme. He rushed for 42 yards on four carries, including a 23-yard rushing touchdown that extended Sun Prairie West's lead to 20-0 with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left in the second quarter.

He also had three receptions for 16 yards, with two catches helping prolong the Wolves' final scoring drive of the half as they led 26-0 at the break.

"We felt this shift in the offense would really benefit him … being a wing in this system really highlights his ability," O'Connor said.

That's not to overshadow his efforts on defense. Ackley had two fumble recoveries, including a 14-yard scoop-and-score to double the Wolves' lead early in the second quarter, to go along with nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and 1½ sacks.

Falk soars in Cardinals big win

Expectations are high for Middleton and that's difficult with the Cardinals' difficult schedule, beginning with Thursday's nonconference opener against Bay Port.

Bryce Falk showed why that buzz is warranted after helping lead Middleton to a 35-29 road win over the Pirates. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior running back piled up 149 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns, including two scores in the second half.

An 18-yard scamper to the end zone on the opening drive of the second half that chewed up over six minutes doubled Middleton's lead at 28-14. Falk later helped put things out of reach with a 13-yard touchdown run to make it a 35-22 lead with 8:20 left to play.

Falk averaged 5.3 yards per carry as the Cardinals rushed for 274 yards.

Kavanaugh catches fire in first start

Taking over for an NCAA Division I player can't be easy, but Drew Kavanaugh sure handled it well Thursday.

Sun Prairie East's new signal-caller looked cool as ever against Monona Grove as the 6-foot-6 senior guided a 57-34 win over the Silver Eagles.

Kavanaugh completed 19 of 29 passes for 352 yards and six touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, finishing with a passer rating of 146.8. He connected with Connor Stauff for three of his first four touchdown strikes, including throws of 64, 29 and 2 yards.

Kavanaugh also had 25 yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts.

Poteat picks up where he left off

Tre Poteat made plays in all facets of the game for Verona last season.

He showed there's more to come as the four-star recruit, according to Rivals, starred on both sides of the ball in the Wildcats' 38-35 loss to Muskego.

Poteat accounted for a pair of touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return for a score to tie the game at 28, and an interception. Taking on a more expansive offensive role this season, Poteat also caught a receiving touchdown, beating a Muskego defender on a 10-yard jump ball fade that tied the game at 35 with 4:50 to play.

Photos: Action from Friday's football season opener between rivals Waunakee and DeForest