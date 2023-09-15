LODI — Through four weeks of the season, the Lodi high school football team has looked like a well-oiled machine.

The Blue Devils entered Friday night’s game averaging 39.5 points per game, allowed just 18 and pitched two shutouts en route to their unbeaten start. While Lodi wasn’t able to fully kick things into high gear, the end result remained the same with a 24-0 win over Madison Edgewood in a Capitol Conference game Friday night.

Mason Lane ran for two touchdowns and threw another while the Blue Devils, ranked fifth in the Madison/WiscNews football rankings, handed the Crusaders a fourth straight loss.

Lodi (5-0, 3-0 Capitol) wasted little time finding the end zone, marching 72 yards in 11 plays on the game’s opening drive, paid off by a bit of magic from Lane. Facing fourth-and-5 from the Edgewood 18, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound quarterback called his own number before spinning by a defender and waltzing into the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Lane extended the lead to 17-0 on Lodi’s first drive of the second half, finishing off an 80-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Kolinski. The Blue Devils tight end caught the ball on a crossing route at the right numbers and raced in with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Lane effectively put things out of reach with 6:41 left to play as he ripped off a 12-yard quarterback keeper for a 24-0 lead.

Edgewood (1-4, 0-3) struggled to get much going offensively with just one first down in the opening half. The Crusaders defense kept things interesting, however, after Lodi’s opening march.

Edgewood halted three sustained drives, including forcing the Blue Devils to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Jacobo Castillo Rosales as Lodi took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

The Crusaders looked to get things going after receiving the opening kick of the second half. A kick out of bounds by Castillo Rosales preceded an 11-yard Cade Patterson run as the Crusaders neared Lodi territory for just the second time on the night.

The drive quickly sputtered from there as a 6-yard sack of Gannon Bagstad by Henry Koeppen forced a punt that lead to Lane’s touchdown pass to Kolinski.

Lodi, which remains one of two unbeatens in the Capitol Conference, hosts Walworth Big Foot next week. Madison Edgewood welcomes reigning WIAA Division 4 state champion and second-ranked Columbus.

Photos: Lodi hosts Madison Edgewood football in key Capitol Conference game.