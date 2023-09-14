MOUNT HOREB — After years of playing catch together at family gatherings, Kasey Helgeson and Chris Kiel are teammates for the first time and have starring roles in Mount Horeb/Barneveld's unbeaten start to the high school football season.

The cousins' anticipation in becoming teammates resulted in them practicing routes in February.

The two visited the football field once a week despite each playing multiple sports. Both play basketball in the winter but during the spring Kiel runs for Mount Horeb's track and field team, while Helgeson plays for Barneveld's baseball team.

Helgeson is senior at Barneveld High School, while Kiel is a junior at Mount Horeb High School.

"We see each other at family stuff but we go to different schools, so this is the first sport I've been able to play with him," Helgeson said.

The time together this offseason has paid dividends through four games. Kiel has 17 receptions for 306 yards and eight touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Helgeson has thrown for 968 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's been efficient with a 73.7 completion percentage and a 149.7 quarterback rating, according to WisSports.

The dual-threat quarterback also is the team's second-leading rusher with 277 yards and four more scores.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld said the cousins' QB-WR comparison would be Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

"I think we're a versatile duo. We can do short routes, long routes or deep balls," Kiel said. "It really doesn't matter. I don't think there's anything we can't do."

While they're enjoying their current success, Kiel and Helgeson each faced challenges entering the season.

For the 5-foot-11 Kiel, it was making the transition from playing running back his freshman year to becoming a starting wide receiver this season. Kiel initially switched positions during his sophomore year due to an overcrowded Vikings backfield.

St. Arnauld said Kiel has made one of the biggest jumps from sophomore to junior year that he's ever seen.

"It was kind of hard, the catching part especially, but I've been working on it a lot and the moves or shiftiness can translate over to wide receiver," Kiel said.

In Helgeson's case, quarterback is the only position he's played since starting football in fourth grade.

His focus is on progressing as a player, something St. Arnauld said Helgeson has done since losing a tight position battle his sophomore year.

In his first varsity season last year, the 6-4 Helgeson threw for 2,073 yards and 23 touchdown passes.

"Last year was definitely new because it was my first year starting but I think I got my nerves out last year and this year I'm a lot more confident and a better player," Helgeson said.

The Helgeson-Kiel connection is just one part of the Mount Horeb/Barneveld spread offense that averages 42.5 points per game.

Having threats such as Trenton Owens in the backfield and Landon Ellestad on the opposite side of Kiel makes it difficult for defenses to focus on stopping one player.

The Vikings also have a massive offensive line headlined by Indiana commit Austin Leibfried.

"None of this is possible without our offensive line, they've given Kasey so much time to throw and it's difficult to stop the offense when your offensive line is being so dominant," St. Arnauld said.

At 4-0, Mount Horeb/Barneveld is currently the No.3 team in the Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings.

This early season success comes after the Vikings won their first playoff game since 2018 last season.

With Helgeson and Kiel setting a standard for the program, Mount Horeb/Barneveld is hoping to win its first WIAA state title.

"I think we should win every game and go into every game trying to win," Helgeson said. "We need to clean up a few things here and there but so far it's been pretty good."

