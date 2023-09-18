With four games left in the regular season, Week 6 offers teams a chance to begin their playoff push.

Either teams will excel and enter the playoffs with great momentum or end up being a spectator during the first round.

This week's Game of the Week poll features battles from both the Badger Small and Big Eight conferences, with all three matchups being between area teams.

Here are the Week 6 nominees.

Verona at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m. Friday

As the only unbeaten team in conference play, Verona finds itself currently sitting atop the Big Eight Conference standings. The Wildcats (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) have won four straight games since losing the season opener, including a 20-17 win over Janesville Parker last week.

Quarterback Elijah Lagomasino had two rushing touchdowns in the victory, pushing his season total to six. The 6-foot-1 senior, has also thrown for 817 yards and nine touchdown passes this season, according to WisSports.

Despite losing to Middleton 31-20 last week, the Spartans (3-2, 2-1) are still conference title contenders.

A home victory on Friday would avenge last year's loss to Verona and help them move closer to a playoff berth.

DeForest at Monona Grove, 7 p.m. Friday

Coming off consecutive road losses, Monona Grove returns home in Week 6 to face a hot DeForest team. The Norskies have won their last two games, following an 0-3 start to the season.

Last week DeForest (2-3, 2-1 Badger Small) beat Stoughton 31-21, thanks in part to a surprising offensive contributor. Senior wide receiver Anthony Glenn had a career-high 115 receiving yards in his second game of the season, according to WisSports.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Silver Eagles (2-3, 1-2) will rely upon running back Gavin Hablewitz. The 5-8 senior, averages 99 rushing yards per game and has nine total touchdowns this season.

Madison East at Madison La Follette, noon Saturday

Bragging rights will be at stake on Saturday when Big Eight Conference rivals Madison East and Madison La Follette match up. While the Lancers (0-5, 0-3 Big Eight) are playing for that coveted first win of the season, the Purgolders are playing for something greater.

Before the season Madison East (0-5, 0-3) dedicated this game to former star player and assistant coach Chris Lins, who died July 2.

Lins was the team's offensive coordinator for the last six years and was a four-year starter at linebacker and an all-conference player for Madison East in 2004. The Purgolders went to back-to-back playoff appearances with 2004 being the last time the program won a playoff game.

Vote for the Week 6 high school football game we should cover You voted: Madison East at Madison La Follette Verona at Madison Memorial DeForest at Monona Grove Vote View Results Back

Sun Prairie East topples Sun Prairie West in high school football showdown