As much as true pocket passers remain part of high school football, the expansion of dual-threat quarterbacks continues in the sport.

The added ability to create something out of nothing with your legs, coupled with a pinpoint arm carving up a defense is a lethal combination. The Madison-area isn’t short on those who possess both skill sets as evidenced by dominant play this season.

Here are five quarterback who have hurt opposing defense on the ground and through the air this season.

Mason Lane, Sr., Lodi

A true dual-threat quarterback last season, Lane has had to use his feet little in the Blue Devils’ unbeaten start. Rather, the 6-foot-1, 191-pounder has really shown off his arm over the opening four games of the season. Lane has thrown for over 100 yards three times, including a season-high 188 yards on 14-of-19 passing in the Blue Devils' 43-0 win over Beloit Turner last Friday, according to WisSports. He’s thrown for 10 touchdowns, including four against the Trojans, and been picked off just once in the team’s 38-0 season-opening win over Martin Luther while completing 60.3% of his passes

While Lane hasn’t had to run a lot — though he’s second on the Blue Devils with 277 yards and three touchdowns — he showed last year he has the ability to churn out yards. He rushed for a team-best 1,398 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while leading Lodi to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, the program’s deepest run since winning the Division 4 state title in 2017.

Quotable: ”Mason has taken another step in his development as a quarterback and leader,” coach Dave Puls said. “He is seeing the defense more clearly and knows where there are mismatches and opportunities. His growth as a young man and as a student-athlete makes our team better all around.”

Gabe Passini, Sr., Middleton

Just four games into the season, Passini has already thrown for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns, which is two-thirds of what he did in 11 games last seasonlast season. The 6-4, 192-pound righty, who holds a Division I football offer from the University of St. Thomas, has surpassed 200 yards in three straight games. He threw for 227 yards and three scores with an interception in the Cardinals’ 28-21 loss to Verona last Friday, his first interception since a pair in a season-opening 35-29 win over Bay Port.

He's completing 58.2% of his passes and has a combined quarterback rating of 123.4. When called upon Passini has used his legs, too, rushing for 250 yards and one touchdown. He had a season-high 99 yards on 16 carries against the Wildcats and finished last season with 500 yards and nine scores.

Quotable: ”He has embraced our adjusted offense and has a great command of it, often helping other players to understand its concepts,” interim co-coach Joe Poehls said. “He has been awesome at making reads — both in the run game and pass game. His vision is a strength, as well as his pocket presence, and his arm strength and accuracy have grown as well.”

Kasey Helgeson, Sr. Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Helgeson finished his junior season among the state’s best in passing yards and touchdowns, according to WisSports. The 6-4 senior is proving he’ll likely finish there again this season in helping the Vikings to an unbeaten start through four weeks. The second-year starter has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards already with 968 yards and 13 touchdowns to just one interception. He’s thrown at least three touchdowns in every game and at least 200 yards in all but one.

Helgeson threw for a career-high 329 yards in the Vikings’ 42-22 win over DeForest in Week 3 and ranks in the top 10 on WisSports in yards, touchdowns, QBR (149.7) and yards per game (242). The area he’s improved most is his efficiency completing 73.7% of his passes, nearly 20 points better from last year (54.3%). His rushing has also vastly improved, already surpassing last year’s total with 277 yards and four scores.

Quotable: "He just has the innate ability to sense everything around him," coach Bret St Arnauld said. "It really wasn't until the DeForest game last year that we found out how good he could be with his legs. Now he's a legitimate threat to run with every snap and it just adds another dimension to the offense that makes it difficult to stop."

Elijah Lagomasino, Sr., Verona

Described as both a “gunslinger,” and a “bull in a China shop,” by Wildcats coach Andrew Riley, Lagomasino has been more of the latter so far this year. The 6-1, 185-pound senior has thrown for 730 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions during Verona’s 3-1 start. He broke 200 yards for the second time in the Wildcats’ 28-21 rivalry win over Middleton last week, clipping the Cardinals for 219 yards and three scores on 9-of-16 passing.

It was the lowest completion percentage (56.2%) by Lagomasino, who has been very efficient completing 50-of-75 attempts with a 121.1 QBR so far. He’s been able to hurt teams on the ground, too, although his throwing success hasn’t warranted it. He has 92 yards and four TDs on the ground, including 72 yards and three scores in Verona’s 42-14 comeback win over Kenosha Indian Trail in Week 2.

Quotable: ”To me it’s his determination that he will win each and every play, and he will do it by any means necessary,” Riley said. ‘’He’s going to put the ball where he wants to and he’s going to run where he wants to, even if it means going through some linebackers. He’s fearless.”

Vance Johnson, Jr., Waunakee

Johnson may not have the gaudiest stats but he’s been one of the most efficient passers among the area’s dual-threat signal callers. The first-year starter has thrown for 537 yards and four touchdowns this season without an interception as the Warriors have gotten off to yet another unbeaten start.

Johnson threw for a season-high 160 yards and two scores on 6-of-8 passing in Waunakee’s 63-0 win over Monona Grove Sept. 8. That efficiency has stood out most since Johnson took over the reins as the 6-1, 175-pounder has completed 65% of his passes and has a 139.4 QBR.

With a deep stable of running backs, he hasn’t gotten lost in the shuffle on the ground either. In the Warriors’ heavy run-pass option scheme, he's added 173 yards and a score on 26 carries.

Quotable: ”Vance is a very good athlete; a big, strong kid with excellent feet,” coach Pat Rice said. “He works hard to keep improving his skill set, and he’s getting better every rep.”

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

