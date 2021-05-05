High-powered passers to meet as Belleville closes at New Glarus/Monticello

GAME OF THE WEEK
Belleville (5-1) at New Glarus/Monticello (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Belleville has won three consecutive games after a 38-29 loss at Black Hawk/Warren in Week 3. Coach Michael Nolden’s Wildcats have averaged 29 points and 297 yards of offense per game, largely fueled by the passing of Trevor Syse. The 6-foot, 1-inch junior has completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,210 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions. His top targets have been Carson Syse (29 catches, 376 yards, two touchdowns) and Anthony Nolden (22 catches, 466 yards, seven TDs). Sawyer Fahey leads the rushing attack with 327 yards and five scores, and tops the defense with 69 tackles and one forced fumble.
New Glarus/Monticello has lost three straight after a 3-0 start, including a one-point loss to Brodhead/Juda, a 28-13 loss at Cuba City marred by 10 turnovers, and a 42-6 loss to Columbus. Coach Jeff Eichelkraut’s Glarner Knights averaged 43.7 points in their opening three victories. Darris Schuett has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards and 11 touchdowns, with nine interceptions (including six at Cuba City). Schuett also leads the rushing game with 340 yards and nine TDs. Nathan Streiff has 41 catches for 518 yards and leads the defense with 62 tackles.
GAMES TO WATCH
Menasha (5-1) at DeForest (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
This game is a rematch of the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state championship game which DeForest won, 8-7, on a touchdown catch by Gabe Finley with 43 seconds to play and a two-point conversion pass caught by Nolan Hawk. Aaron Mack has taken over as the Norskies’ head coach and the team hasn’t skipped a beat, averaging 35 points and 324 yards of offense per game. Waunakee took a 48-30 win over the Norskies last week in a battle of unbeaten teams. Sophomore quarterback Mason Keyes has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 886 yards and eight touchdowns, and Finley, now a senior, has rushed for 731 yards and eight scores. Max Weisbrod, Deven Magli and Hawk lead the receiving corps. … Menasha, coached by Jeramie Korth, lost its opener to Green Bay Notre Dame, 13-10, but has won every game since by double-digit margins, averaging 34.2 points in their wins. Sophomore A.J. Korth has thrown for 820 yards and 15 touchdowns, and leads the rushing attack with 397 yards and five more scores. Luke Maurer has 21 catches for 497 yards and seven scores.
West Madison Club (3-0) at Milton (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The West Madison club team has been in the news this week, because Madison West High School coach Brad Murphy lost his job because he agreed to coach the club team, in violation of WIAA coaching contact restrictions. So this is the swan song for Murphy, at least for now, as he leads his unbeaten team against the impressive Red Hawks. West Madison, made up of players from all four Madison public schools, has averaged almost 50 points per game, led on offense by Danny Karofsky, who has thrown for 325 yards and five touchdowns in two games, Will Gutknecht, who has 368 yards rushing and five scores on an average of 17.5 yards per carry. … Milton coach Rodney Wedig has led his Red Hawks to five consecutive victories after an opening loss to Fort Atkinson. Quarterback Cayden Zajac has thrown for 332 yards and six touchdowns, Kyle Dehnert has a team-high 286 yards rushing, and all-purpose terror Jack Campion has scored on punt, kickoff and interception returns.
Green Bay Notre Dame (5-1) at Stoughton (4-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coach Michael Rader’s Tritons opened the season with five consecutive wins, but lost a home game to Superior last week, 19-10. Senior running back Will Zellner is the focal point of the Notre Dame offense. He has run for 822 yards and 12 touchdowns, including five in a 54-6 win at Racine Case. Junior quarterback Sam Lagowski has thrown for 276 yards and three scores. … Coach Jason Becker’s Vikings slugged out a 12-7 win at archrival Oregon last week. The Vikings lost their opener at Waunakee, 34-13, and a Week Four game at Milton, 14-7. Senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor has thrown for 404 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 456 yards and three scores. Junior Darrick Hill has racked up 583 yards rushing and five scores, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Rudy Detweiler leads the defense with 74 tackles, 11 for loss, and the Vikings’ top five tacklers have combined for 66 tackles for loss, leading a defense that has yielded only 101 yards per game.
