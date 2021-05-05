High-powered passers to meet as Belleville closes at New Glarus/Monticello

This game is a rematch of the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state championship game which DeForest won, 8-7, on a touchdown catch by Gabe Finley with 43 seconds to play and a two-point conversion pass caught by Nolan Hawk. Aaron Mack has taken over as the Norskies’ head coach and the team hasn’t skipped a beat, averaging 35 points and 324 yards of offense per game. Waunakee took a 48-30 win over the Norskies last week in a battle of unbeaten teams. Sophomore quarterback Mason Keyes has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 886 yards and eight touchdowns, and Finley, now a senior, has rushed for 731 yards and eight scores. Max Weisbrod, Deven Magli and Hawk lead the receiving corps. … Menasha, coached by Jeramie Korth, lost its opener to Green Bay Notre Dame, 13-10, but has won every game since by double-digit margins, averaging 34.2 points in their wins. Sophomore A.J. Korth has thrown for 820 yards and 15 touchdowns, and leads the rushing attack with 397 yards and five more scores. Luke Maurer has 21 catches for 497 yards and seven scores.

The West Madison club team has been in the news this week, because Madison West High School coach Brad Murphy lost his job because he agreed to coach the club team, in violation of WIAA coaching contact restrictions. So this is the swan song for Murphy, at least for now, as he leads his unbeaten team against the impressive Red Hawks. West Madison, made up of players from all four Madison public schools, has averaged almost 50 points per game, led on offense by Danny Karofsky, who has thrown for 325 yards and five touchdowns in two games, Will Gutknecht, who has 368 yards rushing and five scores on an average of 17.5 yards per carry. … Milton coach Rodney Wedig has led his Red Hawks to five consecutive victories after an opening loss to Fort Atkinson. Quarterback Cayden Zajac has thrown for 332 yards and six touchdowns, Kyle Dehnert has a team-high 286 yards rushing, and all-purpose terror Jack Campion has scored on punt, kickoff and interception returns.