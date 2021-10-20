Here's why Middleton's football coach compares versatile Cole Toennies to former UW player, pro Nick Toon

MIDDLETON — Middleton senior Cole Toennies has altered the outcome of football games this season as a receiver, cornerback and punt returner.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Toennies has caught eight touchdown passes, returned four punts for touchdowns and intercepted two passes.

Toennies’ dynamic all-around play reminds Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn of a former Cardinals standout — Nick Toon, an All-State receiver and return specialist who played at the University of Wisconsin and in the NFL (from 2012-15) for the New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Rams.

"He was a guy who whenever he got his hands on the ball, there was a chance he could score,” Pertzborn said about Toon. "That’s kind of what Cole does.

"We used Nick on defense occasionally. Cole probably plays way more defense than Nick did. When Nick was on the field defensively it was because we needed a stop, we needed to shut somebody down. That’s the kind of player Nick was. Cole brings those same traits to the field.”

In Toennies (pronounced Ten-ey-is), Pertzborn and the Cardinals’ coaching staff knew they had a fast, athletic, versatile, quick-study player who they wanted on both sides of the ball this season.