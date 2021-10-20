 Skip to main content
Here's why Middleton's football coach compares versatile Cole Toennies to former UW player, pro Nick Toon
WIAA FOOTBALL

Here's why Middleton's football coach compares versatile Cole Toennies to former UW player, pro Nick Toon

MIDDLETON — Middleton senior Cole Toennies has altered the outcome of football games this season as a receiver, cornerback and punt returner.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Toennies has caught eight touchdown passes, returned four punts for touchdowns and intercepted two passes.

Toennies’ dynamic all-around play reminds Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn of a former Cardinals standout — Nick Toon, an All-State receiver and return specialist who played at the University of Wisconsin and in the NFL (from 2012-15) for the New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Rams.

"He was a guy who whenever he got his hands on the ball, there was a chance he could score,” Pertzborn said about Toon. "That’s kind of what Cole does.

"We used Nick on defense occasionally. Cole probably plays way more defense than Nick did. When Nick was on the field defensively it was because we needed a stop, we needed to shut somebody down. That’s the kind of player Nick was. Cole brings those same traits to the field.”

In Toennies (pronounced Ten-ey-is), Pertzborn and the Cardinals’ coaching staff knew they had a fast, athletic, versatile, quick-study player who they wanted on both sides of the ball this season.

“We didn’t expect to use (Toennies) as much as we have, but he’s in phenomenal shape and doesn’t ask to come out,” Pertzborn said. “He put in the time in the offseason. … What I see in Cole is this competitive edge, his refuse-to-lose mentality. We feel our best chance to win is with him on the field and, so, he stays on the field.”

Said Toennies: “If it’s a close game, I try my best not to leave the field, unless I’m absolutely gassed.”

Third-seeded Middleton (6-3), which finished second in the Big Eight Conference, will play host to sixth-seeded Madison Memorial (5-4), which tied with Verona for third place in the Big Eight, in a WIAA Division 1 first-round football game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Game-changing ability

Toennies had a stellar performance in Middleton’s 44-6 victory over Madison Memorial on Sept. 24, returning a punt for a touchdown and catching two touchdown passes. Playing against a team from Madison Memorial always has been meaningful to Toennies since he started playing football in fourth grade.

“I don’t know what was different about that game,” he said. “We were playing with a chip on our shoulder because we hadn’t beaten them before. That was definitely a date on the calendar that was marked for me.”

Toennies has caught 31 passes, averaging 17.3 yards per reception, and averaged 32.1 yards returning punts. He had two punt returns for touchdowns and a scoring catch in a 55-0 victory over Beloit Memorial on Sept. 3. That gave him three punt returns for touchdowns in two weeks, after returning one 55 yards the previous week against Waunakee.

“I played running back my entire life,” said Toennies, who switched to receiver and cornerback as a junior. “So, I kind of developed a skill where you need good vision. Our punt return team does a great job — to where I can trust when I catch the ball I’m going to have time to scan the field and I’m going to know where to run. The rest takes care of itself once I field the ball.”

Toennies’ game-breaking ability in the return game can be pivotal.

“That’s huge,” Pertzborn said. “If you can score on special teams — especially in (the) postseason — that is hard to beat. Game-changing plays like that, when the defense scores or special teams score, I’d say the odds of winning go up greatly.”

Asked about his performance this season, Toennies said, “I’m satisfied, but you can never be too satisfied because we still have a lot of work to do. … Winning those (postseason) games is what matters. As long as I can continue to do that in the playoffs, then I’ll be satisfied.”

Eager for postseason

Toennies is confident about the Cardinals’ current play and cohesiveness. They have a potent ground game led by running back Elijah Gray and offensive tackle Jack Alexander and an active defense sparked by Blake Van Buren and Sam Pilof.

“It just feels like everything clicks,” Toennies said. “Everyone is on the same page. At practice, everyone is having fun and getting after it.”

That has Toennies believing the Cardinals can make a deep playoff run.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t win the entire thing,” Toennies said. “We have the athletes. We have the O-line, the D-line, the front seven. Our entire team has really come together, especially at the end of the season, in a way that is state-championship-like. We play really physical and fast and that is the key to success in high school, for sure.”

Pertzborn, who believed Middleton’s playoff seeding was fair, shared Toennies’ optimism about how the Cardinals are playing.

“I think we have a real shot to make a good run because I feel our team keeps getting better each week, and we are fixing the things we need to fix and the kids are playing well together,” Pertzborn said. “Energy is high. Confidence is high. They just play well together. Things are clicking the way we need them to click. I do feel good about it.”

Pertzborn also has felt extremely good about Toennies’ play and has tried to generate more interest among college recruiters.

“When it’s all said and done, Cole is doing the body of work and I’m working on the marketing,” Pertzborn said.

Toennies, who called Pertzborn’s comparison of him to Toon “high praise,” would like to play football in college.

“I love it, always have, since fourth grade,” Toennies said. “It makes me happy.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

