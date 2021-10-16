 Skip to main content
Here's the list of all area teams in the WIAA football pairings
WIAA FOOTBALL

Quentin Keene

Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene (middle) tries to get by Beaver Dam's Jaden Barstow (25) on a long run during the first half of the Warriors' 50-12 win over the Golden Beavers on Friday night in Waunakee.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Week 9 of the 2021 prep football season is in the books and the WIAA has released its pairings for Level 1 of the postseason.

Below is a list of all the area teams who are scheduled to advance to next Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 1

Group C

No. 8 Madison La Follette (3-6) at No. 1 Sun Prairie (9-0).

No. 6 Madison Memorial (5-4) at No. 3 Middleton (6-3).

No. 5 Verona (6-3) at Fond du Lac (5-4).

Group D

No. 8 Janesville Craig (3-6) at No. 1 Mukwonago (8-1).

Division 2

Group A

No. 8 Marshfield (3-5) at No. 1 Waunakee (9-0).

No. 7 Monona Grove (6-3) at No. 2 Menomonie (8-0).

No. 6 New Richmond (6-3) at No. 3 DeForest (8-1).

Group B

No. 8 Beaver Dam (4-5) at No. 1 De Pere (8-1).

Group C

No. 7 Milton (4-5) at No. 2 Badger (7-2).

Division 3

Group A

No. 7 Onalaska (5-4) at No. 2 Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (8-1).

No. 5 Rhinelander (8-1) at No. 4 Baraboo (7-2).

Group B

No. 5 Portage (5-4) at No. 4 Waupaca (4-4).

Group C

No. 8 McFarland (4-5) at No. 1 Greendale (9-0).

No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower (4-5) at No. 2 Fort Atkinson (7-2).

No. 5 Monroe (7-2) at No. 4 Whitnall (6-3).

Division 4

Group A

No. 8 Mauston (6-3) at No. 1 Northwestern (9-0).

Group B

No. 8 Adams-Friendship (4-5) at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells (9-0).

Group C

No. 8 Platteville (3-6) at Madison Edgewood (9-0).

No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran (4-5) at No. 2 Columbus (8-1).

No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (4-5) at No. 3 Lake Mills (7-2).

No. 5 Kewaskum (6-3) at No. 4 Lodi (7-2).

Division 5

Group C

No. 8 River Valley (5-4) at No. 1 Marshall (9-0).

No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep (5-4) at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda (9-0).

No. 5 Poynette (5-3) at No. 4 Belleville (7-2).

Group D

No. 5 Mayville (7-2) at No. 4 Brookfield Academy (6-3).

Division 6

Group B

No. 7 Bonduel (5-4) at No. 2 Markesan (8-1).

No. 6 Auburndale (6-3) at No. 3 Necedah (6-2).

Group D

No. 8 Fall River/Rio (4-5) at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (9-0).

No. 7 Mineral Point (4-5) at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1).

No. 5 Pardeeville (5-3) at No. 4 Waterloo (7-2).

Division 7

Group B

No. 7 New Lisbon (6-3) at No. 2 Coleman (9-0).

Group D

No. 8 Cambria-Friesland (5-4) at No. 1 Hilbert (8-1).

No. 5 Randolph (7-2) at No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL (6-3).

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

