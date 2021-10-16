Here's the list of all area teams in the WIAA football pairings

Week 9 of the 2021 prep football season is in the books and the WIAA has released its pairings for Level 1 of the postseason.
Below is a list of all the area teams who are scheduled to advance to next Friday at 7 p.m.
Division 1
Group C
No. 8 Madison La Follette (3-6) at No. 1 Sun Prairie (9-0).
No. 6 Madison Memorial (5-4) at No. 3 Middleton (6-3).
No. 5 Verona (6-3) at Fond du Lac (5-4).
Group D
No. 8 Janesville Craig (3-6) at No. 1 Mukwonago (8-1).
Division 2
Group A
No. 8 Marshfield (3-5) at No. 1 Waunakee (9-0).
No. 7 Monona Grove (6-3) at No. 2 Menomonie (8-0).
No. 6 New Richmond (6-3) at No. 3 DeForest (8-1).
Group B
No. 8 Beaver Dam (4-5) at No. 1 De Pere (8-1).
Group C
No. 7 Milton (4-5) at No. 2 Badger (7-2).
Division 3
Group A
No. 7 Onalaska (5-4) at No. 2 Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (8-1).
No. 5 Rhinelander (8-1) at No. 4 Baraboo (7-2).
Group B
No. 5 Portage (5-4) at No. 4 Waupaca (4-4).
Group C
No. 8 McFarland (4-5) at No. 1 Greendale (9-0).
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower (4-5) at No. 2 Fort Atkinson (7-2).
No. 5 Monroe (7-2) at No. 4 Whitnall (6-3).
Division 4
Group A
No. 8 Mauston (6-3) at No. 1 Northwestern (9-0).
Group B
No. 8 Adams-Friendship (4-5) at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells (9-0).
Group C
No. 8 Platteville (3-6) at Madison Edgewood (9-0).
No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran (4-5) at No. 2 Columbus (8-1).
No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (4-5) at No. 3 Lake Mills (7-2).
No. 5 Kewaskum (6-3) at No. 4 Lodi (7-2).
Division 5
Group C
No. 8 River Valley (5-4) at No. 1 Marshall (9-0).
No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep (5-4) at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda (9-0).
No. 5 Poynette (5-3) at No. 4 Belleville (7-2).
Group D
No. 5 Mayville (7-2) at No. 4 Brookfield Academy (6-3).
Division 6
Group B
No. 7 Bonduel (5-4) at No. 2 Markesan (8-1).
No. 6 Auburndale (6-3) at No. 3 Necedah (6-2).
Group D
No. 8 Fall River/Rio (4-5) at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (9-0).
No. 7 Mineral Point (4-5) at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1).
No. 5 Pardeeville (5-3) at No. 4 Waterloo (7-2).
Division 7
Group B
No. 7 New Lisbon (6-3) at No. 2 Coleman (9-0).
Group D
No. 8 Cambria-Friesland (5-4) at No. 1 Hilbert (8-1).
No. 5 Randolph (7-2) at No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL (6-3).