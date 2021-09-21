 Skip to main content
Here's how area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll
091721_veronabeloithsfb_09-09172021221939

Verona's Karson Mitchell catches a pass under coverage by Beloit Memorial's Cavari Kramer during the second half at Verona Area High School in Verona, Wis., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Sun Prairie football team moved up to No. 2 among large-sized schools in The Associated Press High School football poll, released Tuesday.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Waunakee and DeForest each rose one spot to fourth and fifth, respectively in the AP Large Division. Waunakee will play at DeForest in a Badger Large Conference football game Friday night.

Franklin, with eight-first place votes, remained No. 1, ahead of Sun Prairie, which received one first-place vote. Kimberly, in third, also received a first-place vote. 

Muskego dropped from second to sixth after losing to Oconomowoc.

Baraboo was among teams also receiving votes.

Lodi was sixth and Edgewood 10th in the Medium Division. Monroe also received votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained top-ranked in the Medium Division.

In the Small Division, Marshall was ranked seventh.

Eau Claire Regis remained No. 1.

Also, Cuba City entered the poll at No. 10.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Franklin (8) 5-0 98 1

2. Sun Prairie (1) 5-0 86 3

3. Kimberly (1) 5-0 79 4

4. Waunakee - 5-0 71 5

5. DeForest - 5-0 55 6

6. Muskego - 4-1 45 2

7. Wauwatosa West - 4-0 30 7

8. Mukwonago - 4-1 23 8

9. Hartland Arrowhead - 4-1 18 9

10. Appleton North - 3-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8. Union Grove 7. Oak Creek 5. Stevens Point 4. Brookfield East 3. Mequon Homestead 2. Waukesha West 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7) 5-0 94 1

2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1) 5-0 88 2

3. Ellsworth (2) 5-0 73 3

4. Amherst - 5-0 66 4

5. Stratford - 5-0 53 5

6. Lodi - 5-0 48 6

7. Maple Northwestern - 5-0 38 7

8. Luxemburg-Casco - 5-0 33 8

9. Freedom - 5-0 28 9

10. Madison Edgewood - 5-0 20 10

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Plymouth 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 5-0 99 1

2. Colby (1) 4-0 87 2

3. Cumberland - 5-0 78 3

4. Bangor - 5-0 60 4

5. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 5-0 53 5

6. Reedsville - 5-0 45 7

7. Marshall - 5-0 35 8

8. Abbotsford - 3-1 22 6

9. Edgar - 3-2 19 9

10. Cuba City - 5-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Durand 9. Highland 7. Hurley 7. Racine Lutheran 7. Stevens Point Pacelli 5. Auburndale 4. Coleman 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.

