Here's how area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll
alert

Here's how area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

2021-09-25-DeForest_Waunakee_07-09242021210350

Waunakee's quarterback Quentin Keene rushes during the 1st quarter. Deforest High School hosted Waunakee High School in Badger Conference football Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.

 Steve Apps

Sun Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest remained in the top 10 in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, released Tuesday.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Franklin remained No. 1 in the Large Division, followed by Sun Prairie and Kimberly, which were tied for second.

Waunakee, which defeated DeForest 23-20 on Friday night, was No. 4. DeForest dropped one spot to sixth.

Fort Atkinson was among the teams also receiving votes.

In the Medium Division, Lodi was fifth, Madison Edgewood ninth and Monroe tied for 10th.

Lodi and Edgewood each moved up a spot. Monroe entered the top 10. 

Columbus was among the teams also receiving votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial stayed No. 1.

In the Small Division, Marshall was seventh.

Eau Claire Regis remained No. 1.

FOOTBALL

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Franklin (8) 6-0 98 1

†2. Sun Prairie (1) 6-0 84 2

†(tie) Kimberly (1) 6-0 84 3

†4. Waunakee - 6-0 72 4

†5. Muskego - 5-1 57 6

†6. DeForest - 5-1 40 5

†(tie) Mukwonago - 5-1 40 8

†8. Appleton North - 4-2 23 10

†9. Oak Creek - 6-0 17 NR

†10. Hartland Arrowhead - 4-2 9 9

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7. Stevens Point 7. Mequon Homestead 5. Wausau West 3. Lake Geneva Badger 2. De Pere 1. Fort Atkinson 1.

^Medium Division (301-899)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 6-0 98 1

†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1) 6-0 89 2

†3. Ellsworth - 6-0 72 3

†4. Amherst - 6-0 60 4

†5. Lodi - 6-0 52 6

†6. Maple Northwestern - 6-0 44 7

†(tie) Luxemburg-Casco - 6-0 44 8

†8. Freedom - 6-0 33 9

†9. Madison Edgewood - 6-0 24 10

†10. Monroe - 5-1 8 NR

†(tie) Stratford - 5-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Mosinee 4. Plymouth 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Rice Lake 2. Columbus 1.

^Small Division (300 and lower)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 6-0 99 1

†2. Colby (1) 6-0 84 2

†3. Cumberland - 6-0 81 3

†4. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 6-0 58 5

†5. Reedsville - 6-0 51 6

†6. Bangor - 5-1 47 4

†7. Marshall - 6-0 45 7

†8. Hurley - 6-0 23 NR

†9. Highland - 6-0 12 NR

†10. Durand - 5-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 10. Stevens Point Pacelli 8. Edgar 4. Coleman 4. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3. Abbotsford 2. Potosi-Cassville 2. River Ridge 1. Hilbert 1.

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

