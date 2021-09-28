Here's how area teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school football poll

Sun Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest remained in the top 10 in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, released Tuesday.
Franklin remained No. 1 in the Large Division, followed by Sun Prairie and Kimberly, which were tied for second.
Waunakee, which defeated DeForest 23-20 on Friday night, was No. 4. DeForest dropped one spot to sixth.
Fort Atkinson was among the teams also receiving votes.
In the Medium Division, Lodi was fifth, Madison Edgewood ninth and Monroe tied for 10th.
Lodi and Edgewood each moved up a spot. Monroe entered the top 10.
Columbus was among the teams also receiving votes.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial stayed No. 1.
In the Small Division, Marshall was seventh.
Eau Claire Regis remained No. 1.
FOOTBALL
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Franklin (8) 6-0 98 1
†2. Sun Prairie (1) 6-0 84 2
†(tie) Kimberly (1) 6-0 84 3
†4. Waunakee - 6-0 72 4
†5. Muskego - 5-1 57 6
†6. DeForest - 5-1 40 5
†(tie) Mukwonago - 5-1 40 8
†8. Appleton North - 4-2 23 10
†9. Oak Creek - 6-0 17 NR
†10. Hartland Arrowhead - 4-2 9 9
¶ Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7. Stevens Point 7. Mequon Homestead 5. Wausau West 3. Lake Geneva Badger 2. De Pere 1. Fort Atkinson 1.
^Medium Division (301-899)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 6-0 98 1
†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1) 6-0 89 2
†3. Ellsworth - 6-0 72 3
†4. Amherst - 6-0 60 4
†5. Lodi - 6-0 52 6
†6. Maple Northwestern - 6-0 44 7
†(tie) Luxemburg-Casco - 6-0 44 8
†8. Freedom - 6-0 33 9
†9. Madison Edgewood - 6-0 24 10
†10. Monroe - 5-1 8 NR
†(tie) Stratford - 5-1 8 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Mosinee 4. Plymouth 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Rice Lake 2. Columbus 1.
^Small Division (300 and lower)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 6-0 99 1
†2. Colby (1) 6-0 84 2
†3. Cumberland - 6-0 81 3
†4. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 6-0 58 5
†5. Reedsville - 6-0 51 6
†6. Bangor - 5-1 47 4
†7. Marshall - 6-0 45 7
†8. Hurley - 6-0 23 NR
†9. Highland - 6-0 12 NR
†10. Durand - 5-1 11 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 10. Stevens Point Pacelli 8. Edgar 4. Coleman 4. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3. Abbotsford 2. Potosi-Cassville 2. River Ridge 1. Hilbert 1.
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.
