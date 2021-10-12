 Skip to main content
Here's how area teams fared in the Associated Press high school football poll after eight weeks
Here's how area teams fared in the Associated Press high school football poll after eight weeks

Middleton Sun Prairie 11-10082021213934

Sun Prairie’s Davis Hamilton hauls in a catch over the defense of Middleton’s Blake Van Buren (18) during the first quarter of a Big Eight Conference matchup between the teams at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

The undefeated Marshall football team climbed to fifth in the Small Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

Marshall and Markesan are scheduled to meet for the Eastern Suburban Conference title Friday night.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

This week features the final regular-season games. 

Eau Claire Regis stayed No. 1.

In the Large Division, Sun Prairie and Kimberly were tied for second, behind No. 1 Franklin.

Waunakee remained fourth and DeForest was sixth.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Middleton were among teams also receiving votes.

In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood was ranked seventh and Monroe was tied for eighth with Stratford.

Edgewood meets Monroe on Friday at Breese Stevens Field with the Rock Valley Conference crown on the line.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division.

Area teams Columbus and Lodi were among teams also receiving votes, while, from the region, Wisconsin Dells also received votes.

FOOTBALL

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Franklin (9) 8-0 99 1

†2. Sun Prairie - 8-0 83 2

†(tie) Kimberly (1) 8-0 83 3

†4. Waunakee - 8-0 71 4

†5. Muskego - 7-1 55 5

†6. DeForest - 7-1 43 T6

†7. Mukwonago - 7-1 42 T6

†8. Appleton North - 6-2 29 8

†9. Wausau West - 7-1 21 10

†10. Oak Creek - 7-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.

^Medium Division (301-899)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 8-0 99 1

†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 8-0 86 2

†3. Amherst - 8-0 74 3

†4. Ellsworth (1) 8-0 59 4

†5. Luxemburg-Casco - 8-0 58 5

†6. Maple Northwestern - 8-0 52 6

†7. Madison Edgewood - 8-0 41 7

†8. Stratford - 7-1 22 9

†(tie) Monroe - 7-1 22 8

†10. Plymouth - 8-0 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.

^Small Division (300 and lower)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 8-0 98 1

†2. Cumberland (1) 8-0 91 2

†3. Hurley - 8-0 74 4

†4. Colby - 6-1 60 5

†5. Marshall - 8-0 56 6

†6. Highland - 8-0 38 7

†(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium - 7-1 38 T8

†8. Stevens Point Pacelli - 8-0 26 10

†9. Reedsville - 7-1 20 3

†10. Durand - 7-1 13 T8

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Racine Lutheran 5. Edgar 4. Bangor 2. Spring Valley 1. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 1. Darlington 1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

