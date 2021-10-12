Here's how area teams fared in the Associated Press high school football poll after eight weeks

The undefeated Marshall football team climbed to fifth in the Small Division of The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Marshall and Markesan are scheduled to meet for the Eastern Suburban Conference title Friday night.
This week features the final regular-season games.
Eau Claire Regis stayed No. 1.
In the Large Division, Sun Prairie and Kimberly were tied for second, behind No. 1 Franklin.
Waunakee remained fourth and DeForest was sixth.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Middleton were among teams also receiving votes.
In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood was ranked seventh and Monroe was tied for eighth with Stratford.
Edgewood meets Monroe on Friday at Breese Stevens Field with the Rock Valley Conference crown on the line.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division.
Area teams Columbus and Lodi were among teams also receiving votes, while, from the region, Wisconsin Dells also received votes.
FOOTBALL
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
¶
^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Franklin (9) 8-0 99 1
†2. Sun Prairie - 8-0 83 2
†(tie) Kimberly (1) 8-0 83 3
†4. Waunakee - 8-0 71 4
†5. Muskego - 7-1 55 5
†6. DeForest - 7-1 43 T6
†7. Mukwonago - 7-1 42 T6
†8. Appleton North - 6-2 29 8
†9. Wausau West - 7-1 21 10
†10. Oak Creek - 7-1 9 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.
^Medium Division (301-899)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9) 8-0 99 1
†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 8-0 86 2
†3. Amherst - 8-0 74 3
†4. Ellsworth (1) 8-0 59 4
†5. Luxemburg-Casco - 8-0 58 5
†6. Maple Northwestern - 8-0 52 6
†7. Madison Edgewood - 8-0 41 7
†8. Stratford - 7-1 22 9
†(tie) Monroe - 7-1 22 8
†10. Plymouth - 8-0 15 T10
¶ Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.
^Small Division (300 and lower)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 8-0 98 1
†2. Cumberland (1) 8-0 91 2
†3. Hurley - 8-0 74 4
†4. Colby - 6-1 60 5
†5. Marshall - 8-0 56 6
†6. Highland - 8-0 38 7
†(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium - 7-1 38 T8
†8. Stevens Point Pacelli - 8-0 26 10
†9. Reedsville - 7-1 20 3
†10. Durand - 7-1 13 T8
¶ Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Racine Lutheran 5. Edgar 4. Bangor 2. Spring Valley 1. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 1. Darlington 1.
Capitol football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, so., TE/LB, Columbus
The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunell also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
Malani Aragon, jr., RB/LB, Columbus
Aragon led the team in tackles, TFLs and had 2½ sacks in the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring as sophomore. He also could be an option in the running game to replace 2021 grad Caden Brunell, the workhorse last season.
Michael Stenbroten, sr., WR/DB, Lake Mills
With Lake Mills losing its top two receivers and star quarterback, Stenbroten becomes the offense's go-to guy. He caught 31 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns last season. On defense, he also led the team in tackles with 36. Stenbroten, receiving college interest, was rated as the No. 4 senior defensive back in the state by WisSports.net, entering this fall.
Caden Belling, jr., QB, Lake Mills
Replacing Adam Moen, the WFCA small school offensive player of the year, will not be easy considering the departure of other key players from a Lake Mills team that went 7-2. But Belling is expected to be tasked with just that. He passed 6-for-8 for 53 yards and rushed four times for 21 yards in limited action.
Levi Birkholz, jr., QB/LB, Lakeside Lutheran
After accruing 55 total yards a season ago running and receiving, Birkholz will be looked on to take a significantly larger role in the offense as the starting quarterback. Although inexperienced, coach Paul Bauer believes he has the athleticism and arm to be one of the conference’s better quarterbacks.
Ben Buxa, jr., OL/DL, Lakeside Lutheran
The 6-3, 267-pound lineman will look to anchor the offensive line and on defense take another step from his 25 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks over seven games a season ago. He's also being recruited, including receiving interest from the University of North Dakota, according to Rivals.com.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB, Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas proved he’s a lot like big brother. The 6-2, 190-pound senior earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable-mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a running back. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on 91 touches in his team's five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. Heyroth was ranked as the No. 3 senior running back in the state and 44th senior overall entering this fall season by WisSports.net.
Mitchell Lane, sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils' offense piled up more than 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns last spring. Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA.
Brett Wieting, sr., QB, Watertown Luther Prep
Following a season as a receiver in which he caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, Wieting has been tabbed as the starter at quarterback. Coach Justin Gregorius believes he has the athleticism to replace the graduated Elijah Shevey, and build on the team’s momentum of six straight victories to finish last season.
Marcus Winkel, sr., LB, Watertown Luther Prep
The senior saw the field a good amount last season, according to Gregorius, and should be looked upon as a leader of the defense. Last season, the unit shut out the last four teams it played and only allowed 13 total points in the team’s six victories.