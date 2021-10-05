 Skip to main content
Here's how area high school football teams stand in the Associated Press poll after seven weeks
alert

Here's how area high school football teams stand in the Associated Press poll after seven weeks

Middleton-at-Verona-Wisconsin-high-school-football-18-I4L_0053-10022021111804

Middleton head coach Jason Pertzborn prepares for the game on Friday, as Madison Memorial takes on Verona in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference high school football on Oct. 1, 2021 at Verona Area High School

 Greg Dixon

The Sun Prairie football team will enter Friday’s Big Eight Conference showdown with Middleton as the second-ranked team in the Large Division of The Associated Press poll, which was released Tuesday.

Sun Prairie was No. 2, Waunakee No. 4 and DeForest No. 6 in the Large Division. Middleton was among teams also receiving votes.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Franklin remained No. 1.

Madison Edgewood climbed two spots to No. 7 in the Medium Division.

Monroe also moved up, now at No. 8.

Lodi dropped into a tie for 10th after losing to Columbus.

Columbus was among the teams receiving votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division.

In the Small Division, Marshall moved up one spot to No. 6.

Eau Claire Regis stayed No. 1.

FOOTBALL

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Franklin (6) 7-0 78 1

†2. Sun Prairie (1) 7-0 70 T2

†3. Kimberly (1) 7-0 67 T2

†4. Waunakee - 7-0 55 4

†5. Muskego - 6-1 42 5

†6. DeForest - 6-1 35 T6

†(tie). Mukwonago - 6-1 35 T6

†8. Appleton North - 5-2 29 8

†9. Hartland Arrowhead - 5-2 10 10

†10. Wausau West - 6-1 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Lake Geneva Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.

†Medium Division (301-899)

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7) 7-0 77 1

†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1) 7-0 73 2

†3. Amherst - 7-0 57 4

†4. Ellsworth - 7-0 55 3

†5. Luxemburg-Casco - 7-0 45 T6

†6. Maple Northwestern - 7-0 43 T6

†7. Madison Edgewood - 7-0 34 9

†8. Monroe - 6-1 20 T10

†9. Stratford - 6-1 9 T10

†10. Lodi - 6-1 5 5

†(tie) Plymouth - 6-1 5 5

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Eau Claire Regis (8) 7-0 80 1

†2. Cumberland - 7-0 72 3

†3. Reedsville - 7-0 57 5

†4. Hurley - 7-0 49 8

†5. Colby - 6-1 43 2

†6. Marshall - 7-0 42 7

†7. Highland - 7-0 19 9

†8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 6-1 17 4

†(tie) Durand - 6-1 17 10

†10. Stevens Point Pacelli - 7-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Racine Lutheran 7. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4. Edgar 3. Bangor 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Darlington 1.

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

