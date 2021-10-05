Here's how area high school football teams stand in the Associated Press poll after seven weeks

The Sun Prairie football team will enter Friday’s Big Eight Conference showdown with Middleton as the second-ranked team in the Large Division of The Associated Press poll, which was released Tuesday.
Sun Prairie was No. 2, Waunakee No. 4 and DeForest No. 6 in the Large Division. Middleton was among teams also receiving votes.
Franklin remained No. 1.
Madison Edgewood climbed two spots to No. 7 in the Medium Division.
Monroe also moved up, now at No. 8.
Lodi dropped into a tie for 10th after losing to Columbus.
Columbus was among the teams receiving votes.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division.
In the Small Division, Marshall moved up one spot to No. 6.
Eau Claire Regis stayed No. 1.
FOOTBALL
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Franklin (6) 7-0 78 1
†2. Sun Prairie (1) 7-0 70 T2
†3. Kimberly (1) 7-0 67 T2
†4. Waunakee - 7-0 55 4
†5. Muskego - 6-1 42 5
†6. DeForest - 6-1 35 T6
†(tie). Mukwonago - 6-1 35 T6
†8. Appleton North - 5-2 29 8
†9. Hartland Arrowhead - 5-2 10 10
†10. Wausau West - 6-1 6 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Lake Geneva Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.
†Medium Division (301-899)
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7) 7-0 77 1
†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (1) 7-0 73 2
†3. Amherst - 7-0 57 4
†4. Ellsworth - 7-0 55 3
†5. Luxemburg-Casco - 7-0 45 T6
†6. Maple Northwestern - 7-0 43 T6
†7. Madison Edgewood - 7-0 34 9
†8. Monroe - 6-1 20 T10
†9. Stratford - 6-1 9 T10
†10. Lodi - 6-1 5 5
†(tie) Plymouth - 6-1 5 5
¶ Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Eau Claire Regis (8) 7-0 80 1
†2. Cumberland - 7-0 72 3
†3. Reedsville - 7-0 57 5
†4. Hurley - 7-0 49 8
†5. Colby - 6-1 43 2
†6. Marshall - 7-0 42 7
†7. Highland - 7-0 19 9
†8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 6-1 17 4
†(tie) Durand - 6-1 17 10
†10. Stevens Point Pacelli - 7-0 14 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Racine Lutheran 7. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4. Edgar 3. Bangor 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Darlington 1.
Madison-area football preview: Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves, Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon among 10 players you need to know
Anthony Nolden, sr., HB/WR/OLB/DB, Belleville
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Nolden had 25 receptions, averaging 20.8 yards per catch, and scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was third-best in the state during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He also had five interceptions (tied for second in the state, according to WisSports.net) and 52 tackles, three tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for 6-1 Belleville, which will be in the SWAL this fall. Nolden is among the senior receivers to watch by WisSports.net. He’s the cousin of Belleville coach Mike Nolden.
Trevor Syse, sr., QB/SS, Belleville
The 6-2, 180-pound Syse started the season as a backup prior to taking over the starting role due to an injury and wound up with the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdown passes in the state in the alternate season. The left-hander completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns for Belleville, which finished ranked sixth among small-sized schools in the state coaches’ poll. He was listed among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net.
Trey Colts, sr., RB/LB, Cambridge
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Colts was an Eastern Suburban second-team all-conference selection at both running back and inside linebacker as a junior. He finished the fall 2020 season leading the team in rushing yards and receiving yards and was second on the team in tackles.
Mason Folkers, jr., QB/LB, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 184-pound Folkers demonstrated athleticism and playmaking ability at quarterback when the Crusaders finished 5-3 playing in the fall of 2020. He was inserted after an injury at the position and wound up throwing for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for 246 yards and five touchdowns for Edgewood, which will play in the Rock Valley.
Jackson Trudgeon, sr., DB/WR, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 178-pound Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on, was an all-around standout in fall 2020. He had 77 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions as a defensive back. He also had 37 receptions for 552 yards and eight touchdowns, 143 yards passing, 108 yards rushing and was a dangerous return specialist. He was rated as the No. 2 senior defensive back and 34th senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.
Bryce Frank, sr., RB/SS/K/P/KR/PR, Marshall
The 5-10, 180-pound Frank was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and return specialist, second-team all-conference pick at outside linebacker and was an all-conference honorable-mention choice at kicker. Frank was the Eastern Suburban offensive player of the year for the 2020 season. He’s regarded as a player to watch among senior running backs by WisSports.net.
Dadon Gillen, jr., WR/DB, McFarland
The 6-1, 180-pound Gillen should be a top target on offense after catching 24 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in McFarland’s five games in the spring. He also had 27 tackles on defense for the Spartans, who will play in the revamped Rock Valley this fall.
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., DE/TE/RB/WR, Monroe
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Seagreaves, who’s orally committed to UW for football, was defensive player of the year and a first-team choice as a defensive end and receiver in the Rock Valley Large during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. This fall, with Monroe playing in the realigned Rock Valley, Seagreaves again will play defensive end, but likely will see time at right halfback in the Wing-T. Entering this season, he was ranked as the No. 2 senior tight end in the state and No. 11 senior overall by WisSports.net.
Zach Gloudeman, sr., LB/RB, River Valley
The 6-1, 215-pound Gloudeman was a SWC first-team all-conference linebacker (36 tackles) and running back (618 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, along with 14 receptions) in 2020. He’s receiving NCAA Division I interest, including a preferred walk-on offer from UW, according to River Valley coach Tim Eastlick. Gloudeman was ranked as the No. 3 senior linebacker and No. 23 senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.
Eugene Wolff, sr., RB/LB, Waterloo
The 6-0, 185-pound Wolff was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and outside linebacker for the Pirates. Wolff led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and anchored Waterloo’s defense last season. He’s ranked as a player to watch among senior running backs and senior linebackers by WisSports.net.