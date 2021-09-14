Here's how area high school football teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll

Sun Prairie remained third among large-sized schools in The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Waunakee and DeForest were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Large Division.
Baraboo and Mount Horeb/Barneveld were among the teams that also received votes.
Franklin remained top-ranked, just ahead of Muskego.
In the Medium Division, Lodi was No. 6 and Madison Edgewood No. 10.
Monroe also received votes.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained top-ranked in the Medium Division.
Marshall moved up one spot to eighth in the Small Division.
Eau Claire Regis was No. 1.
Also, Cuba City received votes.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Franklin (7) 4-0 96 1
†2. Muskego (3) 4-0 89 2
†3. Sun Prairie - 4-0 79 3
†4. Kimberly - 4-0 69 4
†5. Waunakee - 4-0 61 5
†6. DeForest - 4-0 50 6
†7. Wauwatosa West - 4-0 27 10
†8. Mukwonago - 3-1 21 7
†9. Hartland Arrowhead - 3-1 11 NR
†10. Appleton North - 2-2 9 9
¶ Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Mequon Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.
^Medium Division (301-899)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 4-0 97 1
†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 4-0 85 2
†3. Ellsworth (2) 4-0 73 3
†4. Amherst - 4-0 67 4
†5. Stratford - 4-0 55 5
†6. Lodi - 4-0 47 6
†7. Maple Northwestern - 4-0 36 7
†8. Luxemburg-Casco - 4-0 33 8
†9. Freedom - 4-0 28 9
†10. Madison Edgewood - 4-0 21 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
^Small Division (300 and lower)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 4-0 98 1
†2. Colby (1) 4-0 88 2
†3. Cumberland - 4-0 76 3
†4. Bangor - 3-0 63 5
†5. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 4-0 51 6
†6. Abbotsford - 4-0 38 7
†7. Reedsville - 4-0 32 8
†8. Marshall - 4-0 28 9
†9. Edgar - 2-2 22 4
†10. Durand - 4-0 15 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Stevens Point Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.