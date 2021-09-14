 Skip to main content
Here's how area high school football teams fared in this week's Associated Press poll
Madison-Memorial-at-Verona-Wisconsin-high-school-football-02-I4I_0510-09032021210245

Verona quarterback, Mason Fink, passes over Madison Memorial's Chris Guevara, as Madison Memorial takes on Verona in WIAA Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 at Verona High School

 Greg Dixon

Sun Prairie remained third among large-sized schools in The Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Waunakee and DeForest were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Large Division.

Baraboo and Mount Horeb/Barneveld were among the teams that also received votes.

Franklin remained top-ranked, just ahead of Muskego.

Middleton responds to coach's challenge in victory over La Follette

In the Medium Division, Lodi was No. 6 and Madison Edgewood No. 10.

Monroe also received votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained top-ranked in the Medium Division.

Marshall moved up one spot to eighth in the Small Division.

Eau Claire Regis was No. 1.

Also, Cuba City received votes.

FOOTBALL 

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL 

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Franklin (7) 4-0 96 1

†2. Muskego (3) 4-0 89 2

†3. Sun Prairie - 4-0 79 3

†4. Kimberly - 4-0 69 4

†5. Waunakee - 4-0 61 5

†6. DeForest - 4-0 50 6

†7. Wauwatosa West - 4-0 27 10

†8. Mukwonago - 3-1 21 7

†9. Hartland Arrowhead - 3-1 11 NR

†10. Appleton North - 2-2 9 9

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Mequon Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.

^Medium Division (301-899)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 4-0 97 1

†2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 4-0 85 2

†3. Ellsworth (2) 4-0 73 3

†4. Amherst - 4-0 67 4

†5. Stratford - 4-0 55 5

†6. Lodi - 4-0 47 6

†7. Maple Northwestern - 4-0 36 7

†8. Luxemburg-Casco - 4-0 33 8

†9. Freedom - 4-0 28 9

†10. Madison Edgewood - 4-0 21 10

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

^Small Division (300 and lower)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 4-0 98 1

†2. Colby (1) 4-0 88 2

†3. Cumberland - 4-0 76 3

†4. Bangor - 3-0 63 5

†5. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 4-0 51 6

†6. Abbotsford - 4-0 38 7

†7. Reedsville - 4-0 32 8

†8. Marshall - 4-0 28 9

†9. Edgar - 2-2 22 4

†10. Durand - 4-0 15 10

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Stevens Point Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

