 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how area football teams fared in the final Associated Press high school state rankings
0 Comments
alert

Here's how area football teams fared in the final Associated Press high school state rankings

  • 0
Middleton Sun Prairie 10-10082021213934

Sun Prairie quarterback Jerry Kaminski prepares to throw during the first quarter of a Big Eight Conference matchup against Middleton at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest remained in the Large Division’s top 10 of The Associated Press high school football poll when the final state rankings were released Tuesday prior to the WIAA playoffs beginning later this week.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Sun Prairie was ranked third, Waunakee fourth and DeForest sixth in the Large Division.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld was among teams also receiving votes.

Franklin stayed atop the Large Division. Kimberly moved into sole possession of second, after being tied with Sun Prairie for second last week.

In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood was ranked seventh. Columbus and Wisconsin Dells moved into the top 10 – Columbus at No. 9 and Wisconsin Dells at No. 10.

Monroe was among teams also receiving votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division.

Marshall moved up a spot and was tied with Highland for fourth in the Small Division.

Eau Claire Regis remained top-ranked in the Small Division.

Darlington was among teams also receiving votes.

FOOTBALL

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

(Final)

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Franklin (8) 9-0 89 1

†2. Kimberly (1) 9-0 76 T2

†3. Sun Prairie - 9-0 69 T2

†4. Waunakee - 9-0 64 4

†5. Muskego - 8-1 55 5

†6. DeForest - 8-1 42 6

†7. Mukwonago - 8-1 34 7

†8. Appleton North - 7-2 26 8

†9. Oak Creek - 8-1 17 10

†10. Wausau West - 8-1 11 9

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 4. Greendale 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1. Menomonie 1. Sussex Hamilton 1. De Pere 1.

^Medium Division (301-899)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 9-0 89 1

†2. Lake Country Lutheran - 9-0 77 2

†3. Amherst - 9-0 68 3

†4. Ellsworth (1) 8-0 62 4

†5. Luxemburg-Casco - 9-0 51 5

†6. Maple Northwestern - 9-0 46 6

†7. Madison Edgewood - 9-0 41 7

†8. Plymouth - 9-0 29 10

†9. Columbus - 8-1 7 NR

†10. Wisconsin Dells - 9-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Stratford 6. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2. Wrightstown 2. Grafton 1. Brillion 1. Brodhead-Juda 1.

^Small Division (300 and lower)=

†School Record Points Last Week

†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 9-0 90 1

†2. Hurley - 9-0 76 3

†3. Colby - 8-1 57 4

†4. Highland - 9-0 48 T6

†(tie) Marshall - 9-0 48 5

†6. Cumberland - 8-1 39 2

†7. Stevens Point Pacelli - 9-0 35 8

†8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 8-1 25 T6

†9. Reedsville - 8-1 22 9

†10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic - 9-0 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Durand 7. La Crosse Aquinas 5. Oshkosh Lourdes 5. Coleman 3. Darlington 2. Augusta 1. Racine Lutheran 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics