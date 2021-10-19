Here's how area football teams fared in the final Associated Press high school state rankings

Sun Prairie, Waunakee and DeForest remained in the Large Division’s top 10 of The Associated Press high school football poll when the final state rankings were released Tuesday prior to the WIAA playoffs beginning later this week.
Sun Prairie was ranked third, Waunakee fourth and DeForest sixth in the Large Division.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld was among teams also receiving votes.
Franklin stayed atop the Large Division. Kimberly moved into sole possession of second, after being tied with Sun Prairie for second last week.
In the Medium Division, Madison Edgewood was ranked seventh. Columbus and Wisconsin Dells moved into the top 10 – Columbus at No. 9 and Wisconsin Dells at No. 10.
Monroe was among teams also receiving votes.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in the Medium Division.
Marshall moved up a spot and was tied with Highland for fourth in the Small Division.
Eau Claire Regis remained top-ranked in the Small Division.
Darlington was among teams also receiving votes.
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
^Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Franklin (8) 9-0 89 1
†2. Kimberly (1) 9-0 76 T2
†3. Sun Prairie - 9-0 69 T2
†4. Waunakee - 9-0 64 4
†5. Muskego - 8-1 55 5
†6. DeForest - 8-1 42 6
†7. Mukwonago - 8-1 34 7
†8. Appleton North - 7-2 26 8
†9. Oak Creek - 8-1 17 10
†10. Wausau West - 8-1 11 9
¶ Others receiving votes: Union Grove 4. Greendale 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1. Menomonie 1. Sussex Hamilton 1. De Pere 1.
^Medium Division (301-899)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 9-0 89 1
†2. Lake Country Lutheran - 9-0 77 2
†3. Amherst - 9-0 68 3
†4. Ellsworth (1) 8-0 62 4
†5. Luxemburg-Casco - 9-0 51 5
†6. Maple Northwestern - 9-0 46 6
†7. Madison Edgewood - 9-0 41 7
†8. Plymouth - 9-0 29 10
†9. Columbus - 8-1 7 NR
†10. Wisconsin Dells - 9-0 6 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Stratford 6. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2. Wrightstown 2. Grafton 1. Brillion 1. Brodhead-Juda 1.
^Small Division (300 and lower)=
†School Record Points Last Week
†1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 9-0 90 1
†2. Hurley - 9-0 76 3
†3. Colby - 8-1 57 4
†4. Highland - 9-0 48 T6
†(tie) Marshall - 9-0 48 5
†6. Cumberland - 8-1 39 2
†7. Stevens Point Pacelli - 9-0 35 8
†8. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 8-1 25 T6
†9. Reedsville - 8-1 22 9
†10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic - 9-0 19 NR
¶ Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Durand 7. La Crosse Aquinas 5. Oshkosh Lourdes 5. Coleman 3. Darlington 2. Augusta 1. Racine Lutheran 1.
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.