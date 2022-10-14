Here are Week 9 scores from Madison-area high school football

Playoff bids, conference races and final tune-ups are in store for the final week of the regular season. Follow this week's scores below.
A pair of winning streaks are on the line when Evansville (5-3, 5-1 Rock Valley Conference) travels to McFarland (5-3, 5-1) in the State Journal Game of the Week.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Friday's scores
State Journal Game of the Week: McFarland 35, Evansville 0 FINAL
Middleton 52, Madison East 20 FINAL
Verona 44, Madison West 0 FINAL
Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10 FINAL
Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6 FINAL
Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12 FINAL
Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14 FINAL
Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0 FINAL
Sun Prairie East 76, Stoughton 7 FINAL
Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0 FINAL
DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18 FINAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21 FINAL
Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10 FINAL
Pairings show
The WIAA will reveal the playoff brackets at 10 a.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Photos: Mount Horeb/Barneveld defeats Stoughton 47-14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kasey Helgeson runs on a keeper in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld students cheer a successful onside kick in the second quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kasey Helgeson drops back to pass in the second quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker looks to elude Mount Horeb/Barneveld defenders in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton quarterback Ty Fernholz drops back to pass in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton students cheer their team in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad makes a reception and runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Trenton Owens tries to elude Stoughton defenders in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton's Mason Marggi dives to the 3-yard line to set up a touchdown in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad, left, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with Ethan Tanel against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld running back Trenton Owens finds room against visiting Stoughton in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton's Mason Marggi breaks up a pass intended for Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad (12).
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Trenton Owens looks to escape the tackle of Stoughton's Mason Richter in the first quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
