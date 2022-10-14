 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are Week 9 scores from Madison-area high school football

Playoff bids, conference races and final tune-ups are in store for the final week of the regular season. Follow this week's scores below.

A pair of winning streaks are on the line when Evansville (5-3, 5-1 Rock Valley Conference) travels to McFarland (5-3, 5-1) in the State Journal Game of the Week.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: McFarland 35, Evansville 0 FINAL

Middleton 52, Madison East 20 FINAL

Verona 44, Madison West 0 FINAL

Lakeside Lutheran 13, Edgewood 10 FINAL

Janesville Parker 54, Madison La Follette 6 FINAL

Madison Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 12 FINAL

Monona Grove 48, Fort Atkinson 14 FINAL

Sun Prairie West 21, Oregon 0 FINAL

Sun Prairie East 76, Stoughton 7 FINAL

Waunakee 42, Beaver Dam 0 FINAL

DeForest 36, Sauk Prairie 18 FINAL

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 39, Portage 21 FINAL

Lake Mills 28, Lodi 10 FINAL

The WIAA will reveal the playoff brackets at 10 a.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Wisconsin. 

