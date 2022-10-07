Here are week 8 scores from Madison-area high school football and week 9 schedule

Here are the Week 8 scores followed by the schedule for Week 9.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Friday's scores State Journal Game of the Week: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Stoughton 14 FINAL
Junior running back Trenton Owens' four touchdowns spark a 47-14 victory, which clinched a share of the Badger Small title.
Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21 FINAL
Waunakee 59, Milton 0 FINAL
Monona Grove 55, Portage 14 FINAL
Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7 FINAL
McFarland 55, Whitewater 7 FINAL
Sun Prairie East 69, Watertown 6 FINAL
DeForest 38, Sun Prairie West 0 FINAL
Carter Morrison had four fingers amputated. That hasn't stopped him from setting a DeForest football record and inspiring others while becoming a playmaker.
Verona 35, Janesville Craig 6 FINAL
Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7 FINAL
Lodi 42, New Glarus/Monticello 7 FINAL
Middleton 51, Madison West 20 FINAL
Janesville Parker 46, Madison East 0 FINAL
Madison Memorial 56, Madison La Follette 16 FINAL
Photos: Mount Horeb/Barneveld defeats Stoughton 47-14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kasey Helgeson runs on a keeper in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld students cheer a successful onside kick in the second quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kasey Helgeson drops back to pass in the second quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker looks to elude Mount Horeb/Barneveld defenders in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton quarterback Ty Fernholz drops back to pass in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton students cheer their team in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad makes a reception and runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad makes a reception and runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Trenton Owens tries to elude Stoughton defenders in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton's Mason Marggi dives to the 3-yard line to set up a touchdown in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad, left, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with Ethan Tanel against Stoughton on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld running back Trenton Owens finds room against visiting Stoughton in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton's Mason Marggi breaks up a pass intended for Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad (12).
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Trenton Owens looks to escape the tackle of Stoughton's Mason Richter in the first quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Week 9 schedule Friday, October 14
Evansville at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb at Portage, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Verona at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Waunakee, Verona and Sun Prairie East are football teams receiving recognition in the Large Division of the AP state rankings.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!