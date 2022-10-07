 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are week 8 scores from Madison-area high school football and week 9 schedule

Here are the Week 8 scores followed by the schedule for Week 9.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Stoughton 14 FINAL

Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21 FINAL

Waunakee 59, Milton 0 FINAL

Monona Grove 55, Portage 14 FINAL

Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7 FINAL

McFarland 55, Whitewater 7 FINAL

Sun Prairie East 69, Watertown 6 FINAL

DeForest 38, Sun Prairie West 0 FINAL

Verona 35, Janesville Craig 6 FINAL

Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7 FINAL

Lodi 42, New Glarus/Monticello 7 FINAL

Middleton 51, Madison West 20 FINAL

Janesville Parker 46, Madison East 0 FINAL

Madison Memorial 56, Madison La Follette 16 FINAL

Week 9 schedule

Friday, October 14

Evansville at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb at Portage, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie East at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Verona at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Middleton, 7 p.m.

