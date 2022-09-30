Here are week 7 scores from Madison-area high school football and week 8 schedule

Here are the Week 7 scores followed by the schedule for Week 8.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Friday's scores
State Journal Game of the Week: Madison Memorial 49, Madison West 0 FINAL
Quarterback Charlie Erlandson and fullback Brock Weiler connected on two first-half touchdown passes as the Spartans roared to a 27-0 lead en route to a 49-0 victory.
McFarland 38, East Troy 6 FINAL
Edgewood 23, Turner 0 FINAL
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20 FINAL
Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0 FINAL
Stoughton 31, Portage 19 FINAL
DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41 FINAL (OT)
Sun Prairie East 62, Milton 12 FINAL
Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14 FINAL
Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32 FINAL
Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14 FINAL
Columbus 42, Lodi 14 FINAL
Waunakee 48, Oregon 0 FINAL
Thursday's result
Verona 42, Madison La Follette 0
Week 8 schedule
Friday, October 7
Fort Atkinson at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Milton at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Stoughton vs. Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.
Portage at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Oregon, 7:00 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie West at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Verona, 7 p.m.
Edgewood at Big Foot, 7 p.m.