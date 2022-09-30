 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are week 7 scores from Madison-area high school football and week 8 schedule

Here are the Week 7 scores followed by the schedule for Week 8.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Madison Memorial 49, Madison West 0 FINAL

McFarland 38, East Troy 6 FINAL

Edgewood 23, Turner 0 FINAL

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20 FINAL

Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0 FINAL

Stoughton 31, Portage 19 FINAL

DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41 FINAL (OT)

Sun Prairie East 62, Milton 12 FINAL

Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14 FINAL

Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32 FINAL

Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14 FINAL

Columbus 42, Lodi 14 FINAL

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0 FINAL

Thursday's result

Verona 42, Madison La Follette 0

Week 8 schedule

Friday, October 7

Fort Atkinson at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Milton at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Stoughton vs. Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.

Portage at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Oregon, 7:00 p.m.

Sun Prairie East at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie West at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Verona, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Big Foot, 7 p.m.

