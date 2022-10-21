Here are the Madison-area high school football teams advancing to the second round of the playoffs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The high school football season breezed by and now 14 Madison-area teams are competing to extend their seasons another week.

The highlights of the playoff draw include Waunakee's promotion to Division 1 a season after winning the Division 2 state championship.

Sun Prairie West made the playoffs in the Wolves first season as a program. Meanwhile Sun Prairie East opens Division 2 play after the combined high school finished state runner-up in Division 1 last season.

Here are tonight's scores:

Friday's scores

Division 1 (seeds in parenthesis)

(1) Waunakee 39, (8) Sheboygan North 14

(5) Middleton 55, (4) Milwaukee Marshall 0

(4) Madison Memorial 56, (5) Milwaukee Pulaski 0

(7) Milwaukee Marquette 3, (2) Verona 0

Division 2

(4) Waukesha West 41, (5) Monona Grove 0

(3) DeForest 43, (6) Sun Prairie West 6

(2) Sun Prairie East 42, (7) Oregon 6

Division 3

(3) West Bend East 21, (6) McFarland 7

(2) Mount Horeb/Barneveld 37, (7) Stoughton 7

Division 4

(4) Lakeside Lutheran 23, (5) Madison Edgewood 20

(2) Lodi 42, (7) Platteville 0

