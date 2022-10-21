Here are the Madison-area high school football teams advancing to the second round of the playoffs

The high school football season breezed by and now 14 Madison-area teams are competing to extend their seasons another week.
The highlights of the playoff draw include Waunakee's promotion to Division 1 a season after winning the Division 2 state championship.
Sun Prairie West made the playoffs in the Wolves first season as a program. Meanwhile Sun Prairie East opens Division 2 play after the combined high school finished state runner-up in Division 1 last season.
Here are tonight's scores:
Friday's scores
Division 1 (seeds in parenthesis)
(1) Waunakee 39, (8) Sheboygan North 14
(5) Middleton 55, (4) Milwaukee Marshall 0
(4) Madison Memorial 56, (5) Milwaukee Pulaski 0
(7) Milwaukee Marquette 3, (2) Verona 0
(4) Waukesha West 41, (5) Monona Grove 0
(3) DeForest 43, (6) Sun Prairie West 6
(2) Sun Prairie East 42, (7) Oregon 6
(3) West Bend East 21, (6) McFarland 7
(2) Mount Horeb/Barneveld 37, (7) Stoughton 7
(4) Lakeside Lutheran 23, (5) Madison Edgewood 20
(2) Lodi 42, (7) Platteville 0
