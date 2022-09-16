Get to know Stoughton's Mason Marggi, a receiver and defensive back for the Vikings

Stoughton — Senior Mason Marggi is counted on to play both sides of the ball for the Stoughton football team.

He is a defensive back and wide receiver, who’s become one of Vikings quarterback Ty Fernholz’s favorite targets this season.

Marggi had five receptions and one touchdown in Stoughton’s 28-21 overtime victory over Fort Atkinson on Sept. 9. The touchdown — on an 8-yard pass from Fernholz — was the decisive score.

In addition, Stoughton coach Jason Becker said Marggi epitomizes what it means to be a team player.

Margii said he also plays guard in basketball.