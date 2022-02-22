From working dairy farms to coaching football: Meet Sun Prairie West's first coach, Josh O'Connor

It’s easy to understand the reason why Josh O’Connor has priorities split in two school districts.

O’Connor was named football coach for the new Sun Prairie West High School on Feb. 4. But the 29-year-old O’Connor will spend the remainder of the school year teaching AP Psychology and U.S. History courses at Oconomowoc High School.

O’Connor will also finish responsibilities as head boys track and field coach for the Raccoons, a 100-member program he’s overseen for five years. He was the freshman track coach in 2016.

He said the West coaching job will begin the first full week of June with summer strength and conditioning workouts for football players. The sports teams at West will be named the Wolves, and the school district has made several head coaching hires — O'Connor was among the first.

West, the second high school in Sun Prairie School District, is slated to open for the 2022-23 school year.

The existing school will be known as Sun Prairie East. West and East will be members of the Badger Large Conference.

O’Connor will work in the West school building but hasn’t received his teaching assignment yet.

“I have my feet in two different locations,” said O’Connor, who was also an assistant football coach at Oconomowoc for six years, the last four overseeing outside linebackers and defensive backs. “It’s a tough spot to be in but that’s what I signed up for, and it will make for a busy spring.

“I have some plans in place to make sure that I can take care of business here in Oconomowoc but also connecting and building those relationships with students, families and community members in Sun Prairie.”

O’Connor was raised on a dairy farm in Belleville, a village 10 miles south of Verona. The farm, which was started by his paternal grandfather, has 120 milking cows.

His father, Ed O’Connor, still oversees the farm, but Josh's brother, Justin, will take over ownership and operation soon.

Josh O’Connor helped feed calves as a young child and milked cows as he got older. He never had to look outside the farm for a job during high school, as he did chores and field work like bailing hay.

One philosophy O’Connor has carried over from working on a dairy farm to coaching is that there’s no job too big or small that he’ll perform as a coach. He’ll do whatever it takes to support the team.

“As I get farther away from my childhood, you look back on it and reflect more on it and you start to see where some of the characteristics and traits I have, where they come from,” O’Connor said. “I don’t shy away from hard work because that was the norm growing up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin.”

The spark to become a high school football coach began at Belleville High School. O’Connor played center on offense and inside linebacker on defense with the varsity football team for three seasons. The 2010 Belleville graduate competed with the track and field team for four seasons and earned a state berth in the discus his senior year.

As an upperclassman, O’Connor said he enjoyed working at youth camps and practice, in addition to building relationships with underclassmen to help them become better athletes.

Jeff Minter, Willy Johnson and Dan Schettler were Belleville coaches and teachers who impacted O’Connor’s future career choice.

“Those three helped me see the impact that you can have with young athletes and young men at a young age by being a coach,” he said. “I think that just made me want to move into the coaching world.”

Oconomowoc football coach Sal Logue, an 18-year coaching veteran who’s had positions at Brookfield Central and Hartland Arrowhead, said O’Connor has a good work ethic. The young coach’s contributions in expanding the weight room with in-season and offseason training has benefited other sports teams besides the football and track programs.

“I think Josh’s organizational skills are probably second to none to anybody, which I think will be a huge advantage to him going forward,” said Logue, who became the Raccoons' permanent coach in December 2020 after four years as the defensive coordinator and a year as the interim head coach. “Which, I think, will be a huge advantage for Sun Prairie West going forward.”

Logue doesn’t have experience building a program from scratch but one suggestion that he would offer to O’Connor is to practice patience.

“I guess words of advice that I would have are to take one day at a time,” Logue said. “There will be so many things, especially in Josh’s situation, like where is the equipment and what’s ordered and what’s not?

“Check things off the list. If you get too far ahead of yourself, I think it will bring in a lot more stress.”

Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee has been busy in recent weeks filling out the fall coaching staff. Mike McIntosh was the first coach announced, taking over the Wolves' inaugural boys soccer team. Seven coaches have been hired so far, all for fall sports. Nee will begin hiring winter head coaches in the spring.

O’Connor said that he has great respect for the success that Brian Kaminski has built in nine seasons at Sun Prairie. The Cardinals, whose home school will be known as Sun Prairie East next season, lost to undefeated Franklin in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 football championship. Kaminski also led the team to state berths in 2012 and 2017.

O’Connor’s excitement with the new job is palpable but his goals for his first season at West are simple.

“I hope that every week we go on the field on Friday night, we have a better product on the field and that we are improving,” he said.

“What do the scores look like at the end of those games? Who knows? That’s outside of our control. I want us to be taking care of the controllables and making sure that we are developing as we’re moving through the season.”