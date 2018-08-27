Friday’s Madison Memorial-Madison East football game has been moved to Lussier Stadium at Madison La Follette, according to the Big Eight Conference schedule.
The game originally was scheduled for Breese Stevens Field, but safety concerns due to area flooding forced the change.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Lussier Stadium.
Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness announced Monday afternoon: "With the uncertainty in this weeks's weather and strong possibility of continuing unsafe travel conditions downtown for teams, families, and staff, Friday's East/Memorial football game will move from Breese Stevens to Lussier Stadium. Kickoff will remain at 7 p.m. on Friday."
Madison Memorial, Verona and Janesville Craig are leading the Big Eight with 2-0 records.
Madison Memorial has defeated Sun Prairie and Madison La Follette.
Madison East is 0-2; the Purgolders fell to Middleton and Madison West.
The game between Madison West and Madison East had been scheduled for last Friday night, but it was switched to this past Saturday afternoon at Lussier Stadium due to weather, travel and safety concerns.