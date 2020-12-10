Former Edgewood High School athlete, contributor Tim Sweeney dies at age 72

“Madison has lost a favorite son.”

That’s what Tom Shipley, former president of Madison Edgewood High School, said of his longtime friend Timothy C. Sweeney, who died Tuesday night of natural causes. He was 72.

Known by many as an athlete and attorney, as a volunteer and friend, Sweeney leaves behind a legacy of excellence that carried through the worlds of sports, education, philanthropy and law.

“Tim and his sister, his brothers and his cousins are part of the fabric of Edgewood that goes way back,” said Shipley, currently in his 10th year as president of Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minnesota.

Sweeney, a three-sport All-City athlete who played football at the University of Notre Dame, had a long career as an attorney, most recently at Neider and Boucher, S.C., in Madison.

While Shipley calls Sweeney one of Madison’s favorite sons, he was one of nine sons (and one daughter) born to Ray and Marian Sweeney. Tim Sweeney was part of the fifth generation of Sweeneys who have lived in Madison and Fitchburg since 1848.

Sweeney made his first big mark on Madison as a high school athlete. He was an All-City football, basketball and baseball player for Edgewood during his senior year, 1965-’66.