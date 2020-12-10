Former Edgewood High School athlete, contributor Tim Sweeney dies at age 72

“Madison has lost a favorite son.”
That’s what Tom Shipley, former president of Madison Edgewood High School, said of his longtime friend Timothy C. Sweeney, who died Tuesday night of natural causes. He was 72.
Known by many as an athlete and attorney, as a volunteer and friend, Sweeney leaves behind a legacy of excellence that carried through the worlds of sports, education, philanthropy and law.
“Tim and his sister, his brothers and his cousins are part of the fabric of Edgewood that goes way back,” said Shipley, currently in his 10th year as president of Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, Minnesota.
Sweeney, a three-sport All-City athlete who played football at the University of Notre Dame, had a long career as an attorney, most recently at Neider and Boucher, S.C., in Madison.
While Shipley calls Sweeney one of Madison’s favorite sons, he was one of nine sons (and one daughter) born to Ray and Marian Sweeney. Tim Sweeney was part of the fifth generation of Sweeneys who have lived in Madison and Fitchburg since 1848.
Sweeney made his first big mark on Madison as a high school athlete. He was an All-City football, basketball and baseball player for Edgewood during his senior year, 1965-’66.
Edgewood’s 1965 football team went 7-1-1 and outscored opponents 208-87. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Sweeney led the Crusaders in scoring with eight touchdowns and 14 extra-point kicks during the final year of longtime coach Earl Wilke’s tenure.
In basketball, playing for legendary coach George Chryst (the father of current University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst), Sweeney led Edgewood to a runner-up finish in the 1966 Wisconsin Catholic Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament with a 19-6 record, averaging 19.2 points per game.
Also while in high school, he met his future wife, Ann. Together, they raised three children and have six grandchildren, extending the Sweeney family into its seventh generation in Dane County.
“They had a love affair that lasted a lifetime,” Shipley said. “That kind of underlines the kind of guy Tim was, a classic in all respects.”
Sweeney went on to Notre Dame, where as a walk-on quarterback he was part of coach Ara Parseghian’s 1966 national championship team. His playing career was cut short by injury, but he graduated with an economics degree in 1970. Later, he was part of the inaugural class of inductees into the Edgewood High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
From there, Tim and Ann Sweeney became teachers at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where Tim served as football and basketball coach from 1970 to 1972. In 1975, he earned a degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law and the couple returned to the Madison area not long afterward.
“He was one of those guys who never forgot where he came from,” Shipley said. “He was true and true to Madison, and true and true to Edgewood.”
Shipley said Edgewood ran into enrollment and financial difficulty in the late 1980s, and Sweeney stepped in to help.
“I was working in Illinois, and he called and said ‘you’ve got to come back, Edgewood’s in trouble,’” Shipley said. “And we were able to get the alumni and public behind us and save Edgewood. Tim played a big role in that.“
Sweeney was on the first-ever Edgewood High School Board of Trustees and served multiple membership and leadership roles on the board. “Tim was a creative thinker,” Shipley said. “Using his legal background, he always had a strong foundation in his decisions. He was instrumental in the campus master plan for Edgewood.
“(Longtime Edgewood principal) Sister Kathleen O’Connell said Tim Sweeney was one of Edgewood’s greatest gifts. He always wanted to give back. He never forgot what Edgewood gave him.”
