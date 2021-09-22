Former Badgers, Packers QB Bud Keyes is having 'a lot of fun' watching son Mason star for DeForest

DeForest junior Mason Keyes and his father watch football games from a particular perspective.
Whether analyzing a game from the stands or sideline, on television or during film study, the reference point is the same.
“When we watch games, we don’t watch as spectators, we watch as quarterbacks — what the quarterback is seeing and thinking,” said Bud Keyes, Mason’s father.
Since he began playing flag football in kindergarten, then progressed to the tackle variety in youth and now high school football, Mason Keyes has played quarterback.
“I just wanted to be a quarterback,” he said. “My dad was a quarterback, so I always wanted to be a quarterback.”
Bud Keyes, a former Green Bay West standout, was a QB for the University of Wisconsin from 1984-87 and was a 10th-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers in 1988, the same draft that landed Sterling Sharpe and Chuck Cecil.
Now, he’s a proud father passing along knowledge from his own experience and enjoying his son’s development this fall as starting quarterback for DeForest (5-0 overall, 3-0 Badger Large Conference), which hosts Waunakee (5-0, 3-0) in a much-anticipated battle between undefeated and state-ranked teams Friday night.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Bud Keyes said. “Football is something I’ve been around since I was playing. It’s been a lifelong thing for me. I’ve been involved one way or another at the high school or youth level. I coached Mason when he was younger. That he has blossomed into a quarterback has been fun for me.”
Leading the offense
Mason Keyes’ considerable playing time as a sophomore during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring helped propel his first full year of starting this fall. His knowledge of the offense and what defenses might do has increased, as has his confidence, knowing he’s the leader as quarterback.
“I know the offense a lot better,” he said. “This year I’m confident with what I can do and what the team can do.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Keyes has completed 67.1% of his passes for 157.4 yards per game, with 17 touchdowns and no interceptions, in the balanced Norskies’ offense that features running back Cale Drinka and a good receiving corps, led by Max Weisbrod and Brody Hartig.
“He is really making good decisions with the football,” said DeForest coach Aaron Mack, emphasizing how critical that will remain this week against a fierce Waunakee defense and as the schedule moves toward postseason play.
Keyes fired five touchdown passes and ran for another in last week’s 58-14 victory over Beaver Dam, and he threw for four scores and 291 yards and rushed for a touchdown in a 40-14 victory over Stoughton in Week 2.
While Mack said Keyes’ “physical tools never were a question,” Mack has been pleased with the progress Keyes has made in other areas, notably leadership.
Mack said Bud Keyes has played an integral part in Mason’s development, and also noted the contributions other coaches, including DeForest offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes, have made in helping Mason along the way.
Road to Camp Randall
Bud Keyes, a receiver and defensive back when he began in football, played quarterback as an eighth grader, then again as a junior and senior in high school in Green Bay.
He was recruited to UW to play in a pro-style offense. But he wound up playing for three coaches (Dave McClain, who died in 1986; Jim Hilles, in 1986; and Don Morton, who installed a veer offense in 1987), which he said wasn’t ideal.
Keyes — whose UW teammates included current Badgers coach Paul Chryst, Al Toon, Darryl Sims, Richard Johnson and Paul Gruber — believed McClain was “really starting to put the program together” when he passed away. Morton’s offense, however, didn’t suit Keyes.
“I was more of a scrambling quarterback,” Keyes said. “The veer wasn’t something I ever played in before. I didn’t fancy myself as a running quarterback.”
Offensive tackle Gruber’s presence as a top NFL prospect — he was picked No. 4 overall by Tampa Bay in the 1988 draft — led scouts to visit and scrutinize the Badgers’ other players, including Keyes. He said he was on the phone with the Buccaneers during the draft; the hometown Packers picked him in the 10th round.
“Going to Green Bay would have been every kid’s dream,” Keyes said. “But Green Bay had just hired Lindy Infante, so there was a new coach and they didn’t have an established quarterback.”
He said being selected by Tampa Bay likely would have been more advantageous.
“I was one of six guys (including Don Majkowski and Randy Wright),” he said. “There were not a lot of reps for me. I got lost in the shuffle. It would have been a better situation for me to go to Tampa Bay. Still, it was a thrill to be drafted by the hometown team. It just didn’t last long.”
He was released that preseason and had a short stay with Tampa Bay the next year, before coaching in the Indoor Football League.
QB decision-making
Keyes — who today works as a manufacturing representative and territory manager for American Flow Control, which manufactures fire hydrants and other waterworks parts — said he and his wife, Laurie, moved to DeForest in 2001.
Keyes, who has coached youth and high school football in DeForest, coached Mason, the middle child of the Keyes’ three children, during Mason’s youth. They have spent much time studying quarterbacks’ decision-making.
“I watch what the quarterback does and how he reacts to certain things,” Mason Keyes said.
Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the former UW quarterback, and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers are quarterbacks of particular interest.
“I watched those two a lot when I was young, and I still do,” Keyes said. “I like how both of them can make any throw on the field and how they can use their feet on the field.”
Bud Keyes might be biased, but he likes how his son is progressing.
“My opinion is his football IQ is off the charts because he’s been around it his whole life,” Bud Keyes said. “I think that has helped him mature as a player and understand the game.”
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.