MCFARLAND — Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s offense was firing on all cylinders during its season opener Friday night.

The Vikings scored 30 first half points en route to a 51-0 victory over McFarland.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld had 13 first downs, 286 total yards and never punted in the first half.

“Early on we had a conversation about taking control of this season and leaving the jersey better than you found and I think they took it to heart,” Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld said.

The Vikings’ vertical passing attack was on full display from the opening kickoff.

Quarterback Kasey Helgeson connected with Chris Kiel on a 30-yard pass during the opening drive. The two hooked up a few plays later on a 4-yard touchdown pass that Kiel snagged with one hand.

Kiel was on the receiving end of three touchdown passes from Helgeson, who is his cousin.

The air assult continued to open the second half as Helgeson hit Landon Ellestad for a 41-yard score.

“I got moved to receiver last year and now I’ve been perfecting my craft, so I feel like this is the year it’s all going to work,” Kiel said.

While Helgeson was doing damage through the air, senior running back Trenton Owens led the rushing attack.

Owens’ physical run style led to him breaking several tackles on a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The first-team All-Badger Small Conference selection finished with 147 rushing yards as the Vikings went run-heavy in the second half.

“I think the execution from our offensive lineman was phenomenal,” St. Arnauld said. “They were creating holes all day for Trenton and overall being able to control up front is a huge deal.”

McFarland coach Paul Ackley said his young team will grow from this experience. He wants to see the Spartans improve on their technique and have a better understanding of their assignments.

The Spartans will look to bounce back next week against Lodi.

“It’s about staying positive, this is a tough way to lose when you don’t score any points, but we have a lot of unexperienced young men getting into their first varsity games, so we have to keep working with them,” Ackley said.

For Mount Horeb/Barneveld, the game was just the beginning of what they hope is a “special season,” Kiel said.

However, the junior receiver and his teammates aren’t looking too far ahead as they face the reigning Division 3 state champion Monroe next week.

“It’s a grudge match going into next week and I think we’re really going to see where we are as a team and it’s not something you take likely especially when it’s the defending state champs,” St. Arnauld said.

