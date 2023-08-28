It’s Week 3 of the prep football season, which means the real fun begins.

It means unless there’s some unforeseen reason such as a team canceling its season, conference play begins.

That means longtime rivalries will take place, a push for the postseason begins and all the fans get to see what their teams will do for a chance at a potential conference title.

Here are three games to vote to see what the Wisconsin State Journal will cover Friday night:

Gabe Passini Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini has thrown for 386 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 record.

Madison La Follette (0-2) at Middleton (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

The Big Eight Conference usually brings out some of the best teams in the state. Middleton is looking like one of the best this season, finishing the nonconference schedule with an undefeated mark.

The Week 1 victory over Bay Port 35-29 was impressive and was followed up with a 35-0 shellacking of Waterford last week. Next up on the docket will be the Lancers, who haven’t started how they’d like.

The Lancers only have one touchdown, a rushing score by Terrion Hill in the fourth quarter of last Friday’s 42-7 loss to Monona Grove.

Middleton’s defense gave up just 50 passing yards and 90 rushing yards to Waterford last week. Bay Port had more success with 204 passing and 142 rushing and mustered two passing TDs and one rushing TD.

On offense, the Cardinals’ passing game was lights out. Gabe Passini completed 12 of 19 for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with eight players, led by Troy Teff with four receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Damien Hansbro had two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Cole Sarbacker, Stoughton Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker looks to elude Mount Horeb/Barneveld defenders in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week.

Monona Grove (1-1) at Stoughton (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Silver Eagles and the Vikings both have one loss heading into this week’s Badger Small Conference game. Both are coming off big wins from last week — Monona Grove crushed the Lancers while Stoughton dominated Wisconsin Rapids 28-6.

Stoughton quarterback Drew Viney threw for 108 yards and a touchdown while running back Cole Sarbacker ran for 68 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings last week.

Viney will have to watch out for Kaden Connor, who not only had four tackles last week but had two interceptions. Will Knoeck had three sacks.

The Silver Eagles weren’t flying high against the Lancers — they ran all over them, accumulating 369 yards and five touchdowns. They were led by Gavin Hablewitz with 178 yards and three touchdowns. Cal Coreau, while completing five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, ran for 114 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target seemed to be Isaiah Erb with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Ben Lindley Waunakee's Ben Lindley tries to run through a tackle attempt by DeForest's Derek Klein during the season opener at Warrior Stadium in Waunakee…

Sun Prairie East (1-1) at Waunakee (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Don’t let the 41-13 nonconference loss to Mukwonago fool you. The Cardinals have plenty of talent with new signal-caller Drew Kavanaugh leading the way. He’s completed 29 passes for 425 yards and seven touchdowns through two weeks.

He’s also got a couple of talented running backs in North Dakota football commit Sam Ostrenga and Brady Kaufman. They’ve combined for 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kaufman leads with 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Ostrenga has 138 rushing yards.

They’ll have to go up against the Warriors in a Badger Large Conference game. Waunakee brings a solid defense, holding teams to just three touchdowns the first two weeks. DeForest had a pair of TDs in a 51-14 loss while Green Bay Notre Dame had one in a 30-7 loss last week.

The Norskies threw for 170 yards on the Warriors, but the run game was nonexistent with just 56 yards. Notre Dame didn’t have any better success, rushing for just 69 yards and throwing for 146 yards.

The Cardinals will have to keep an eye out for Ben Lindley, who ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns last week. Sullivan Scadden had 17 rushing yards for a touchdown. Vance Johnson completed six passes for 124 yards.

