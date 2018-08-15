Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series profiling some of the top high school football players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Friday. The 10th in the series, of a player from Columbus, will appear in the KICKOFF section in Thursday’s paper.
Year in school: Senior.
Twitter handle: @sawyer_westra.
Position: Quarterback and outside linebacker.
Sports played: Football, basketball and track.
Favorite school subject: Science.
Favorite teacher: Mr.Revels.
Plans for after high school: Go to college for a kinesiology or sports science degree.
This summer I: Worked and lifted weights.
I wish I could play: Rugby.
My most memorable sports moment: Scoring two kick return touchdowns against Lourdes last year.
Favorite athlete: Marshawn Lynch.
Favorite opponent: Fall River.
Favorite movie: “Space Jam” or the “Rocky” series.
Favorite TV show: “Spongebob Squarepants.”
Most-played song on my iPod: “Hollywood” by Nickelback.
Favorite place to eat out: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite food: Peanut butter.
I drive: Toyota Venza.
My dream car: Bugatti Veyron.
I wish I could meet: Sylvester Stallone.
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, and sports.
Game-day superstition: Eat a pb&j and say a pre-game prayer.
Most underrated teammate: Matthew Miller.
Team goal for the season: Focusing on one game at a time, and making the playoffs.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Khalil Tate.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: The Packers.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: The Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Listen closely to your coaches and always give your best effort.