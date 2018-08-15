Try 1 month for 99¢
Sawyer Westra
Randolph senior Sawyer Westra was a first team all-Trailways Small Conference wide receiver a year ago but could be thrust into a more prominent role this year as either the full-time quarterback or as part of a platoon at quarterback in the Rockets' new run-pass option scheme.

Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series profiling some of the top high school football players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Friday. The 10th in the series, of a player from Columbus, will appear in the KICKOFF section in Thursday’s paper.

Year in school: Senior.

Twitter handle: @sawyer_westra.

Position: Quarterback and outside linebacker.

Sports played: Football, basketball and track.

Favorite school subject: Science.

Favorite teacher: Mr.Revels.

Plans for after high school: Go to college for a kinesiology or sports science degree.

This summer I: Worked and lifted weights.

I wish I could play: Rugby.

My most memorable sports moment: Scoring two kick return touchdowns against Lourdes last year.

Favorite athlete: Marshawn Lynch.

Favorite opponent: Fall River.

Favorite movie: “Space Jam” or the “Rocky” series.

Favorite TV show: “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Most-played song on my iPod: “Hollywood” by Nickelback.

Favorite place to eat out: Chick-fil-A.

Favorite food: Peanut butter.

I drive: Toyota Venza.

My dream car: Bugatti Veyron.

I wish I could meet: Sylvester Stallone.

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, and sports.

Game-day superstition: Eat a pb&j and say a pre-game prayer.

Most underrated teammate: Matthew Miller.

Team goal for the season: Focusing on one game at a time, and making the playoffs.

NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Khalil Tate.

Who will win the next Super Bowl: The Packers.

Who will win the next College Football Playoff: The Badgers.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Listen closely to your coaches and always give your best effort.

