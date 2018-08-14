Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series profiling some of the top high school football players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 17.
High school: Budnik: Hustisford. Keuhl: Hustisford. Kurtz: Horicon. Brooks: Horicon.
Years in school: All are seniors.
Position: Budnik: Guard and defensive tackle. Kuehl: Wide receiver and outside linebacker. Kurtz: Linebacker and slot receiver. Brooks: Running back and safety.
Nickname: Budnik: Beats. Kuehl: J. Kurtz: Kurtzie. Brooks: 310.
Twitter handle: Kuehl: @jkuehlj. Brooks: @CJ_Brooks23.
Sports played: Budnik: Football, wrestling, basketball. Keuhl: Football, basketball and used to play baseball. Kurtz: Football, baseball and basketball. Brooks: Football, baseball and basketball.
Favorite school subject: Budnik: I like them all. Honestly, they are all necessary. Kurtz: Shop class. Brooks: Phy Ed.
Favorite teacher: Budnik: Mr. Koch, Mr Haan. Kurtz: Mr. Kern. Brooks: Mr. Kern.
Plans for after high school: Budnik: I plan to attend a university to achieve my undergrad degree. Keuhl: Play college basketball. Kurtz: Linesman. Brooks: Play football.
This summer I: Budnik: Went on a school trip to Costa Rica, job shadowed with a police officer, chiropractor and business, worked and lifted weights to stay in shape. Kuehl: Worked for Walsh Masonry. Kurtz: Worked. Brooks: Worked and played basketball, baseball and softball.
I got my start in sports: Budnik: When I was in pre-school, I started playing soccer. Kuehl: When I could walk. Kurtz: Playing catch with my dad in the back yard. Brooks: At an early age.
I wish I could play: Budnik: Be on a weightlifting team. Kurtz: Rugby. Brooks: Hockey.
My most memorable sports moment: Budnik: The first time Husticon defeated Lomira and on our bus ride home we were announced on the radio as the “upset of the night.” Kuehl: First dunk in a game as a freshman. Kurtz: winning first varsity game in three years. Brooks: beating Lomira in softball.
My role models: Budnik: My parents. Kuehl: Father. Kurtz: Dad. Brooks: LeBron James, Grandpa Elroy.
Favorite athlete: Budnik: JJ Watt. Kuehl: Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Thomas. Kurtz: Ray Lewis. Brooks: LeBron.
Favorite opponent: Budnik: Dodgeland. Kuehl: Markesan. Kurtz: Mayville. Brooks: Mayville.
Favorite movie: Budnik: “Avengers: Infinity War.” Kuehl: “When the Game Stands Tall.” Kurtz: “Step Brothers.” Brooks: “Austin Powers.”
Favorite TV show: Kuehl: “Chicago P.D.” Kurtz: “Shameless.” Brooks: “That ‘70s Show.”
Most played song on my iPod: Budnik: “Pick up Man.” Kurtz: “Moonlight.” Brooks: “Hot Summer” by Migos.
Favorite place to eat out: Budnik: La Fuente. Kuehl: Olive Garden. Kurtz: Olive Garden. Brooks: Don Ramons.
Favorite food: Budnik: All foods! Kuehl: Spaghetti. Kurtz: Steak. Brooks: Cheeseburger.
Favorite website: Budnik: YouTube. Kuehl: YouTube. Kurtz: ESPN. Brooks: Hudl.
Favorite superhero: Budnik: Superman. Kuehl: Superman. Kurtz: The Hulk. Brooks: Deadpool.
I drive: Budnik: Ford F-150. Kuehl: Truck. Kurtz: Toyota Camry. Brooks: Dodge Avenger.
My dream car: Budnik: Ford GT. Kuehl: Big truck. Kurtz: Eric Thames’ truck. Brooks: G-wagon.
I wish I could meet: Budnik: President of the United States. Kuehl: Shaq. Kurtz: Ray Lewis. Brooks: Lebron.
Hobbies: Budnik: Weightlifting and shooting bows. Keuhl: Sports, hunting and video games. Kurtz: Hunting, fishing, shooting trap. Brooks: Sports, Fortnite.
Game-day superstition: Budnik: No shiny chinstrap on game day! Kuehl: get dressed really early and listen to music all day. Kurtz: Listen to “Lose Yourself.” Brooks: Drink water only.
Most underrated teammate: Budnik: Josh Thomsen. Keuhl: Connor Drews. Kurtz: Connor Drews. Brooks: Matthew Walter.
Team goal for the season: All four said “win conference.”
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Keuhl: Calvin Johnson—size over defense. Kurtz: Davante Adams. Brooks: Le’Veon Bell.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Budnik: Packers. Kuehl: Packers. Kurtz: Cleveland Browns. Brooks: Packers.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Budnik: Badgers. Kuehl: Alabama. Kurtz: Badgers. Brooks: Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Budnik: I like to follow this quote by Jerry Rice, “Today, I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.” Kuehl: Don’t cheat yourself. Kurtz: Get involved, work hard during and after the off-season. Use the weight room. Stay out of trouble and have fun! Brooks: Work hard even when you think it’s enough.