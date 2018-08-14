Try 1 month for 99¢
Budnik, Kuehl, Kurtz, Brooks
Buy Now

Head coach Shannon Mueller and members of the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team selected, from left, Ethan Budnik, Justin Kuehl, Mitch Kuntz and CJ Brooks as team captions for the 2018 season. All four are seniors. 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series profiling some of the top high school football players in the area leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 17.

High school: Budnik: Hustisford. Keuhl: Hustisford. Kurtz: Horicon. Brooks: Horicon.

Years in school: All are seniors.

Position: Budnik: Guard and defensive tackle. Kuehl: Wide receiver and outside linebacker. Kurtz: Linebacker and slot receiver. Brooks: Running back and safety.

Nickname: Budnik: Beats. Kuehl: J. Kurtz: Kurtzie. Brooks: 310.

Twitter handle: Kuehl: @jkuehlj. Brooks: @CJ_Brooks23.

Sports played: Budnik: Football, wrestling, basketball. Keuhl: Football, basketball and used to play baseball. Kurtz: Football, baseball and basketball. Brooks: Football, baseball and basketball.

Favorite school subject: Budnik: I like them all. Honestly, they are all necessary. Kurtz: Shop class. Brooks: Phy Ed.

Favorite teacher: Budnik: Mr. Koch, Mr Haan. Kurtz: Mr. Kern. Brooks: Mr. Kern.

Plans for after high school: Budnik: I plan to attend a university to achieve my undergrad degree. Keuhl: Play college basketball. Kurtz: Linesman. Brooks: Play football.

This summer I: Budnik: Went on a school trip to Costa Rica, job shadowed with a police officer, chiropractor and business, worked and lifted weights to stay in shape. Kuehl: Worked for Walsh Masonry. Kurtz: Worked. Brooks: Worked and played basketball, baseball and softball.

I got my start in sports: Budnik: When I was in pre-school, I started playing soccer. Kuehl: When I could walk. Kurtz: Playing catch with my dad in the back yard. Brooks: At an early age.

I wish I could play: Budnik: Be on a weightlifting team. Kurtz: Rugby. Brooks: Hockey.

My most memorable sports moment: Budnik: The first time Husticon defeated Lomira and on our bus ride home we were announced on the radio as the “upset of the night.” Kuehl: First dunk in a game as a freshman. Kurtz: winning first varsity game in three years. Brooks: beating Lomira in softball.

My role models: Budnik: My parents. Kuehl: Father. Kurtz: Dad. Brooks: LeBron James, Grandpa Elroy.

Favorite athlete: Budnik: JJ Watt. Kuehl: Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Thomas. Kurtz: Ray Lewis. Brooks: LeBron.

Favorite opponent: Budnik: Dodgeland. Kuehl: Markesan. Kurtz: Mayville. Brooks: Mayville.

Favorite movie: Budnik: “Avengers: Infinity War.” Kuehl: “When the Game Stands Tall.” Kurtz: “Step Brothers.” Brooks: “Austin Powers.”

Favorite TV show: Kuehl: “Chicago P.D.” Kurtz: “Shameless.” Brooks: “That ‘70s Show.”

Most played song on my iPod: Budnik: “Pick up Man.” Kurtz: “Moonlight.” Brooks: “Hot Summer” by Migos.

Favorite place to eat out: Budnik: La Fuente. Kuehl: Olive Garden. Kurtz: Olive Garden. Brooks: Don Ramons.

Favorite food: Budnik: All foods! Kuehl: Spaghetti. Kurtz: Steak. Brooks: Cheeseburger.

Favorite website: Budnik: YouTube. Kuehl: YouTube. Kurtz: ESPN. Brooks: Hudl.

Favorite superhero: Budnik: Superman. Kuehl: Superman. Kurtz: The Hulk. Brooks: Deadpool.

I drive: Budnik: Ford F-150. Kuehl: Truck. Kurtz: Toyota Camry. Brooks: Dodge Avenger.

My dream car: Budnik: Ford GT. Kuehl: Big truck. Kurtz: Eric Thames’ truck. Brooks: G-wagon.

I wish I could meet: Budnik: President of the United States. Kuehl: Shaq. Kurtz: Ray Lewis. Brooks: Lebron.

Hobbies: Budnik: Weightlifting and shooting bows. Keuhl: Sports, hunting and video games. Kurtz: Hunting, fishing, shooting trap. Brooks: Sports, Fortnite.

Game-day superstition: Budnik: No shiny chinstrap on game day! Kuehl: get dressed really early and listen to music all day. Kurtz: Listen to “Lose Yourself.” Brooks: Drink water only.

Most underrated teammate: Budnik: Josh Thomsen. Keuhl: Connor Drews. Kurtz: Connor Drews. Brooks: Matthew Walter.

Team goal for the season: All four said “win conference.”

NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Keuhl: Calvin Johnson—size over defense. Kurtz: Davante Adams. Brooks: Le’Veon Bell.

Who will win the next Super Bowl: Budnik: Packers. Kuehl: Packers. Kurtz: Cleveland Browns. Brooks: Packers.

Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Budnik: Badgers. Kuehl: Alabama. Kurtz: Badgers. Brooks: Badgers.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Budnik: I like to follow this quote by Jerry Rice, “Today, I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.” Kuehl: Don’t cheat yourself. Kurtz: Get involved, work hard during and after the off-season. Use the weight room. Stay out of trouble and have fun! Brooks: Work hard even when you think it’s enough.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Mark is currently a sports reporter for the Daily Citizen. Has been since late 2014.

View comments