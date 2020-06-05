Family reasons behind Ron Grovesteen's decision to step down as Evansville football coach

Longtime coach Ron Grovesteen, who resigned as head football coach at Evansville, cited family considerations for his decision.
According to a Facebook posting from “Evansville Blue Devils Football” on Tuesday night: “We regret to inform Blue Devil fans that coach Ron Grovesteen has resigned as the Evansville football coach. We will forever be in debt to the 46 years that Coach has put his blood, sweat and tears into the Evansville program. And we hope he can continue to be the foundation we build from.”
Grovesteen stepped down after 37 years as head coach, compiling a 283-121 career record, which is 12th in victories in state history, according to WisSports.net statistics. His team’s made 24 playoff appearances and earned 13 conference titles, according to WisSports.net.
Messages were left Wednesday for Evansville athletic director Andie Varsho and Grovesteen.
In an email Friday, Grovesteen indicated family reasons were behind his decision.
Grovesteen wrote in the email that his wife was serving as a substitute physical education teacher at one of the district’s schools when she was injured during a fall during a gym class in February. Grovesteen’s daughter was called and transported her mother for emergency care, and it was determined her mother needed to have surgery due to bleeding in her brain, Grovesteen wrote.
“By the grace of God, my wife made it through surgery, ICU, extended hospital stay, then a short stay at the Evansville manor before returning home with us before the (corona)virus shutdown,” he wrote. “This is Day 108 and we are home and so glad to be here. Through all this, my daughter saved my wife’s life by making the correct decision to take her to the ER instead of taking her mother home. However, circumstances associated with that event have made it impossible for me to return to coaching for this particular school district at this particular time.”
Grovesteen said his commitment is to his wife at this time.
“Football continues to hold an important place in my heart and I look forward to what the future holds, but right now my commitment is to my wife to help her through this recovery time and make these next years of our life the best they can be,” Grovesteen wrote.
He also has coached basketball and track and field at the school.
Grovesteen was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001.
According to his WFCA Hall of Fame bio, his teaching career began at Beloit Aldrich High School from 1970-73 and he coached as an assistant in football, basketball and track and field. Beloit won the Big Eight title in football in 1972.
He moved to Evansville in 1973, teaching and coaching at the high school. He was defensive coordinator for coach Bob Berezowitz from 1973-81. According to the WFCA bio, he then became head coach and that year his team won the Rock Valley title. He was defensive line coach at UW-Whitewater in 1982. In 1983, he returned to Evansville as head football coach and began his long run as coach.
He began his prep playing career in 1961 at Tomah High School. He lettered four years in football, basketball and baseball at Tomah. As a senior, he was all-state in all three sports and earned All-American honors in basketball as a guard. He was a standout quarterback in football.
He played football, basketball and baseball at Milton College, lettering in all three sports for four years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in broad field social studies with a history minor in 1970. He was inducted into the Milton College Hall of Fame in 1977.
He had free-agent tryouts with the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and New England Patriots and workouts with the Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers. He played with the Rockford Rams of the Central States Football League for four years.
