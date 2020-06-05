Family reasons behind Ron Grovesteen's decision to step down as Evansville football coach

“By the grace of God, my wife made it through surgery, ICU, extended hospital stay, then a short stay at the Evansville manor before returning home with us before the (corona)virus shutdown,” he wrote. “This is Day 108 and we are home and so glad to be here. Through all this, my daughter saved my wife’s life by making the correct decision to take her to the ER instead of taking her mother home. However, circumstances associated with that event have made it impossible for me to return to coaching for this particular school district at this particular time.”

Grovesteen said his commitment is to his wife at this time.

“Football continues to hold an important place in my heart and I look forward to what the future holds, but right now my commitment is to my wife to help her through this recovery time and make these next years of our life the best they can be,” Grovesteen wrote.

He also has coached basketball and track and field at the school.

Grovesteen was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

According to his WFCA Hall of Fame bio, his teaching career began at Beloit Aldrich High School from 1970-73 and he coached as an assistant in football, basketball and track and field. Beloit won the Big Eight title in football in 1972.