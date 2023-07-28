A handful of people may have saved Stoughton football coach Jason Becker's life by executing an emergency action plan.

Becker, 42, has experienced debilitating migraines for the better part of a decade and generally knows when they're coming. He'll typically go to a quiet, dimly lit room for 15 minutes, but it felt different on July 17 before the Vikings were scheduled for a joint practice with McFarland.

He told his daughter and team manager, sophomore Mikayla Becker, that he was going up to the school to take over-the-counter medicine. But when McFarland coach/athletic director Paul Ackley and two of his assistants stopped to talk with Becker, he couldn't see very well or complete sentences.

Ackley felt something needed to be done fast and to get the right people involved because symptoms he showed were similar to that of a stroke. That’s when all involved felt they had to begin Stoughton’s emergency action plan.

“I know Jason, but I don’t know him well enough to know if this is normal, is this (over-reacting),” Ackley said. “In my conversations with Jason in the past, he was very responsive and always asking follow-up questions or having a good conversation. In this particular situation, you could just tell something wasn’t quite right.”

Plan in action

Ackley called 911 and then advised Mikayla Becker to go up to the school to track down Stoughton athletic trainer Sam Nauer and assistant principal Liz Hrodey. Within minutes, both were at the field and paramedics were on their way.

"Initially, I know it was a traumatic experience for my 15-year-old daughter to go through, knowing it was me and not knowing what was going on," Becker said. "She did a great job of maintaining her part and finding the other people she knew who were going to help us through the process."

Becker never lost consciousness and was aware of his surroundings. He said he was eased by the calmness everyone presented.

“I think it all stems from our athletic trainer, Sam; she’s amazing,” Stoughton athletic director Andie Alexander said. “She’s one of a kind, for sure. Her demeanor is always calm. She’s such a professional. It stems from her. I believe she was the first one called on that day. It comes back to our administrative team. We have to be calm. That’s how we problem solve.”

As freshmen were about to begin the evening’s first practice session, one of the coaches took both teams to the other end of the field. Becker remained with another coach with gates open awaiting paramedics to arrive. After Becker left in an ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Ackley talked to all the freshmen to let them know what happened and “everything is OK and the coach is in good hands. Everything was handled well and we should focus on the practice that needs to be had right now.”

Ackley and a Stoughton coach addressed the older players as they arrived for their practice session, though they didn't have an update on Becker's condition. Then, near the end of practice, Becker surprisingly showed up after he was cleared from the hospital after being treated for migraines. He watched practice and addressed the teams and thanked everyone who helped.

“Coaches are kind of cut from a different cloth,” Ackley said. “If they know their team is practicing, then they feel they should be there.”

Lessons learned

The situation went smooth, said Becker, who was pleased to see everyone “err on the side of caution."

“For me initially, I was thinking this is all just overkill,” Becker said. “In my mind, I’m convinced it’s a migraine, but at the same time, doubt had crept into my mind because I simply couldn’t communicate the things I was thinking about.”

Alexander said what goes on for an emergency action really depends on what the situation is. She said there are automated external defibrillators in each hallway, athletic trainers are at most events, there’s a phone tree and all coaches and administration are trained for these situations.

“We’ve had a number of situations happen over the last year and I can’t say enough about our coaches and advisors taking that training seriously, and notifying the correct people while navigating all those situations,” she said.

Becker said that McFarland has a similar emergency action plan, and Ackley agreed and added that he can’t put into words how important it is to have one put in place.

“Knowing what needs to be done and when it needs to be done, and who needs to get it done,” Ackley said. “We’re living in an age of major liability. There’s no such thing as accidents anymore. It’s going to be somebody’s fault. If you don’t know what you have to do and know how to efficiently get that taken care of, that can be devastating for an individual or an organization.”

But the fact that everyone knew the plan and acted swiftly showed that their plans worked, and could potentially be life-saving.

“It’s back to that calm demeanor,” Alexander said. “It’s not just about us, it’s about the kids, too. The kids saw that. I think it was great he was able to come back to practice and show them everything was alright, so they could go home and have that calmness instead of worrying. I was shocked that he went back to practice. I was like, ‘You’re crazy.’ I was very happy he did that. He’s a selfless guy.”

Student-athletes have emergency packets on file with important information such as emergency contacts, medications and allergies.

Though when evaluating the incident later that week, Becker and Nauer realized another resource which would have been helpful. The next step is to have those on hand for coaches, especially in situations like Becker experienced.

"I think it just highlights the importance of having plans in place and executing them because if it had in fact been a stroke," Becker said, "I would’ve been receiving care within an emergency room within 25 minutes of that call being place."

