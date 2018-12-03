Waunakee senior wide receiver Sawyer Maly was one of two unanimous selections on the first team of The Associated Press All-State football team, chosen by a statewide panel of media members and released Monday night.
Maly and Sun Prairie senior receiver Cooper Nelson were chosen as the two receivers or tight ends on the first-team offense.
Stoughton junior offensive tackle Jack Nelson also was selected for the first-team offense as an offensive lineman.
Area players chosen on the first-team defense were Janesville Craig senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (defensive lineman); Waunakee senior defensive tackle Chase Maier (defensive lineman); Waunakee senior defensive end Reed Ryan (defensive end/outside linebacker); and Oregon senior linebacker John Klus (inside linebacker).
Beloit Memorial senior Matthew Wedig — who played outside linebacker, punter, tight end and running back for the Purple Knights — was named as one of two first-team all-purpose players.
Maly — who excelled as a receiver, returner and defensive back — and Ryan, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools defensive player of the year, helped lead Waunakee to WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
“Those two are freakish talents,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said about Maly and Ryan.
Jack Nelson and Benton have made oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin.
Area players selected to the second team were Sun Prairie senior offensive lineman Ben Johnson and Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior all-purpose player Caden Lee.
Honorable-mention selections from the area included Monona Grove senior quarterback Jordan Bishop and senior defensive end Sam Gronski, Columbus junior defensive back Teagan Herschleb, Lake Mills senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Harley Jones; Madison Memorial defensive back/linebacker Jeremiah Jordan; Edgerton senior defensive end/offensive lineman Jordan Lietz; and Waunakee senior quarterback Jarrett Wulf.
Honorable-mention choices from the region included Cuba City senior receiver/defensive back Brayden Holzemer, Black Hawk senior running back Colby Argall and Fall River senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Keegan Wodill.
Iola-Scandinavia senior running back and linebacker Bryce Huettner, who led his team to an undefeated season and the WIAA Division 6 state title, was named to the first-team offense as a running back and was selected as the state player of the year.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Huettner finished this season with 2,612 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. He broke the state all-time career rushing record and finished with 6,870 yards in his four-year varsity career.
“He’s that guy that can come into a football game and everybody plays better,” Iola-Scandinavia coach Scott Erickson said. “Bryce is one of those kids you don’t see very often. They are few and far between and pick everybody up no matter what happens. He’s a student of the game. Thankfully I got an opportunity to coach him.”
Huettner was instrumental in Iola-Scandinavia claiming the school’s first state championship with a 43-14 victory over Racine Lutheran Nov. 15 at Camp Randall Stadium. He gained 156 yards and scored three times.
Others nominated for player of the year included Maly; first-team quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, a senior from Division 4 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s; unanimous first-team running back Dylan Hendricks, a senior from Pulaski; Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs senior quarterback/defensive back Mitchell Waechter; and Grantsburg senior Leo Chanel, chosen on the second-team offense as a running back and the second-team defense as an inside linebacker. Hendricks and Maly were the two unanimous first-team selections.
Muskego’s Ken Krause was selected as coach of the year. He directed Muskego to an undefeated season and its first WIAA state football championship, defeating Kimberly 24-21 in the Division 1 title game.
“This group was by far our most positive group and probably our hardest-working group every day,” Krause said. “There wasn’t one day when they were negative or not working hard.”
Other coaches nominated included Black Hawk’s Cory Milz, whose team won the Division 7 title; Iola-Scandinavia’s Scott Erickson; whose team claimed the Division 6 crown; Racine St. Catherine’s Dan Miller, whose team earned the Division 4 championship; and St. Mary’s Springs’ Bob Hyland, whose team won the Division 5 title.
“I live in Muskego and I have kids in youth sports. When I go to youth sporting events or go to different restaurants or gas stations, just everybody is so happy in our community,” Krause said. “It’s just a special feeling.”
FOOTBALL
2018 ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Bryce Huettner, sr., Iola-Scandinavia
Coach of the Year: Ken Krause, Muskego
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Da’Shaun Brown, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
Running backs
Dylan Hendricks, 6-4, 215, sr., Pulaski (unanimous)
Bryce Huettner, 5-10, 215, sr., Iola-Scandinavia
Darios Crawley-Reid, 5-8, 185, sr., Greendale Martin Luther
Offensive linemen
Ben Barten, 6-6, 255, jr., Stratford
Logan Berandt, 6-3, 265, sr., Fond du Lac
Jack Nelson, 6-7, 270, jr., Stoughton
Andrew Stone, 6-1, 255, sr., Fond du Lac
Trey Wedig, 6-7, 300, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine
Wide receivers/tight ends
Sawyer Maly, 6-1, 180, sr., Waunakee (unanimous)
Cooper Nelson, 6-4, 180, sr., Sun Prairie
Kicker
Blake Wilcox, 6-4, 220, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine
All-purpose
Derek LeCaptain, 6-2, 200, sr., Brussels Southern Door
Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 220, Beloit Memorial
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen
Keeanu Benton, 6-4, 280, sr., Janesville Craig
Chase Maier, 6-4, 205, sr., Waunakee
Nate Stewart, 6-2, 280, sr., Muskego
Defensive ends/outside linebackers
Reed Ryan, 6-4, 230, sr., Waunakee
Jake Raddatz, 6-3, 238, sr., Mequon Homestead
Inside linebackers
Tristan Argall, 5-11, 206, sr., Kimberly
John Klus, 6-0, 235, sr., Oregon
Vinny Nigro, 6-0, 222, jr., Milwaukee Marquette
Defensive backs
David Hayden, 6-0, 170, sr., La Crosse Central
Amaun Williams, 5-10, 170, jr., Milwaukee Riverside
Hunter Wohler, 6-1, 176, so., Muskego
Punter
Blake Wilcox, 6-4, 220, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Cody Staerkel, 6-2, 180, sr., Kimberly
Running backs
Leo Chenal, 6-3, 235, sr., Grantsburg
Rashad Lampkin, 5-10, 200, jr., Brookfield Central
Tyler Tenner, 5-9, 200, jr., Racine Lutheran
Offensive linemen
Braden Doyle, 6-4, 275, jr., Bay Port
Austin Ertl, 6-3, 290, sr., Wauwatosa West
Liam Fahey, 6-2, 275, sr., Pulaski
Ben Hoitink, 6-6, 300, sr., Slinger
Ben Johnson, 6-4, 305, sr., Sun Prairie
Wide receivers/tight ends
Cade Christensen, 6-4, 210, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
Jared Creen, 5-9, 165, sr., River Falls
Kicker
Jack Van Dyke, 6-5, 175, jr., Neenah
All-purpose
Caden Lee, 5-11, 160, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Marcus Orlandoni, 5-11, 210, jr.,Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen
Adrian Garcia, 5-10, 250, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
Jacob Schrauth, 6-4, 240, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
Tanner Schwartz, 5-10, 230, sr., Franklin
Defensive ends/outside linebackers
Jake Karchinski, 6-6, 250, sr., West De Pere
Rico DeLeon, 6-3, 235, sr., Chippewa Falls
Inside linebackers
Stephon Chapman, 6-1, 205, sr., Racine Horlick
Leo Chenal, 6-3, 235, sr., Grantsburg
Hunter Hansen, 5-10, 165, jr., Fond du Lac
Defensive backs
Karson Butt, 5-11, 180, sr., Edgar
Lucas Finnessy, 6-3, 215, jr., Sussex Hamilton
Logan Geissler, 6-0, 175, jr., Bay Port
Punter
Derek Myer, 6-2, 205, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central
HONORABLE MENTION
Joseph Aguilera, sr., RB, Abbotsford; Colby Argall, sr., RB, Black Hawk; Jordan Bishop, sr., QB, Monona Grove; D.J. Carter, sr., RB, Racine St. Catherine's; Alex Current, so., RB, Muskego; Ryan Daines, sr., RB/DL, Westby; Johnny Davis, jr., QB, La Crosse Central; Kade Ehrike, sr., RB/LB, Stratford; Logan Eiden, sr., LB, Neenah.
Isaiah Gash, jr., RB, Bay Port; Jake Gannon, sr., OL, Franklin; Logan Graetz, sr., QB, River Falls; Tate Grass, sr., TE/DE, Holmen; Sam Gronski, sr., DE, Monona Grove; Keyser Helterbrand, QB, Hudson; Teagan Herschleb, jr., DB, Columbus; Steve Hoepfner, sr., DB/WR, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Brendan Holt, sr., RB-LB, West Salem; Brayden Holzemer, sr., WR/DB, Cuba City.
Carter Horstman, jr, RB/LB, Bangor; Harley Jones, sr., OL/DL, Lake Mills; Jeremiah Jordan, sr., DB/LB, Madison Memorial; Tanner Keller, jr., RB, Waterford; Jack Kelly, sr. DL/RB, Stevens Point; Ben Kreul, jr., LB, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ryan Larson, sr., RB, Hammond St. Croix Central; Drew Leszczynski, sr., QB, Brookfield Central; Jacob Leszczynski, sr., OL, Muskego.
Jordan Lietz, sr., DE/OL, Edgerton; Max Meeuwsen, jr., DE, Bay Port; Gavin Meyer, jr., DE, Franklin; Jake Omitt, sr., WR/DB, Winneconne; Cade Osborn, sr., DB, Eau Claire Regis; Carson Raddatz, sr., QB/LB, Fond du Lac; Brady Redwine, sr., RB, Elk Mound; Carter Robinson, sr., QB, Appleton North; Harrison Roubidoux, jr., QB, Winneconne.
Jared Schneider, sr., RB, Mequon Homestead; Mark Shields, sr., DE, New Berlin Eisenhower; Trey Tennessen, sr., DB, Kimberly; Mitchell Waechter, sr., QB/DB, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Kellan Wandtke, sr., OL/DL, Iola-Scandinavia; Nick Webley, sr., WR, Burlington; Keegan Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River; Jarrett Wulf, sr., QB, Waunakee; Logan Zschernitz, sr., OL/DL, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus.