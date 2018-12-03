Try 1 month for 99¢
Waunakee's Sawyer Maly catches a pass for a 47 yards gain against Reedsburg's DeJesus Dominic, as Reedsburg takes on Waunakee in Wisconsin Badger North Conference high school football at Waunakee High School on Friday, 9/28/18

 Greg Dixon Photo

Waunakee senior wide receiver Sawyer Maly was one of two unanimous selections on the first team of The Associated Press All-State football team, chosen by a statewide panel of media members and released Monday night.

Maly and Sun Prairie senior receiver Cooper Nelson were chosen as the two receivers or tight ends on the first-team offense.

Stoughton junior offensive tackle Jack Nelson also was selected for the first-team offense as an offensive lineman.

Area players chosen on the first-team defense were Janesville Craig senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (defensive lineman); Waunakee senior defensive tackle Chase Maier (defensive lineman); Waunakee senior defensive end Reed Ryan (defensive end/outside linebacker); and Oregon senior linebacker John Klus (inside linebacker).

Beloit Memorial senior Matthew Wedig — who played outside linebacker, punter, tight end and running back for the Purple Knights — was named as one of two first-team all-purpose players.

Maly — who excelled as a receiver, returner and defensive back — and Ryan, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools defensive player of the year, helped lead Waunakee to WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.

“Those two are freakish talents,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said about Maly and Ryan.

Jack Nelson and Benton have made oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin.

Area players selected to the second team were Sun Prairie senior offensive lineman Ben Johnson and Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior all-purpose player Caden Lee.

Honorable-mention selections from the area included Monona Grove senior quarterback Jordan Bishop and senior defensive end Sam Gronski, Columbus junior defensive back Teagan Herschleb, Lake Mills senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Harley Jones; Madison Memorial defensive back/linebacker Jeremiah Jordan; Edgerton senior defensive end/offensive lineman Jordan Lietz; and Waunakee senior quarterback Jarrett Wulf.

Honorable-mention choices from the region included Cuba City senior receiver/defensive back Brayden Holzemer, Black Hawk senior running back Colby Argall and Fall River senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Keegan Wodill.

Iola-Scandinavia senior running back and linebacker Bryce Huettner, who led his team to an undefeated season and the WIAA Division 6 state title, was named to the first-team offense as a running back and was selected as the state player of the year.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Huettner finished this season with 2,612 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. He broke the state all-time career rushing record and finished with 6,870 yards in his four-year varsity career.

“He’s that guy that can come into a football game and everybody plays better,” Iola-Scandinavia coach Scott Erickson said. “Bryce is one of those kids you don’t see very often. They are few and far between and pick everybody up no matter what happens. He’s a student of the game. Thankfully I got an opportunity to coach him.”

Huettner was instrumental in Iola-Scandinavia claiming the school’s first state championship with a 43-14 victory over Racine Lutheran Nov. 15 at Camp Randall Stadium. He gained 156 yards and scored three times.

Others nominated for player of the year included Maly; first-team quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, a senior from Division 4 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s; unanimous first-team running back Dylan Hendricks, a senior from Pulaski; Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs senior quarterback/defensive back Mitchell Waechter; and Grantsburg senior Leo Chanel, chosen on the second-team offense as a running back and the second-team defense as an inside linebacker. Hendricks and Maly were the two unanimous first-team selections.

Muskego’s Ken Krause was selected as coach of the year. He directed Muskego to an undefeated season and its first WIAA state football championship, defeating Kimberly 24-21 in the Division 1 title game.

“This group was by far our most positive group and probably our hardest-working group every day,” Krause said. “There wasn’t one day when they were negative or not working hard.”

Other coaches nominated included Black Hawk’s Cory Milz, whose team won the Division 7 title; Iola-Scandinavia’s Scott Erickson; whose team claimed the Division 6 crown; Racine St. Catherine’s Dan Miller, whose team earned the Division 4 championship; and St. Mary’s Springs’ Bob Hyland, whose team won the Division 5 title.

“I live in Muskego and I have kids in youth sports. When I go to youth sporting events or go to different restaurants or gas stations, just everybody is so happy in our community,” Krause said. “It’s just a special feeling.”

FOOTBALL

2018 ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Bryce Huettner, sr., Iola-Scandinavia

Coach of the Year: Ken Krause, Muskego​

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Da’Shaun Brown, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s

Running backs

Dylan Hendricks, 6-4, 215, sr., Pulaski (unanimous)

Bryce Huettner, 5-10, 215, sr., Iola-Scandinavia

Darios Crawley-Reid, 5-8, 185, sr., Greendale Martin Luther

Offensive linemen

Ben Barten, 6-6, 255, jr., Stratford

Logan Berandt, 6-3, 265, sr., Fond du Lac

Jack Nelson, 6-7, 270, jr., Stoughton

Andrew Stone, 6-1, 255, sr., Fond du Lac

Trey Wedig, 6-7, 300, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine

Wide receivers/tight ends

Sawyer Maly, 6-1, 180, sr., Waunakee (unanimous)

Cooper Nelson, 6-4, 180, sr., Sun Prairie

Kicker

Blake Wilcox, 6-4, 220, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine

All-purpose

Derek LeCaptain, 6-2, 200, sr., Brussels Southern Door

Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 220, Beloit Memorial

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive linemen

Keeanu Benton, 6-4, 280, sr., Janesville Craig

Chase Maier, 6-4, 205, sr., Waunakee

Nate Stewart, 6-2, 280, sr., Muskego

Defensive ends/outside linebackers

Reed Ryan, 6-4, 230, sr., Waunakee

Jake Raddatz, 6-3, 238, sr., Mequon Homestead

Inside linebackers

Tristan Argall, 5-11, 206, sr., Kimberly

John Klus, 6-0, 235, sr., Oregon

Vinny Nigro, 6-0, 222, jr., Milwaukee Marquette

Defensive backs

David Hayden, 6-0, 170, sr., La Crosse Central

Amaun Williams, 5-10, 170, jr., Milwaukee Riverside

Hunter Wohler, 6-1, 176, so., Muskego

Punter

Blake Wilcox, 6-4, 220, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Cody Staerkel, 6-2, 180, sr., Kimberly

Running backs

Leo Chenal, 6-3, 235, sr., Grantsburg

Rashad Lampkin, 5-10, 200, jr., Brookfield Central

Tyler Tenner, 5-9, 200, jr., Racine Lutheran

Offensive linemen

Braden Doyle, 6-4, 275, jr., Bay Port

Austin Ertl, 6-3, 290, sr., Wauwatosa West

Liam Fahey, 6-2, 275, sr., Pulaski

Ben Hoitink, 6-6, 300, sr., Slinger

Ben Johnson, 6-4, 305, sr., Sun Prairie

Wide receivers/tight ends

Cade Christensen, 6-4, 210, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs

Jared Creen, 5-9, 165, sr., River Falls

Kicker

Jack Van Dyke, 6-5, 175, jr., Neenah

All-purpose

Caden Lee, 5-11, 160, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Marcus Orlandoni, 5-11, 210, jr.,Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive linemen

Adrian Garcia, 5-10, 250, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s

Jacob Schrauth, 6-4, 240, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs

Tanner Schwartz, 5-10, 230, sr., Franklin

Defensive ends/outside linebackers

Jake Karchinski, 6-6, 250, sr., West De Pere

Rico DeLeon, 6-3, 235, sr., Chippewa Falls

Inside linebackers

Stephon Chapman, 6-1, 205, sr., Racine Horlick

Leo Chenal, 6-3, 235, sr., Grantsburg

Hunter Hansen, 5-10, 165, jr., Fond du Lac

Defensive backs

Karson Butt, 5-11, 180, sr., Edgar

Lucas Finnessy, 6-3, 215, jr., Sussex Hamilton

Logan Geissler, 6-0, 175, jr., Bay Port

Punter

Derek Myer, 6-2, 205, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Joseph Aguilera, sr., RB, Abbotsford; Colby Argall, sr., RB, Black Hawk; Jordan Bishop, sr., QB, Monona Grove; D.J. Carter, sr., RB, Racine St. Catherine's; Alex Current, so., RB, Muskego; Ryan Daines, sr., RB/DL, Westby; Johnny Davis, jr., QB, La Crosse Central; Kade Ehrike, sr., RB/LB, Stratford; Logan Eiden, sr., LB, Neenah.

Isaiah Gash, jr., RB, Bay Port; Jake Gannon, sr., OL, Franklin; Logan Graetz, sr., QB, River Falls; Tate Grass, sr., TE/DE, Holmen; Sam Gronski, sr., DE, Monona Grove; Keyser Helterbrand, QB, Hudson; Teagan Herschleb, jr., DB, Columbus; Steve Hoepfner, sr., DB/WR, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Brendan Holt, sr., RB-LB, West Salem; Brayden Holzemer, sr., WR/DB, Cuba City.

Carter Horstman, jr, RB/LB, Bangor; Harley Jones, sr., OL/DL, Lake Mills; Jeremiah Jordan, sr., DB/LB, Madison Memorial; Tanner Keller, jr., RB, Waterford; Jack Kelly, sr. DL/RB, Stevens Point; Ben Kreul, jr., LB, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ryan Larson, sr., RB, Hammond St. Croix Central; Drew Leszczynski, sr., QB, Brookfield Central; Jacob Leszczynski, sr., OL, Muskego.

Jordan Lietz, sr., DE/OL, Edgerton; Max Meeuwsen, jr., DE, Bay Port; Gavin Meyer, jr., DE, Franklin; Jake Omitt, sr., WR/DB, Winneconne; Cade Osborn, sr., DB, Eau Claire Regis; Carson Raddatz, sr., QB/LB, Fond du Lac; Brady Redwine, sr., RB, Elk Mound; Carter Robinson, sr., QB, Appleton North; Harrison Roubidoux, jr., QB, Winneconne.

Jared Schneider, sr., RB, Mequon Homestead; Mark Shields, sr., DE, New Berlin Eisenhower; Trey Tennessen, sr., DB, Kimberly; Mitchell Waechter, sr., QB/DB, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Kellan Wandtke, sr., OL/DL, Iola-Scandinavia; Nick Webley, sr., WR, Burlington; Keegan Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River; Jarrett Wulf, sr., QB, Waunakee; Logan Zschernitz, sr., OL/DL, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus.

 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

