 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Edgewood's Mark Haering makes commitment to play Division I football

  • 0

Edgewood's Dylan Lenz talks about his favorite artist to listen to pregame, his dance moves and what makes hockey different from every other sport. 

Edgewood senior tight end/linebacker Mark Haering chose to play at the FCS level of college football over a Division III powerhouse and FBS program.

He announced Monday night that he is committed to Illinois State and is expected to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday, which is national signing day. 

The son of former University of Wisconsin football tight ends coach Chris Haering, Mark Haering said that he was considering multiple schools, including Toledo, UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville. 

Mark Haering

Edgewood's Mark Haering committed to play football at Illinois State University Tuesday night. 

Haering made the decision after visiting the campus in January.

"The biggest thing that persuaded me to go there was the relationship I made with the coaches during the recruiting process," Mark Haering said.

During his final year with the Crusaders, Haering made honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association after he racked up 534 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. 

People are also reading…

As a linebacker he had 62 total tackles, one forced fumble and a sack. 

"Edgewood really helps you not just formulate yourself as a football player but help you become a better person," he said. "Being able to go through that program to learn all those life lessons and football knowledge helped me grow."

Haering said he expects to be used as a long-snapper and inside linebacker at Illinois State, which is located in Normal, Illinois. The "offseason camps this summer and his breakout year are what opened up some doors" in the recruiting process.

Brock Spack elevated the Redbirds' program when he took over in 2009. Illinois State is 95-65 under Spack, won two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and reached five FCS playoffs with three quarterfinals appearances, including reaching the 2014 championship game.

"I'm excited for his opportunities at Illinois State," Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. "I think it's a great fit for him and he will thrive in their defensive system and compete as a long snapper." 

Edgewood teammate Sam Klestinski committed to play North Dakota in December.

Chris Haering is one of three assistants (Jim Leonhard and Bobby Engram) from Paul Chryst's staff who were not retained by Luke Fickell and have not announced new jobs.

College signing day caps dream for Madison area athletes
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get to know Edgewood’s Dylan Lenz

Get to know Edgewood’s Dylan Lenz

Edgewood's Dylan Lenz talks about his favorite artist to listen to pregame, his dance moves and what makes hockey different from every other sport. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Get to know former Wisconsin football players who've won a Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics