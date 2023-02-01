Edgewood's Mark Haering makes commitment to play Division I football

Edgewood senior tight end/linebacker Mark Haering chose to play at the FCS level of college football over a Division III powerhouse and FBS program.

He announced Monday night that he is committed to Illinois State and is expected to sign his national letter of intent on Wednesday, which is national signing day.

The son of former University of Wisconsin football tight ends coach Chris Haering, Mark Haering said that he was considering multiple schools, including Toledo, UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville.

Haering made the decision after visiting the campus in January.

"The biggest thing that persuaded me to go there was the relationship I made with the coaches during the recruiting process," Mark Haering said.

During his final year with the Crusaders, Haering made honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association after he racked up 534 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

As a linebacker he had 62 total tackles, one forced fumble and a sack.

"Edgewood really helps you not just formulate yourself as a football player but help you become a better person," he said. "Being able to go through that program to learn all those life lessons and football knowledge helped me grow."

Haering said he expects to be used as a long-snapper and inside linebacker at Illinois State, which is located in Normal, Illinois. The "offseason camps this summer and his breakout year are what opened up some doors" in the recruiting process.

Brock Spack elevated the Redbirds' program when he took over in 2009. Illinois State is 95-65 under Spack, won two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and reached five FCS playoffs with three quarterfinals appearances, including reaching the 2014 championship game.

"I'm excited for his opportunities at Illinois State," Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. "I think it's a great fit for him and he will thrive in their defensive system and compete as a long snapper."

Edgewood teammate Sam Klestinski committed to play North Dakota in December.

Chris Haering is one of three assistants (Jim Leonhard and Bobby Engram) from Paul Chryst's staff who were not retained by Luke Fickell and have not announced new jobs.

See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college DEFOREST Jaelyn Derlein School: UW-Parkside Sport: Basketball Mason Keyes School: Minnesota-Duluth Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period). MADISON EDGEWOOD Kathryn Albright School: Marian University Sport: Softball Ryan Drumm School: Butler Sport: Baseball Izzy Enz School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Madison Foley School: Washington University (St. Louis) Sport: Soccer Leo Koenig School: St. Olaf Sport: Baseball Sam Klestinski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21). Addie Schmotzer School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Sport: Volleyball Brynn Stacey School: University of Arizona Sport: Swimming Sam Vega School: Southern Illinois University Sport: Swimming MADISON MEMORIAL Andrea Jaskowiak School: University of Iowa Sport: Softball Rowan Schreiber School: New Jersey Institute of Technology Sport: Volleyball MIDDLETON Natalie Charles School: University of Idaho Sport: Swimming Nick Chirafisi School: University of Utah Sport: Swimming Braeden Conwell School: Carroll University Sport: Lacrosse Audrey Deptula School: Loyola University Chicago Sport: Basketball Hayden Hellenbrand School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball Gavyn Hurley School: Winona State University Sport: Men's basketball Evin Jordee School: Saint Peter's University Sport: Volleyball Sydney Knutowski School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville Sport: Soccer Jordan LaScala School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Sport: Volleyball Jack Madoch School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Zaira Malloy-Salgado School: University of Wisconsin Sports: Cross country and track Sierra Pertzborn School: University of Toledo Sport: Volleyball Madilyn Vander Sanden School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Track and field MONONA GROVE Devin Coyle School: St. Mary's. Sport: Baseball (December period) Jackson Hewitt School: St. Mary's Sport: Baseball (December period) Miles Nelson School: Clark Atlanta University Sport: Baseball Mac Vesperman School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball (December period) OREGON Elise Boyd School: Cleveland State Sport: Soccer Aubree Caya School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Soccer Seth Niday School: Lewis University (Illinois) Sport: Lacrosse Ashley Wolfe School: Illinois State Sport: Soccer SUN PRAIRIE WEST Lauren Adams School: Iowa Sport: Rowing Avree Antony School: Colorado State Sport: Basketball Tori Barnet School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Sport: Swimming Isabel Royle School: St. Louis University Sport: Softball December 21 Mateo Alvarado Venegas School: Minnesota Sport: Cross country and track and field Grace Kline School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Cross country and tack and field Josie Langhans School: Eastern Michigan Sport: Soccer Lily Rimrodt School: University of Dubuque Sport: Soccer Cassie Siegel School: University of Findlay Sport: Track and field Ellianna Trilling School: Wartburg Sport: Soccer VERONA Paige Lambe School: St. Cloud State Sport: Basketball Abbi Rupnow School: Mercer University Sport: Lacrosse Lauren Volk School: Grand Valley State University Sport: Lacrosse WAUNAKEE Payton Ross School: Northern Michigan Sport: Lacrosse Kyla Saleh School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Track and field Emily Whyte School: Northern Michigan Sport: Soccer MORE TO COME Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com. MADISON WEST Elizabeth Arnold School: College of Charleston Sport: Soccer Caleb Karll School: Ohio University Sport: Baseball Ben Minikel-Lacocque School: Davidson Sport: Soccer STOUGHTON Amelia Albers School: Michigan Technological University Sport: Volleyball MADISON LaFOLLETTE Arhman Lewis School: Augustana University (South Dakota) Sport: Basketball MADISON EAST Smith Connor School: University of Minnesota Sport: Men's swimming and diving LODI Zane Licht School: North Dakota State Sport: Wrestling (November). Lily Strong School: Minnesota State-Mankato Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21) Kaelyn Tatro School: Viterbo University Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21) Raegan Zastrow School: Bryant & Stratton Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21) SUN PRAIRIE EAST Logan Cunningham School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21) Jerry Kaminski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21) Kenzie Longley Sport: Softball School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21) Ruth Pavelski School: Minnesota State-Moorhead Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21) Taylor Schick School: Lake Forest Sport: Golf (Dec. 21) Reagan Schwartzer School: Bemidji State Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21) Jonathan VandeWalle School: Iowa State University Sport: Football (Dec. 21).