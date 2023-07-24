Madison Edgewood has named former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Kyle Costigan as its new director of athletic performance.

Costigan will work with students in the 27 boys and girls sports offered at Edgewood.

“Kyle is an outstanding hire to provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to excel in the area of speed, agility, quickness and strength training,” Edgewood athletic director Ben Voss said in a news release Monday announcing the hiring. “Kyle’s background, certifications, work ethic, character, and passion for coaching make him a perfect fit. We are blessed to have Kyle join the Edgewood family.”

Costigan was an offensive lineman at UW from 2010 to 2015 and played in the 2012 Rose Bowl, 2013 Capital One Bowl and the 2014 Outback Bowl.

Costigan is the only two-time recipient of the team’s Badger Power Award for his high level of performance in the strength and conditioning program, according to the release.

He was UW’s assistant football strength and conditioning coach from 2017-23.

“Taking on this role fills me with determination to contribute what I have committed my entire life to: developing athletes' personal growth both physically and mentally,” Costigan said. “I am eager to collaborate with fellow coaches, educators, and community members to continue building upon Edgewood's historical success.

“I will devote my energy, expertise, and creativity to ensure every student in our care receives the best possible athletic performance and support I am capable of producing.”

Costigan played in 42 games and made 35 starts during his Badgers career, including starting the final 26 consecutive games of his career at right guard, according to UW biographical information. He was on lines that blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers in James White and Heisman Trophy finalists Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon.

Costigan earned a bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs from UW in December 2014 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis with a concentration in intercollegiate athletic administration from UW in May 2017.

Costigan spent two seasons as a graduate assistant prior to being named UW assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2017.

