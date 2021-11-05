Edgewood played football with ineligible player, judge finds, and upholds 'unfortunate' WIAA sanctions against school

Edgewood High School's undefeated football season came to an apparent end Friday without a shot at a state title after a Dane County judge denied the school's request to overturn a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association decision that found one of Edgewood's players ineligible and stripped the school of its victories, including two playoff wins.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said Edgewood, which sued the WIAA after the school's football team was disqualified Monday from the Division 4 playoffs, is unlikely to succeed in the lawsuit based on the initial filings and testimony he heard in the case, which was filed Thursday to give Edgewood a chance to compete this weekend.
Frost said Edgewood knew that student-athlete Cameron Fane, a 19-year-old wide receiver on the team, was transferring to Edgewood in the spring semester of 2021 in his eighth semester of high school, even though the school classified him as being a second-semester junior, and despite that did not ask for a waiver that could have allowed Fane to play beyond his eight semester.
The WIAA had only approved a waiver in March that let Fane transfer to Edgewood from a high school in Arlington, Texas, where his father and stepmother live.
Without a separate waiver allowing Fane to play beyond his eighth continuous semester of school, he was ineligible under WIAA rules.
Attorneys for Edgewood argued that the WIAA rules were confusing and as written, and they backed an assumption that not only did Fane get a transfer waiver, he had received a fifth-year waiver as well based on the way the transfer waiver rule is written.
"It's regrettable that any of us are here today," Frost said as he closed his remarks. "Unfortunately it's a bed that Edgewood made. That it got pointed out during the tournament is extremely unfortunate, but we deal with the facts we have here. The law is what it is, and the facts are what they are."
Edgewood sued the WIAA on Thursday ahead of a hearing during which the WIAA's Board of Control denied Edgewood's appeal of sanctions imposed against it, that included vacating all of Edgewood's wins this season, including its playoff victories.
In its lawsuit, Edgewood maintained that it had cleared Fane with the WIAA in the spring, granting Fane a residence and transfer waiver after submitting documentation of extenuating circumstances allowing a variance from usual WIAA rules.
But on Monday, the WIAA ruled Fane was ineligible to play because Edgewood had not sought or been granted a fifth-year waiver for Fane.
The WIAA accused Edgewood in court documents of trying to "dress up" its previously-approved residence and transfer waiver for Fane as a fifth-year eligibility waiver in an effort to mislead the WIAA.
As a sanction for the apparent violation, the WIAA stripped Edgewood of its 40-0 win in the Division 4 playoffs over Kewaskum and all 11 of its wins this season. Instead, Kewaskum will play Columbus in the next round of playoffs on Saturday.
Frost heard testimony from only two witnesses Friday -- Wade Labecki, former deputy director of the WIAA, and Edgewood Athletic Director Chris Zwettler.
Edgewood attorney Naikang Tsao grilled Labecki extensively about the content of the waiver rules, arguing that the rule under which Fane was granted a transfer waiver also contained language that effectively granted him eligibility beyond his eighth semester of high school.
Fane had attended Madison West in the fall semester of his freshman year, then moved to Arlington, Texas, where he attended Juan Seguin High School for the next six semesters.
But Labecki was adamant that the fifth-year waiver is an entirely different procedure, one that Edgewood never requested.
This story will be updated.