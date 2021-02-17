Edgewood lineman Charlie Clark commits to Vanderbilt for football

Madison Edgewood senior Charlie Clark announced on Twitter that he has committed to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and plans to play football.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Clark, an offensive and defensive lineman, has committed as a preferred walk-on.

Clark helped lead Edgewood to a 5-3 record during the fall football season.

He was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Badger South Conference in 2019. The Badger South didn’t play a conference season in the fall and didn’t name all-conference teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanderbilt announced in December that it had hired Clark Lea as head coach. Lea was defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

Clark tweeted: “I am thrilled to announce that I have committed to Vanderbilt as a PWO!”

He also wrote: “I’m fired up about my future at such an outstanding academic and athletic institution! I want to give tremendous thanks and gratitude to Coach Norris, Coach Strickland, Coach Zwettler, Coach Bott and Coach Murdock for all your dedication getting me to this point. Thank you also to Coach Simmons, Coach Blazek and Coach Lea for this amazing opportunity. Thank you finally to my parents and brothers for your constant support and love. I am proud to be a Commodore!”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.