Edgerton's Reed Farrington makes college decision for football

Edgerton senior Reed Farrington announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

The 6-foot-2, 286-pound Farrington played defensive tackle and offensive tackle in high school.

Farrington was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman and a second-team choice as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was a first-team all-conference player in the Rock Valley Conference as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman He was named the Rock Valley defensive player of the year and was the league’s lineman of the year.

He was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School all-state selection on both offense and defense.

He was a second-team selection as a defensive lineman on The Associated Press all-state team.

He tweeted: “After a great talk with @CoachCortez53 I am happy to announce my commitment to The University Of Wisconsin-Whitewater to further my academic and football career. Excited to become a Warhawk! #PoundTheRock”

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III championship game.

