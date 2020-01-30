You are the owner of this article.
Edgerton's Reed Farrington makes college decision for football
Edgerton's Reed Farrington makes college decision for football

Edgerton senior linemen Reed Farrington and Ben Wileman

Edgerton senior linemen Reed Farrington, left, and Ben Wileman, right, are just two of the 18 seniors that make up an experienced Crimson Tide squad.

 ART KABELOWSKY/Capital Newspapers

Edgerton senior Reed Farrington announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

The 6-foot-2, 286-pound Farrington played defensive tackle and offensive tackle in high school.

Farrington was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman and a second-team choice as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was a first-team all-conference player in the Rock Valley Conference as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman He was named the Rock Valley defensive player of the year and was the league’s lineman of the year.

He was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School all-state selection on both offense and defense.

He was a second-team selection as a defensive lineman on The Associated Press all-state team.

He tweeted: “After a great talk with @CoachCortez53 I am happy to announce my commitment to The University Of Wisconsin-Whitewater to further my academic and football career. Excited to become a Warhawk! #PoundTheRock”

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III championship game. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

