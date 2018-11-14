DIVISION 7 FINAL
Black Hawk (12-0) vs. Edgar (13-0), 10 a.m. Thursday
How they got here: Black Hawk gained revenge for last year’s championship-game loss to Bangor by beating the Cardinals, 24-6. Edgar rolled to a 41-0 victory over Reedsville.
About the Warriors: Black Hawk held on for an 8-6 victory over Pecatonica/Argyle early in the season, and earned a 6-0 win over Potosi/Cassville in the second round of the playoffs. Other than that, coach Cory Milz’s Six Rivers Conference champions have outscored opponents by an average of 42.8 to 11.0 per game. … The Warriors have only 25 players on the roster, but that represents more than a quarter of the school’s total enrollment of 99. … With eight starters back on defense, led by junior linemen Avery Baumgartner (6-0, 265) and Gunner Foecking (603, 235), the physical Warriors have allowed an average of 63 yards rushing per game. Senior inside linebacker Mitchell Quinn (5-8, 170) leads the defense with 83 tackles and 5.5 sacks. … Senior running back Colby Argall has 1,773 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns, his third consecutive 1,000-yard season for the school’s rushing yardage record-holder. Senior quarterback Kyle Lovelace has thrown for 611 yards and nine scores. … It’s the fourth trip to the title game for the Warriors, who won the program’s only state title in 2013.
About the Wildcats: Jerry Sinz is in his 44th year as Edgar’s coach, and this is his 12th trip to the championship game. A win Thursday would make him the first WIAA coach to win eight state titles. Edgar has won five championships, the last in 2016. The Marawood Conference champions have allowed only six touchdowns and a field goal all season, for 43 points, with eight shutouts. … Out of a total enrollment of 176, Edgar has 57 players on its football roster. … The star of the team is the versatile senior quarterback, Karson Butt (5-11, 180), who has thrown for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns, at a .631 completion percentage, and rushed for 381 yards and 10 more scores. … Senior Will Raatz (5-11, 205) leads a balanced rushing attack with 753 yards and 22 touchdowns. … The Wildcats closed the regular season with a 26-20 victory over Stratford, a finalist in Division 5, and then outscored their four playoff opponents by a combined 152-6. … The defensive leader is senior linebacker Ty Guden (5-10,170), with 157 tackles, 118 solos, one interception and two fumble recoveries. Senior linebacker Brock Handrick (6-0, 190) has 80 tackles and Butt, also an all-state defensive back, has 74 stops and two interceptions.
— Art Kabelowsky