MIDDLETON — Disciplinary details and findings stemming from the internal investigation into alleged hazing within the Middleton football program will remain undisclosed, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District confirmed.

However, punishments rose to the level of “suspensions, expulsions, and athletic code violations,” MCPASD director of information and public relations Shannon Valladolid told the State Journal, which inquired further on the district’s announcement June 15 into the conclusion of its investigation. She said the investigation “fell under the legal requirements of Title IX.”

“We are not able to share details of the investigation’s findings as these findings are student discipline records and must remain confidential,” Valladolid said.

The investigation began in early January and involved the Middleton Police Department. A 22-page incident report provided to the State Journal through an open records request revealed football players allegedly urinated on a fellow teammate, tried to grab his genitals in the shower, urged him to “kill himself” and otherwise engaged in hazing and bullying so severe one student worried the bullied player might harm himself or others.

Among the announced changes are a number of leadership development activities for both students and staff. MCPASD implemented “respect roundtables” this spring as an opportunity for staff and student-athletes “to truly speak and listen to one another in a structured supported setting.”

“Students led the discussion through prompts, shared stories, and respectful debate, and collaborated on ways to make MHS a safe and supportive space for all students,” said Valladolid, who said the discussions will be conducted throughout the upcoming academic year.

Valladolid said that the district aligned a team of professionals “including school counselors, school social workers, and school psychologies,” to be available to students, while the Employee Assistance Program is available to staff.

Students and administration co-designed a Bullying and Harassment Panel which is composed of administrators, Middleton police officers, teachers and counselors.

Included in the district’s planned changes is added education for district families. Valladolid said there will be “specific education lessons and/or activities … with topics such as bullying, harassment, hazing and hate speech,” beginning in kindergarten and running through 12th grade.

“As a school district, we need the community's help in ensuring our schools are safe and respectful spaces for all students,” she said. “We hope they can partner with us in identifying, preventing and reporting bullying, harassment, hazing and hate speech. We encourage families to talk with their child(ren) to reinforce these lessons and also become familiar with our Speak Up Speak Out reporting tool.”

MCPASD also plans to have strengthened locker room supervision through a “planning template with supportive guidance to help ensure all programs have a plan in place to support active supervision along with plans for dealing with potential major incidents or concerns that may arise within an individual program.”

“This work is ongoing and remains a top priority for the high school, the athletic program, and the district,” Valldolid said.

Former coach Jason Pertzborn was allowed to resign with a letter of reference and a promise his bosses would effectively say nothing about his departure, according to a Jan. 24 agreement between him and the district the State Journal obtained from an open records request. He had been with the district as a business education teacher since 2002.

Strength and conditioning coach Brad Rogeberg, who was named as being made aware of the alleged incidents, announced June 8 via Twitter he will not serve in that capacity after 32 years working with student-athletes.

Interim co-coaches Tim Simon and Joe Poehls were named on April 20 after two failed coaching searches ended with candidates declining the opening. Simon previously led the Cardinals’ football program for 15 seasons and Poehls is a longtime assistant.