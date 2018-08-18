Derek Schwarting threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns Friday night as the McFarland football team pulled away for a 57-34 victory over host Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference season opener.
Tysen White ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and Nicholas Hall added seven catches for 102 yards and a pair of scores as the Spartans used a 22-point third quarter to seal the victory.
Jaden Johnson threw for 248 yards and four scores and ran for 124 yards and a touchdown to lead the Crimson Tide.
Brodhead/Juda 28, Evansville/Albany 22
Jeffery Williams had touchdown runs of 58 and 49 yards to propel the host Cardinals past the Blue Devils in a Rock Valley Conference game. Brodhead/Juda finished with 359 yards on the ground and Dalton Naramore connected with Seth Allen on a 69-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Evansville/Albany’s Try Severson threw two touchdown passes to Sully Geske and Carson Hill added another score on a 28-yard run.
Walworth Big Foot at Jefferson, ppd.
The Rock Valley Conference and season opener between the Chiefs and Eagles was postponed until 7 p.m. today.
Non-conference
Pardeeville 8,
Cambria-Friesland 6
Derek Lindert threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Schommer midway through the fourth quarter and the host Bulldogs converted on the two-point attempt en route to the victory over the Hilltoppers.
Cambria-Friesland was limited to 141 yards of offense.
Lakeside Lutheran 40, Adams-Friendship 6
Warriors quarterback Jake Monis rushed for 112 yards and threw for 125 yards with three touchdown passes to tight end Cameron Paske in their win over the host Green Devils.
Poynette 24, Waterloo 0
Senior Sawyer Moll ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the host Pumas seal a victory over the Pirates.
Senior Brayden O’Connor rushed for 160 yards on 20 carries for Poynette.
Palmyra-Eagle 33,
Marshall 8
Brandon Wilde threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers breezed past the host Cardinals. Owen Butenhoff added two touchdowns and 109 yards on the ground while Morgan Carpenter had 161 receiving yards, including a 94-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Marshall’s Kalob Arndt had four catches for 110 yards. The Cardinals recorded a safety with midway through the second quarter.
Omro 21, Columbus 14
Quarterback Jacob Kafer rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Foxes past the host Cardinals. Kafer finished with 148 rushing yards on 29 attempts.
Columbus made it close with a 66-yard passing touchdown from Joe Morris to Trent Casper late in the fourth quarter, pulling the Cardinals within seven points after a successful two-point conversion. Morris finished with 122 passing yards and a touchdown.
Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 7
The Blue Devils, last year’s WIAA Division 4 state champions, opened the season by beating the host Comets.
A single point made the difference as the Tigers held off the host Phoenix.
Belleville 69,
White Lake/Elcho 0
Quarterback Nate Mabis passed for 199 yards and the Wildcats returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in trouncing the host Lakers.
White Lake/Elcho turned the ball over four times and was held to 141 yards of offense. Belleville produced 422 yards of offense.
Three Lakes/Phelps 20, Deerfield 8
Corwin Schroeder and Brandon Brewer combined to rush for 184 yards on 35 carries for the Bluejays in a home win over the Demons.
Tyler Haak went 14-for-34 for 120 yards with two interceptions for Deerfield, connecting with Simon Fuerstenberg for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson Creek 55,
North Fond du Lac 0
Junior Justin Swanson threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns and added a 25-yard scoring run as the host Bluejays took a 48-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Orioles.
Johnson Creek plugged North Fond du Lac for minus-31 yards of total offense.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 53,
Mineral Point 17
The Chargers, last year’s WIAA Division 6 state runner-up, stormed past the visiting Pointers.
Cambridge 41,
Brookfield Academy 7
The Blue Jays, tri-champions of the Capitol South Conference last season, opened the season with a runaway victory over the host Blue Knights.
New Glarus/Monticello 40, Dodgeville 0
The Glarner Knights, also one of the three Capitol South co-champs last year, had no trouble defeating the host Dodgers.