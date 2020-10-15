DeForest's Trace Grundahl plans to play football at UW-Whitewater

DeForest senior Trace Grundahl announced on Twitter that he plans to attend UW-Whitewater and play football.
Grundahl, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive back in the Badger North Conference in 2019.
DeForest won the Badger North crown and the WIAA Division 3 state title in football in 2019, finishing undefeated.
Grundahl tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater! I would like to thank the coaches at UWW for giving me this opportunity! I would also like to thank my family, my friends, my coaches and my teammates who have supported me through everything and made me the player I am today!! Can’t wait to go to work.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!