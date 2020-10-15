 Skip to main content
DeForest's Trace Grundahl plans to play football at UW-Whitewater
DeForest's Trace Grundahl plans to play football at UW-Whitewater

Trace Grundahl

DeForest's Trace Grundahl (16) and Alex Endres (21) tackle Reedsburg quarterback Connor Schyvinck during a Badger North Conference game last season. 

 Andy Manis

DeForest senior Trace Grundahl announced on Twitter that he plans to attend UW-Whitewater and play football.

Grundahl, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, was a second-team all-conference selection as a defensive back in the Badger North Conference in 2019.

DeForest won the Badger North crown and the WIAA Division 3 state title in football in 2019, finishing undefeated.

Grundahl tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater! I would like to thank the coaches at UWW for giving me this opportunity! I would also like to thank my family, my friends, my coaches and my teammates who have supported me through everything and made me the player I am today!! Can’t wait to go to work.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

