DeForest selects Aaron Mack as football coach
DeForest selects Aaron Mack as football coach

Mike Minick photo

DeForest coach Mike Minick hoists the championship trophy after the Norskies' 8-7 win over Menasha in the Division 3 state title game Nov. 22 at Camp Randall Stadium.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Aaron Mack has been named DeForest football coach, Norskies athletic director Mike McHugh announced Tuesday.

Mack currently serves as athletic director at Wisconsin Dells.

He has previous head coaching experience in football at Iowa-Grant, New Berlin West and Wisconsin Dells and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach and quality control coach for the University of Wisconsin from 2003-07, McHugh wrote in an email.

“We are excited to have Aaron Mack leading our football program,” McHugh wrote. “Aaron is a polished individual with extensive leadership skills and a proven background as a head coach.”

Mack will replace Mike Minick, who retired as football coach after 20 years.

Badger North Conference champion DeForest won the WIAA Division 3 state title this past fall, defeating Menasha 8-7.

