DeForest selects Aaron Mack as football coach

Aaron Mack has been named DeForest football coach, Norskies athletic director Mike McHugh announced Tuesday.
Mack currently serves as athletic director at Wisconsin Dells.
You have free articles remaining.
He has previous head coaching experience in football at Iowa-Grant, New Berlin West and Wisconsin Dells and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach and quality control coach for the University of Wisconsin from 2003-07, McHugh wrote in an email.
“We are excited to have Aaron Mack leading our football program,” McHugh wrote. “Aaron is a polished individual with extensive leadership skills and a proven background as a head coach.”
Mack will replace Mike Minick, who retired as football coach after 20 years.
Badger North Conference champion DeForest won the WIAA Division 3 state title this past fall, defeating Menasha 8-7.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!