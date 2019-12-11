DeForest's Trey Schroeder earns player of year honor on Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area football team

DEFOREST — As a dual-threat quarterback, senior Trey Schroeder sparked the DeForest football team’s offense with his arm and his legs.
But beyond throwing and running the ball, it was Schroeder’s leadership that helped direct the Norskies’ attack and navigate DeForest to an undefeated, 14-0 season, the Badger North Conference championship and the WIAA Division 3 state championship.
The left-handed Schroeder threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Gabe Finley with 32 seconds remaining, then tossed a 2-point conversion pass to sophomore Nolan Hawk as DeForest pulled out a dramatic 8-7 victory over Menasha in the title game.
“(It was) the intangibles, the leadership, the feel for the game,” DeForest coach Mike Minick said about the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Schroeder, one of the team’s captains. “Some of those things you can’t teach a kid. Being a three-year starter, he had, obviously, grabbed some of those things throughout the three years and understood. He’s a guy whose mind is always working and he is trying to improve everybody around him, too. Everybody raised their level of play because of him.”
For his efforts this season, Schroeder was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Football Player of the Year. The 55-year-old Minick, who announced during the season that this would be his final year coaching the Norskies and went out as a state champion, was named the All-Area Coach of the Year.
“It’s a storybook ending, almost,” Schroeder said. “A fairy-tale ending. It is something you dream about, and it came true.”
Schroeder’s leadership and a positive attitude were never more apparent than in the final 2 minutes of the Division 3 state title game Nov. 22 at Camp Randall Stadium, with DeForest trailing Menasha 7-0.
After a defensive stop by the DeForest defense and a Menasha punt, the Norskies took possession at their 37-yard line with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining.
“I went in the huddle and I just told them that this is going to be our final drive of the year,” said Schroeder, the Badger North passing yardage leader and an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team. “I said, `This is a drive for the ages. We are going to put our names in the history books.’
“I said, `We can’t be shut out.’ I knew this offense couldn’t be shut out. I knew we’d play well. I knew our line would protect and our receivers would run their routes. I just kept them positive.”
Despite the team’s and his own offensive struggles during the game, Schroeder and the Norskies remained determined.
A pass-interference penalty started the drive and Schroeder’s 28-yard pass to senior receiver Logan Bierman on third-and-14 moved the ball to the Menasha 24-yard line.
Bierman had returned to the huddle after the previous play and said he was open, leading offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes and Schroeder to run the same play, but to the left, on third down.
“Logan ran the same concept,” Schroeder said. “He ran a heck of a route, created space and had a heck of a catch.”
The Norskies advanced to the 13 on Schroeder’s 11-yard completion to Hawk, before Schroeder connected with junior running back Gabe Finley on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Finley ran a check release angle route over the middle and scored, pulling DeForest within 7-6 with 32 seconds remaining.
“My eyes went right first to look (the linebacker) off,” Schroeder said. “`Fin’ created separation and made the guy miss a little bit and he got the ball, finished hard and got in the end zone.”
With about 5 or 6 minutes remaining to play, Minick said he had decided the Norskies would go for the 2-point conversion and the victory should the game come down to those circumstances.
“I was set on doing that,” Minick said.
Said Schroeder: “We had the one drive where we finished. We had confidence. We had momentum that we could get one more.
Minick said Kimmes had a play ready, one the Norskies practiced during the season but hadn’t used. That moment became the time to reveal the play, which Schroeder called out to his teammates: “left strong, 25 iso follow, Y pop.”
Normally in that formation, junior fullback Mason Kirchberg and Finley would lead the way and Schroeder had run the ball.
But this time, the “Y pop” was added to the play call and Hawk’s pass route took him into the middle of the end zone, where he was wide open.
“As a defense, you are looking at Trey Schroeder,” Minick said. “What is he going to do? … As a defensive player, your eyes are going right to Trey and that he is going to run the ball. And Hawk slipped out.”
Said Schroeder: “Minick made the call, and he went off and finished his coaching career in history.”
So did the close-knit Norskies, whose roster included 22 seniors, many of whom knew each other since fourth grade and played youth football together.
The team worked diligently in the offseason and turned their locker room into a bonding place, where they’d come early and stay late talking, playing ping-pong and Xbox, and watching television until sometimes the custodial staff had to kick them out for the day.
“Every single guy on the team had an impact on the season,” Schroeder said. “I trusted everyone.”
Schroeder, who also plays basketball and baseball, said he had been encouraged throughout his prep career by his parents, Mark and Kim Schroeder.
He had additional motivation after his grandmother, Ann Schroeder, passed away while the Norskies were in postseason.
“That was difficult to overcome,” Trey Schroeder said. “I had extra reason to play and had extra motivation to play ballgames.”
He wound up completing 65% of his passes for 1,519 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Schroeder hopes to play football or basketball in college, possibly at the NCAA Division II or III level, and study business or sports marketing.
Other players considered included Lake Mills junior quarterback Adam Moen, Stoughton offensive lineman Jack Nelson, Madison Memorial senior quarterback Jason Ceniti and Waunakee senior linebacker Jeb Frey.
Coach of the year
Minick wrapped up 20 years as the Norskies’ coach at the Division 3 title game.
He played on DeForest’s 1982 WIAA Division 4 state championship team coached by Jerry Roelke. He later was an assistant for Roelke, who passed away in October, prior to taking over when Roelke stepped down after the 1999 season.
“It means a lot for our seniors and our entire football team, our coaching staff, our school and our community,” Minick said. “We are really proud of this group of kids. They started back in January and most people don’t see that — the work that is put in by these athletes nowadays. Doing that throughout the spring and summer.”
Roelke’s death added to the story for the Norskies, who also dedicated their effort to Roelke, who as an assistant coached the seniors when they were freshman. The initials “JR” will put included on championship rings the team is having made, Schroeder said.
Minick, who plans to continue teaching physical education at the high school and spend more time with his family, commended his coaching staff and said he will greatly miss the time spent working with them. He also praised the Chad Yocum, father of senior defensive end Cole Yocum, for his coaching during the players’ youth football days.
“Every season has its memories and its stories,” Minick said. “Every group that has come through, every class that has come through I have enjoyed and been appreciative that I have been able to be part of those relationships and their lives. That is what it comes down to, beyond the winning and losing, is creating those relationships with young men.”
Other coaches considered were Waunakee’s Pat Rice, Madison Memorial’s Michael Harris, Milton’s Rodney Wedig and Lake Mills’ Dan Ferkovich.
2019 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Player of the year: Trey Schroeder, sr., QB, DeForest.
Quarterbacks: Adam Moen, jr., Lake Mills; Jason Ceniti, sr., Madison Memorial.
Running backs: Kallion Bucker, sr., Middleton; Jackson Acker, jr., Verona; Kam Marshall, sr., Madison Memorial.
Wide receivers: Colin Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Hunter Buechel, sr., Lake Mills; Lane Larson, sr., DeForest.
Tight end/H-back: Haakon Anderson, sr., Verona.
Offensive linemen: Jack Nelson, sr., Stoughton; Colby Hartig, sr., DeForest; Clay Craker, sr., Middleton; Gunnar Kilen, sr., Verona; Luke Vitale, sr., Madison La Follette.
Kicker: Owen Konopacki, jr., Sun Prairie.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton; Ben Probst, sr., Madison La Follette.
Running backs: Kabaris Vasser, jr., Madison Memorial; Jaylend Brown, sr., Madison La Follette; Trevor Rodebaugh, jr., Monroe.
Wide receivers: Cade Oiler, sr., Watertown; Nathan Streiff, jr., New Glarus/Monticello.
Tight end/H-back: Jordan Marty, sr., Cambridge.
Offensive linemen: Booker Burden, sr., Milton; Reed Farrington, sr., Edgerton; Adam White, sr., DeForest; Dustyn Paulson, sr., Lodi; Ryan Lund, jr., Cambridge.
Kicker: Ismael Diaz, jr., Edgerton.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Adam Bekx, sr., Verona; Brady Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie; Caden Nelson, jr., Waunakee; Evan Jordahl, jr., Milton; Ozur Kepler, sr., Wisconsin Heights, Matt Davis, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Ezra Stein, jr., Cambridge; Chase Bostwick, sr., Waterloo. Drew Hanson, jr., Edgerton, Ethan Pauly, sr., Watertown.
Running backs: Gabe Finley, jr., DeForest; Quinn Arnott, sr., Stoughton; Casey Campbell, sr., Reedsburg; Dylan Horstmeyer, sr., Marshall; Colton Nicolay, sr., Lodi; Dale Sheppard, sr., Portage; Nazier Jones, jr., Madison West; Nathan Schauer, sr., Sun Prairie; Graham Stier, jr., Verona; Alex Andres, sr., DeForest; Mason Kirchberg, jr., DeForest; Garrett Hertzfeldt, sr., Sauk Prairie; Nick Huber, sr., Milton; Nazier Jones, jr., Madison West; Nathan Schauer, sr., Sun Prairie; Graham Stier, jr., Verona; Caden Brunell, jr., Columbus; Brayden O’Connor, sr., Poynette; Tyler Curtis, sr., Cambridge; Connor Siegenthaler, sr., New Glarus/Monticello; Sawyer Fahey, Belleville, jr.
Wide receivers: Matt Johnson, sr., Lake Mills; Charlie Kunkel, sr., Madison La Follette; Aubrey Dawkins, sr., Verona; Isaac Schaaf, jr., Waunakee; Broden Boschert, sr., Beaver Dam; Dane Nelson, sr., Milton; Dakovin Prather, sr., Madison La Follette; Jevan Boyton, jr., Madison East; LeKwan Lewis, sr., Madison Memorial; Konner Knauf, jr., Stoughton; Nathan de Galley, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Fritz Kaiser, sr., Cambridge; Blake Huebner, jr., Waterloo; Skyler Erickson, sr., Edgerton; Nicholas Hall, sr., McFarland; Tyler Haak, sr., Deerfield.
Tight ends/H-backs: Hayden Rauls, jr., DeForest; Sam Engler, sr., Middleton; Kyle Doll, sr., Madison Memorial; Hunter Pernot, sr., Milton; Andrew Rajkovich, sr., Madison La Follette; Kade Parsons, sr., Lodi; Clayton Jenny, jr., Edgerton.
Offensive linemen: David Klein, sr., Lake Mills; Tyson Nash, sr., Madison Memorial; Joe Gervasi, sr., Verona; Evan Holman, sr., Sun Prairie; Anders Hegg, jr., Madison West; Thomas Meffert, jr., Waunakee; Forrest Anderson, sr., Waunakee; Ethan Ziebell, jr., Reedsburg; Joe Crofts, sr., Milton; Klayton Kopet, sr., Watertown; Patrick Rielly, sr., Monroe; Nick Carl, sr., Madison Memorial; Zac Mayhew, sr., Middleton; Billy Johnson, sr., Middleton; Adam Vandervest, sr., Verona; Nathan White, sr., Janesville Parker; Mitchell Schumann, sr., Janesville Craig; Michael Horvath, so., Madison West; Will Jorgensen, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Austin Rennhack, jr., Columbus; Jackson Lindemann, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jacob Filter, sr., Waterloo; Jaxson Darrow, jr., New Glarus/Monticello; Kelby Petersen, jr., Marshall; Deven Vasquez, jr., New Glarus/Monticello; Ben Wileman, sr., Edgerton; Bryce Thompson, sr., McFarland.
Kickers: Aidan Driscoll, so., Waunakee; Kole Kerkhoff, sr., Madison Memorial; Graham Langkamp, sr., Baraboo; Branden Fischer, jr., Watertown; Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton; Brayden Ciesiolka, so., Lake Mills; Tersony Vater, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Connor Siegenthaler, sr., New Glarus/Monticello.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Reed Farrington, sr., Edgerton; Roary Jones, sr., Madison Memorial; Jonathan Schmitt, sr., Reedsburg.
Defensive ends: Cole Yocum, sr., DeForest; Brooks Empey, sr., Stoughton.
Inside linebackers: Jeb Frey, sr., Waunakee; Ben Wileman, sr., Edgerton; Jacob Crogan, Watertown.
Outside linebackers: Alex Endres, sr., DeForest; Kai Kerl, sr., Milton.
Defensive backs: Dominick Landphier, sr., Sun Prairie; Joe Hauser, sr., Waunakee; Teagan Herschleb, sr., Columbus.
Punter: Jake Wuebben, sr., Middleton.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen/ends: EdWyn Erickson, sr., DeForest; Billy Johnson, sr., Middleton; Luke Hessenauer, jr., Milton; Ryan Lund, jr., Cambridge; Will Bolden, sr., Waunakee.
Inside/outside linebackers: Kyle Murphy, sr., Madison Memorial; Kaden Reetz, sr., Madison Memorial; Dylan Horstmeyer, sr., Marshall.
Defensive backs: Carson Beyer, sr., Reedsburg; Charlie Kunkel, sr., Madison La Follette; Deven Magli, so., DeForest.
Punter: Zack Dolson, jr., Lodi.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive linemen/ends: Austin Rennhack, jr., Columbus; Connor Frasier, sr., McFarland; Sammy Smith, jr., Madison West; Sam Myers, sr., Waunakee; Jacob Sale, jr., Monona Grove; Klayton Kopet, sr., Watertown; Erick Lumpkin, sr., Madison La Follette; Jake Wuebben, sr., Middleton; Isaac Hamm, so., Sun Prairie; Caleb Chmielewski, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Josh Lescoheir, jr., Lake Mills; Dustyn Paulson, sr., Lodi; Tyler Theder, jr., Lake Mills; Christian Koelpin, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jacob Filter, sr., Waterloo; Jaxson Darrow, jr., New Glarus/Monticello; Kelby Petersen, jr., Marshall; Jack Moen, sr., Marshall; Nate Mohoney, sr., Cambridge; Zach Gunderson, jr., McFarland.
Inside/outside Linebackers: Alex Witt, sr., Monroe; Rudy Detweiler, jr., Stoughton; Matt Kissling, sr., Oregon; Ben Cramer, sr., Verona; Parker Glissendorf, sr., Janesville Craig; Jett Riese, sr., DeForest; Robert Losic, sr., Reedsburg; Matt McLain, jr., Madison West; Charlie Cassady, jr., Lake Mills; Logan Pampel, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Caden Brunell, jr., Columbus; Nathan Chesterman, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Grant Horkan, jr., Lake Mills; Logan Richards, sr., Lodi; Ezra Stein, jr., Cambridge; Sawyer Fahey, jr., Belleville; Tyler Curtis, sr., Cambridge; Tyler Fahey, jr., Belleville; Jonathan Cain, sr., McFarland; Dominick Reyes, sr., Edgerton.
Defensive backs: Skyler Gullickson, sr., Edgerton; Haakon Anderson, sr., Verona; Kole Kerkhoff, sr., Madison Memorial; Jamel Stone, sr., Sun Prairie; Jonah O’Connor, jr., Stoughton; Jack Weberpal, sr., Milton; Marlon Cystrunk, sr., DeForest; Nick Bansley, sr., Monroe; Tyler Dahlhauser, so., Monona Grove; Hunter Buechel, sr., Lake Mills; Nathan de Galley, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Andrew Downey, sr., Cambridge; Nathan Streiff, jr., New Glarus/Monticello; Jaxon Pier, jr., Belleville; Nicholas Hall, sr., McFarland
Punters: Jeb Frey, Waunakee; Cris Pertusatti, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Kyle Krantz, so., Verona; Branden Fischer, jr., Watertown; Sean McDermott, jr., Belleville; Matthew Amrhein, jr., McFarland.
Specialists/utility: Matt Johnson, sr., Lake Mills; Shelvin Garrett, sr., Beloit Memorial; Josh Wieser, sr., New Glarus/Monticello.
