DeForest's Trey Schroeder earns player of year honor on Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area football team

Bierman had returned to the huddle after the previous play and said he was open, leading offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes and Schroeder to run the same play, but to the left, on third down.

“Logan ran the same concept,” Schroeder said. “He ran a heck of a route, created space and had a heck of a catch.”

The Norskies advanced to the 13 on Schroeder’s 11-yard completion to Hawk, before Schroeder connected with junior running back Gabe Finley on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Finley ran a check release angle route over the middle and scored, pulling DeForest within 7-6 with 32 seconds remaining.

“My eyes went right first to look (the linebacker) off,” Schroeder said. “`Fin’ created separation and made the guy miss a little bit and he got the ball, finished hard and got in the end zone.”

With about 5 or 6 minutes remaining to play, Minick said he had decided the Norskies would go for the 2-point conversion and the victory should the game come down to those circumstances.

“I was set on doing that,” Minick said.

Said Schroeder: “We had the one drive where we finished. We had confidence. We had momentum that we could get one more.