DeForest's Mike Minick is one of 32 nominees for Don Shula NFL high school coach of the year award

Mike Minick, who led DeForest to the WIAA Division 3 state championship in football, has been nominated for the Don Shula NFL high school coach of the year award.

Minick retired as DeForest’s coach after the season in which the undefeated Norskies also won the Badger North Conference crown. He coached 20 years at DeForest.

The NFL announced Thursday the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL high school coach of the year award, according to a release from the league. Minick is one of 32 nominees.

The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award for their character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success. The award is named after pro football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history.

According to the release, Don Shula Award nominees are invited to attend the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football.